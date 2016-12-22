2017 should be the year of the NRL doco

Yesterday the NRL released a 45-minute documentary on the Kangaroos’ journey during the 2016 Four Nations.
While it included a good deal of on-field footage, there was some great behind-the-scenes material, depicting the team as they prepared for each match.
Although it was released on the official NRL website in a fairly understated way, it felt like it would make a good blueprint for where NRL media can go next.
While each club has their own website and media presence, there don’t tend to be many long form documentaries or behind-the-scenes looks at the life of the NRL.
For the most part, we either get comic sketches from The Footy Show or The Matty Johns Show, or training and preparation videos that clubs upload to their websites for promotional purposes.
Over the last few years, the latter have become more and more professional.
With digital technology rendering film-making easier and easier, several clubs have produced shorts that could easily have been expanded out into hour-long specials.
I remember a great Eels pre-season clip that depicted the team training on the Gold Coast. The editing, montage and musical accompaniment were perfectly synced.
Similarly, Souths have taken to using drone cameras to capture the ambience and scope of their preseason training.
If the plethora of American sports documentaries teach us anything, it’s that the strongest sporting codes have a clear sense of their own myths and narrative, and make sure to enshrine them.
Imagine a version of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series that was focused on Australian sports.
Obviously, economies of scale make that much more tenable in an American market.
Still, a documentary like the recent Netflix release Last Chance U would easily work in an Australian context.
Imagine a documentary about a year in the life of a struggling team, like the Knights, or a team that went through multiple player changes, like the Panthers.
Alternatively, imagine a documentary following the reigning champions as they struggle to hold onto their premiership.
For a code like the NRL in which consecutive victories are virtually a thing of the past, that would make for great television.
At the very least, the NRL should aim for longer features along the lines of the Kangaroos doco, preferably with less on-field content.
While watching replays and commentary is great, there’s something unique about witnessing a team preparing for a match.
You can certainly tell a lot about a team’s character from how they perform on the field, but there’s a different kind of insight that comes from seeing them train and hang out together.
It’d be great if the NRL managed to do something along those lines in 2017.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:31am
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:31am | ! Report
Rugby League actually has a fantastic history for detailing in documentaries with so many stories to tell.
The very sport itself was formed by going rogue against the governing body. We had a war in the 90s where the code split in half.
A club that formed in the middle of AFL Heartland that went on to become the most successful team of the 2000s, only to have it all taken away in disgrace.
The most successful club in the League’s history were kicked out, won the right to return, were bought by a Hollywood celebrity and clawed their way back to become the most successful again.
Perhaps the two biggest rivals in the game merged together, with one team disappearing in the divorce.
So many stories to tell.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:26am
Billy Stevenson said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:26am | ! Report
Yeah I totally agree – I’ve often wanted a good documentary account of the Super League wars but haven’t been able to find one. I also can’t believe that there hasn’t been a good doco – or even series – on the Rabbitohs. I seem to remember that there were occasional TV specials on some of these issues, but I’ve got no idea where to find them now. What we want is a 30 for 30 style series – although it would have to be more modest – going through these fascinating flashpoints. It would also be a great way to dig some old footy footage out of the archives, since there’s an enormous number of iconic games and moments that are unavailable anywhere online. The only thing I’ve seen recently that comes close was that special on Jarryd Hayne: Living the Dream (and even that could have been way better – with all the media hype, why was there never an actual doco about Hayne adapting to California and NFL conditions? That would have been genuinely fascinating).
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:30am
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:30am | ! Report
There’s one on Sam Burgess as well. I remember the Footy show promoting it a few years ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz4YnJcIKfc
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:48am
Billy Stevenson said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:48am | ! Report
Cool, will check that one out…I vaguely remember it now but never watched it at the time
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:47am
Squidward said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:47am | ! Report
Drink every time you hear the phrase “sparkly eyed man” in the doco
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:10am
Vincent Hugh said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:10am | ! Report
Wasn’t there South Side Story for the Rabbitohs? I remember watching it as a kid, taught me a lot about the whole Rabbitohs thing. Including Russell in a fair bit of it obviously, but from memory a fairly good watch.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:15am
Billy Stevenson said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:15am | ! Report
Good recommendation! I’d totally forgotten about that – it’s actually on YouTube as well, so there’s my weekend watching (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3An436Dmdes). Burgess doco is up there as well (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qNVUwyFox5s)
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:48am
3_Hats SSTID 2014 said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:48am | ! Report
You obviously don’t follow Souths.
There were I think 2 or 3 Australian Stories made about Souths, A record for just One Club!
1 for the lead-up, 1998-2000 and finally being expelled.
2 when Souths were in Court and lost the first 2 court cases, 2001
and/or
3 the resurrection from the ashes! 2002
In 2007 there were the South Side Story a 6 part mini-series aired on Television ABC which were about Russell Crowe efforts in first saving the club, buying the club plus the eventual 2007 return to finals football.
Yes, a doco and DVD on Sam Burgess titled Slammin Sam!
December 22nd 2016 @ 12:29pm
no one in particular said | December 22nd 2016 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
But it’s Souths, no one cares
December 22nd 2016 @ 1:19pm
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 1:19pm | ! Report
Well you’re no one, so I guess you care.
December 22nd 2016 @ 5:19pm
BigJ said | December 22nd 2016 @ 5:19pm | ! Report
Lol well said and I care about the bunnies
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:41am
Jason Hosken said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:41am | ! Report
I prefer books to documentaries – of which there are plenty, most well researched and collated. Vision wise, I’m comfortable with the weekly 80-minute reality shows.
For all of that, there’s nothing quite like grainy vision of players past. Words simply don’t do the movements of Gasnier and Fulton justice.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:50am
Billy Stevenson said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:50am | ! Report
The problem is that so many footy books are written in such an inert and uninspired manner (and often ghost written). I’d love to see a really good doco crew get their hands on some of these stories. It’d be great, too, to have a doco crew follow a team over the course of a season so we coud follow the highs and lows behind the scenes in real time – imagine following the Sharks, Panthers or Cowboys this year!
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:04am
Jason Hosken said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:04am | ! Report
Billy, behind the scenes footy is pretty mundane – ‘thanks coach, couldn’t have done it without mum…’. What you want is the double disc ‘A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica’
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:20am
Billy Stevenson said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:20am | ! Report
Or maybe a mashup? Wayne Bennett: Master of Puppets.
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:29am
Jason Hosken said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:29am | ! Report
Comment of the year!!!
December 22nd 2016 @ 5:20pm
BigJ said | December 22nd 2016 @ 5:20pm | ! Report
Bennett”s new nickname Jim Henson
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:14am
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:14am | ! Report
The trick is to find books that aren’t written by footy players, but by footy fans and experts.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:21am
Jason Hosken said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:21am | ! Report
Fans like us We should catch up with Todd Carney for drinks.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:46am
Squidward said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:46am | ! Report
I’d like to rewrite Corey Parkers
Just like how Andrew Symonds 5yrs ago was fiction
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:13am
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:13am | ! Report
Footy books are also make awesome gifts on Fathers day and at Christmas.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:53am
BigJ said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:53am | ! Report
I think it would be a interesting look at the insight of the game but they would be careful in what they present. Training and prep docos would be interesting but I think the coaches box especially Bellamy and Bennett would be the best to watch. After the game to see crowd reactions would also be worth a look.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:56am
Billy Stevenson said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:56am | ! Report
Yep agree…imagine how good a doco on Bennett and Bellamy would be: “The inscrutables”
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:15am
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:15am | ! Report
A doco on Bellamy’s coaching box would have to carry an MA rating and only be aired after 8.30pm.
December 22nd 2016 @ 3:56pm
BigJ said | December 22nd 2016 @ 3:56pm | ! Report
It still would be a good hours entertainment
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:18am
MAX said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:18am | ! Report
One of your best, Billy. Magnetic! or should I say “Play it again , Billy” You nailed it.
From an educational and historical basis the doco and all the forms in which video replays
can be utilised is now an accepted essential of life. Montage singles of each champion player
would be a best sellers. Individual montages for others may be expensive but a necessity
for any recruitment team. The back-liners would be the most popular but the forwards would
show why being a Rugby League ‘pig’ is the toughest gig in sport. Entertainment plus !
The heart strings got a ping when I read “there’s something unique about witnessing a team
preparing for a match” Like observing a winning gallop, the surge of confidence is almost
better than sex. The word “ready” sounds great, be it from coach or trainer.
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:22am
Billy Stevenson said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:22am | ! Report
Thanks mate! Agree with what you say about the montage stuff too – the fact that this is already being produced at a pretty high level by online users (eg the best tries of the week series by “The Sporting Life” on YouTube) should be an incentive to the NRL to produce some better documentary content!
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:17am
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Souths play a training montage on the big screen before they run out at home games and it revs me up so hard. It’s in slow motion with some high shots of Redfern and their camp at Arizona and has this music that just builds everything so well.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:45am
Squidward said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:45am | ! Report
That dreary membership ad they have this month must have you in tears Epi!
December 22nd 2016 @ 12:29pm
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
Yeah, but not the kind of tears I think they were going for…
December 22nd 2016 @ 4:04pm
The Barry said | December 22nd 2016 @ 4:04pm | ! Report
How hard?
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:13pm
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:13pm | ! Report
SO hard!
Like a Mark O’Meley hit up!
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:25am
Birdy said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:25am | ! Report
I agree.docos definately the way to go. A good start would be the SL war especially ending on some of the bad mergers that were the result.
Books are hard to beat and good to check reference with, although “my memory ” is always much more reliable and much more satisfying. 😊
Trouble is books for the main dont attrack non followers. Docs do.
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:26am
Billy Stevenson said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:26am | ! Report
Yeah exactly – and I agree, the SL wars are definitely the pace to start (I can’t believe there isn’t some definitive doco after all these years).
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:21am
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:21am | ! Report
Surely Channel 9 is working on a made-for-tv miniseries on the Super League war, with Cameron Daddo as David Gallop and Mandy McElhinney because apparently Mandy McElhinney has to be in every Channel 9 miniseries.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:45am
Squidward said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:45am | ! Report
Hahaha
But in all seriousness. Surely they are. Great material
Who could be Gus?
December 22nd 2016 @ 12:33pm
Epiquin said | December 22nd 2016 @ 12:33pm | ! Report
Who could be Gus?
Mandy McElhinney
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:44pm
Squidward said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:44pm | ! Report
Bahahha. In Gina Rhinehart makeup
December 22nd 2016 @ 3:05pm
no one in particular said | December 22nd 2016 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
Well played
December 22nd 2016 @ 5:58pm
andrew said | December 22nd 2016 @ 5:58pm | ! Report
Rob Billing would play John Quayle.
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:57am
no one in particular said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:57am | ! Report
I think Super League war would make a great doco. But good luck trying to get anybody to be objective on camera about it
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:58am
Billy Stevenson said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:58am | ! Report
That would be part of the fun!
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:30am
Birdy said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:30am | ! Report
It would be funny to hire a foreign doco crew who never even heard of RL to research and make a SL doco. It would have more twists than Hillary and Donald.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:44am
Squidward said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:44am | ! Report
We already got our 30 For 30: 2016 Cronulla Sharks