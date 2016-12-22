Black Caviar filly Oscietra working towards much-anticipated debut

The first foal of legendary Australian mare Black Caviar is edging closer and closer to her highly anticipated first race.

Oscietra is one of three foals by the record-breaking Black Caviar and is the daughter of sire Exceed And Excel. (Her name is a type of prized, expensive caviar.)

Black Caviar won all of her 25 race starts to become one of the greatest sprinting thoroughbreds of all time, but now all eyes have turned to her progeny.

Oscietra made her first jump out and public appearance earlier in the month in an 800-metre trial, leading out of the gates and taking a comfortable win to impress after months of hype.

She has another jump-out at the same distance scheduled for Friday and will be ridden by Luke Nolan who’s nursing a back injury after coming out of the saddle over the weekend.

A decision is expected to be made after that on when and where Oscietra will make her long-awaited debut.

Trainer David Hayes has pinpointed a debut run at Moonee Valley on December 31 or Flemington on New Year’s day.

“We are tossing up between Moonee Valley and New Year’s Day if she trials well,” said Hayes.

“I’m expecting her to trial well on Friday and then we’ll decide on where to run her.”

While it’s still up in the air and will depend on how she backs up her first jump out and subsequent recovery, Hayes has hinted at the Flemington being the preferred location.

“I’m leaning more towards the race at Flemington as she’ll have that little extra bit of time to get over the trial.”

Such is the hype over the young filly, she’s already been placed in at $26 for the Golden Slipper in March despite not having made her debut or even been nominated for the big race at Rosehill Gardens.