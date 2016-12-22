Even carrying Maddinson, stability is a good thing for Smith’s Australia

Sure, they very nearly lost the unlosable Test to Pakistan, but Steve Smith’s Australian side won in Brisbane, and they deserve more credit than they seem to be getting for staying in the contest to the very end.

And none of that takes anything away from an incredibly gallant Pakistan side, who came within 39 runs of creating all kinds of Test run-chase records.

Asad Shafiq was magnificent in making 137 in the second innings in Brisbane, and had he remained not out at the end, there’s every likelihood Pakistan win.

But the Australian side will take plenty of heart from eking out a win that almost looked gone. Smith admitted in the post-match that he began getting nervous once Pakistan got to within needing 60 more runs, chasing 490 to win, you can imagine that edging to within 40 of the target would’ve upped the heart-rate even more.

When Smith called Mitchell Starc back into the attack, to bowl the 141st over of the Pakistan’s second innings, the big left-armer had already bowled 54 overs for the match. But Smith needed something from his match-winner, and Starc delivered.

Immediately, Shafiq found scoring more difficult. He survived the first three balls of Starc’s first over back, but the next ball he would face from Starc would be the ripsnorter that exploded from back of a length and that he could only pop up to David Warner in the gully.

The previous over, the Australians went up for a huge LBW appeal off Josh Hazlewood, which Shafiq survived and Smith didn’t appeal. Too high, Richard Illingworth said at the time, and the Australians came to conclude the same. At the end of that same over, Shafiq laid into a brilliant late cut behind point for four, and Pakistan needed 40 to win.

Yasir Shah took a single from the first ball of Starc’s 38th over of the innings, and next ball, Shafiq was gone. Four balls later, the Test was over, after Smith cleverly ran out Yasir Shah from second slip.

Pakistan had gone further than any other team in a fourth innings chase, only to be denied by two pieces of brilliance by Australia’s key players.

And that needs to remain fresh in the minds of the Australian side in Melbourne this week, as they prepare for the biggest Test of the summer, and a chance to win a series that even just a month ago, felt a touch-and-go prospect.

The tweaks the selectors have made to the young side have – mostly – worked exceptionally well.

Matt Renshaw has shown more than enough to suggest he has a long Test career ahead of him. Peter Handscomb has shown that being overlooked in the past has only made him hungrier to succeed, and he already looks comfortable.

Jackson Bird has done exactly what everyone thought he would, and what he probably would’ve done in the first two Tests of the summer if his batting wasn’t used as a deciding factor.

Matthew Wade has done one of the three things he was brought back into the side to do, and there’s no doubt there is now more noise coming from behind the stumps. And his keeping has improved so much so that he currently has more dismissals than runs since his recall.

(But in his defence, he’s already got Peter Nevill covered. If you’ll just ignore runs tallies. And catches dropped.)

And that just leaves Nic Maddinson.

“You can’t really read too much into his dismissal in the second innings, when they were batting for a declaration,” is something we’ve all read and heard in the days since Maddison lifted his Test batting average from 0.5 to 1.66.

And this may well be true, if it weren’t for the fact he picked out the only fielder on the rope in that part of the ground. He could have hit it left, he could have it right; he could have rolled his wrists. But he tried to hit it over the only man on the rope’s head. And he failed. And I think there is something to read into that, if I’m honest.

But all that said, the selectors have changed tack and hoisted the sails in a different direction, and Maddison is part of that crew. If the selectors a month ago thought Maddinson was a potential match-winner – “He is definitely a game breaker,” were Trevor Hohns’ words at the time – then that opinion surely can’t have swayed in three innings. If it has, then the actual selectors are just as fickle as those of us in the armchairs.

Maddinson has to repay that faith in Melbourne and Sydney. Fail again, and then fine, make the change and put it down to experience.

The spanner in the works is the workload management that may or may not be required after Starc, Hazlewood, and Bird bowled 157 overs between them in Brisbane.

I don’t mind admitting that Ronan O’Connell’s profile yesterday on Hilton Cartwright has swayed my thoughts on whether he should come into the side for Boxing Day or not, and it was always obvious that Cartwright is certainly no worse a batting prospect than Maddinson.

Whichever way they go in Melbourne, this team borne out of panicked upheaval now has a chance to create some broader stability, and this chance should be jumped at.