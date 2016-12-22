Why the concentrated push for Hilton Cartwright and not Pat Cummins?

Acting selection chairman Trevor Hohns added Hilton Cartwright to the MCG squad for the second Test against Pakistan, after fatigue suffered by the Australian pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Jackson Bird at the Gabba.
Starc and Hazlewood each bowled 56 overs, and Bird bowled 45 in a total of 157 overs between them in 200.
“The bowlers got through a high workload in Brisbane, and although everyone has pulled up okay, on reflection we wanted to give ourselves the option of including an all-rounder in Melbourne to ease that workload somewhat,” was Hohns’ explanation.
All-rounder is the operative description.
So the panel picked Cartwright as the 13th squad member who can bat, but he’s mighty costly with the ball.
The 12th man in both Adelaide and the Gabba was Chadd Sayers, who bowls very well, but can’t bat.
The obvious choice is Pat Cummins who can not only bat and bowl, but he’s under cotton-wool management from another Pat as in Howard, the GM – Team Performance of the Australians.
Howard was appointed in October 2011, just a month before Cummins played his only Test which was against South Africa in Johannesburg where he was man-of-the-match as an 18-year-old.
Since then Cummins has suffered a litany of injuries that have kept his Test appearances to one, and just eight games for NSW.
But he’s played 21 ODIs, and 15 T20 internationals, despite Howard’s cotton-wool ban.
And why is Howard cotton-wooling Cummins?
Howard wants the expressman fit to take on England in the Ashes series at home next season.
Next season? It’s already five years since his debut, the frustration must be mountainous.
Cummins should be playing at the MCG on Boxing Day, opening the bowling with Starc, leaving Hazlewood and Bird in support.
That would mean the struggling Nic Maddinson missing out, replaced by a genuine all-rounder, not a make-believe one.
That would give Cummins two Tests against Pakistan this summer he richly deserves, and the question on the arduous four-Test tour of India in February-March can be revisited later.
To prove the point, these are the relative stats on the trio:
Western Australian Cartwright will be 25 in February, he has a Sheffield Shield bowling average of 74.75 this season for his four wickets, but he’s scored 890 runs at 44.50, including two centuries, and five half-centuries.
South Australian Sayers is 29, and the reverse.
He’s captured 23 Sheffield Shield wickets this season at 18.74 apiece, and played two Australia A games against India for six wickets at 16.93.
His batting doesn’t compare with the ball – 92 runs at 18.40 in the Shield, and 22 runs at 7.83 for Australia A.
New South Welshman Cummins in 23, and a timely reminder of what he achieved in Johannesburg with 1-38 off 15 and 6-79 off 29, dismissing Hashim Amla, Jacques Rudolph, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Vernon Philander, Dale Steyn, and Morne Morkel.
And hitting the winning runs in a ninth wicket stand of 18 runs with Mitchell Johnson with Cummins finishing unbeaten on 13 for Australian to win by two wickets.
This season of limited appearances thanks to Howard, Cummins has played all three ODI matches against New Zealand, taking eight wickets at 16.13 apiece, and was only required to bat once without scoring or losing his wicket.
There’s no comparison between Hilton Cartwright, Chadd Sayers, and Pat Cummins, with Pat Howard stopping the obvious selection.
Howard is answerable only to Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland.
It’s time for the boss to get his GM – Team Performance up to speed.
December 22nd 2016 @ 3:51am
John said | December 22nd 2016 @ 3:51am | ! Report
David, Cartwright has two centuries to his name. How many does Cummins have?
December 22nd 2016 @ 6:04am
David Lord said | December 22nd 2016 @ 6:04am | ! Report
Very true John, but the Hohns exercise was to lessen the workload on the pace trio.
But Hilton Cartwright won’t be bowling too much with a Shield average of 75, taking only four wickets in five games, three of them at the ace friendly WACA.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:40am
Chris Kettlewell said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:40am | ! Report
So many things wrong with this. Firstly, Cummins is pretty good with the bat for a tail-ender, but he’s a long way from being considered a genuine allrounder. He’s someone who, if selected in place of Bird would significantly improve the strength of the tail end batting, but he’s certainly not someone to bat in the top 6 in test cricket. I’d suggest he’s more of a Mitchell Johnson type. He’s probably good a good chance of smacking a couple of test centuries from number 8 at various points through his career if he can stay on the park and have a good test career, but he’s certainly not going to be batting at #6.
If they pick Cartwright it’s because what they need is someone to score runs who can also roll out maybe 10 overs in a days play with the aim to just keep it tight, and maybe wrangle the odd wicket here and there if the batsmen decide to try an go after him.
And this isn’t even paying attention to the fact that Cummins hasn’t played any first class cricket in a long time. I think Cummins should probably be available for selection for the boxing day test, but that’s because I think he should have played in the Shield matches through the first half of the season. CA have decided their management of him back into things involves mostly short-form cricket and then playing a couple of Shield matches at the end of this season, which means he’s not available for test selection yet. Simple.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:40pm
Jake said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:40pm | ! Report
Don’t you think they should pick James Maloney, David?
December 22nd 2016 @ 6:08am
JM said | December 22nd 2016 @ 6:08am | ! Report
Oh David.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:17am
Sideline said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:17am | ! Report
That’s about my thoughts too. I’m not going to even start on how many problems there are here.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:20am
jameswm said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:20am | ! Report
One of his best I think.
December 22nd 2016 @ 6:31am
Dom said | December 22nd 2016 @ 6:31am | ! Report
Cummins hasn’t played a four-day game for ages. Our fast bowlers are good already. Our batting is our weakness, so replacing a batsman with another quick doesn’t make sense.
Do we need more reasons?
December 22nd 2016 @ 7:25am
Basil said | December 22nd 2016 @ 7:25am | ! Report
David, you’re outdoing yourself. Do you even believe what you write?
December 22nd 2016 @ 7:57am
David Lord said | December 22nd 2016 @ 7:57am | ! Report
Totally believe Basil, someone has to get on Pat Cummins’ case before Howard wrecks his career. It’s Howard who is strangling Pat’s future from a job Howard should never have got in the first place.
Howard was a failure in the same job with the ARU, and he was a 20-capped Wallaby from 1993 to 1997.
When he won the Cricket Australia equivalent he freely admitted he knew precious little about cricket, so how on earth did CA appoint him?
Howard’s treatment of Pat proves he still knows precious little, after five years in the job.
For the sake of Pat Cummins’ well-being, and the immediate future of Australian cricket, Howard must cut Pat loose and let his fitness dictate how often he plays, and where.
Pint two with Howard if he’s so keen on the best interests of the team, how did he not kick up a
stink about the Australian T20 side playing the third and final international against Sri Lanka in Adelaide with the first of four Tests against India at Maharashta starting the next day February 23.
What a farce.
Do the selectors pick their best Australian T20 side for the first two internationals against Sri Lanka on February 17 and 19, then release the Test men for India, and pick a second string Australian side for the final T20 on February 22?
Howard still knows precious little about cricket.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:29am
Basil said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:29am | ! Report
Maybe when the Shield resumes David. I think it sends a poor message to every bowler busting a gut in the Shield if Pat comes waltzing into the Test team with no red ball state cricket for half a decade or so.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:43am
Chris Kettlewell said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:43am | ! Report
There’s no way he’ll be selected, so it’s not going to send any message. I think he should have played Shield cricket from the start of the year, but they’ve decided to play him in short form cricket first and then hopefully play his first Shield cricket in the games that are at the end of the season. Hopefully that happens, and he can have a chance to play and do well in those matches.
I then question what happens in the off-season. Pat then needs to keep playing. Do they have Australia A tours anywhere? If not, they need to get him a County contract in England during the winter so he can get a good amount of cricket under his belt during the winter.
December 22nd 2016 @ 12:14pm
Don Freo said | December 22nd 2016 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
David, I am actually with you on the Pat Cummins/Howard issue. Howard should be replaced…or, better still, have the position dissolved.
It is, however, an issue that has nothing to do with Cartwright’s selection. It is like having SOK replace Lyon and you expressing outrage because Jake Weatherald should be our new opener.
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:38pm
Basil said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:38pm | ! Report
Watch Weatherald, he’s a gun in all formats.
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:56pm
Don Freo said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:56pm | ! Report
How much does he look like Kepler Wessels, both in visage and in batting style? Thankfully, his stance is better.
December 22nd 2016 @ 3:02pm
dan ced said | December 22nd 2016 @ 3:02pm | ! Report
Get him in place of Finch in the ODI team, is showing the maturity required already.
December 22nd 2016 @ 4:13pm
Don Freo said | December 22nd 2016 @ 4:13pm | ! Report
You’d have to say even Jordan Silk, Rob Quiney or Matthew Wade would get a game ahead of Finch.