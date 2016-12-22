Eddie Jones to stand down as England coach after World Cup tilt

Eddie Jones will step down as England rugby union coach after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

The Australian has guided world No.2 England to an unbeaten year with 13-straight victories including four wins over the Wallabies.

But he has cited the job’s mental demands as the reason for his decision as he plots England’s bid to lift the Webb Ellis trophy for the first time since 2003.

“Four years is enough,” Jones told the UK Times.

“It is emotionally draining.”

He took up the role last year after four years at the helm of Japan.

In the meantime, Jones has set his sights on a second-straight Six Nations title next year, as well as dislodging New Zealand from the top of the world rankings.

“England should be the most dominant team in Europe. We should think we can beat everyone,” he said.

“I want us to have that attitude, ‘we are dominant, the biggest team in Europe and we play like that; like the old Manchester United side, the same as the All Blacks’.

“The All Blacks have a couple of points’ head-start in games because people expect to be beaten by them.

“I want our team to have that. I think we are getting there.”