Even carrying Maddinson, stability is a good thing for Smith’s Australia

Sure, they very nearly lost the unlosable Test to Pakistan, but Steve Smith’s Australian side won in Brisbane, and they deserve more credit than they seem to be getting for staying in the contest to the very end.
And none of that takes anything away from an incredibly gallant Pakistan side, who came within 39 runs of creating all kinds of Test run-chase records.
Asad Shafiq was magnificent in making 137 in the second innings in Brisbane, and had he remained not out at the end, there’s every likelihood Pakistan win.
But the Australian side will take plenty of heart from eking out a win that almost looked gone. Smith admitted in the post-match that he began getting nervous once Pakistan got to within needing 60 more runs, chasing 490 to win, you can imagine that edging to within 40 of the target would’ve upped the heart-rate even more.
When Smith called Mitchell Starc back into the attack, to bowl the 141st over of the Pakistan’s second innings, the big left-armer had already bowled 54 overs for the match. But Smith needed something from his match-winner, and Starc delivered.
Immediately, Shafiq found scoring more difficult. He survived the first three balls of Starc’s first over back, but the next ball he would face from Starc would be the ripsnorter that exploded from back of a length and that he could only pop up to David Warner in the gully.
The previous over, the Australians went up for a huge LBW appeal off Josh Hazlewood, which Shafiq survived and Smith didn’t appeal. Too high, Richard Illingworth said at the time, and the Australians came to conclude the same. At the end of that same over, Shafiq laid into a brilliant late cut behind point for four, and Pakistan needed 40 to win.
Yasir Shah took a single from the first ball of Starc’s 38th over of the innings, and next ball, Shafiq was gone. Four balls later, the Test was over, after Smith cleverly ran out Yasir Shah from second slip.
Pakistan had gone further than any other team in a fourth innings chase, only to be denied by two pieces of brilliance by Australia’s key players.
And that needs to remain fresh in the minds of the Australian side in Melbourne this week, as they prepare for the biggest Test of the summer, and a chance to win a series that even just a month ago, felt a touch-and-go prospect.
The tweaks the selectors have made to the young side have – mostly – worked exceptionally well.
Matt Renshaw has shown more than enough to suggest he has a long Test career ahead of him. Peter Handscomb has shown that being overlooked in the past has only made him hungrier to succeed, and he already looks comfortable.
Jackson Bird has done exactly what everyone thought he would, and what he probably would’ve done in the first two Tests of the summer if his batting wasn’t used as a deciding factor.
Matthew Wade has done one of the three things he was brought back into the side to do, and there’s no doubt there is now more noise coming from behind the stumps. And his keeping has improved so much so that he currently has more dismissals than runs since his recall.
(But in his defence, he’s already got Peter Nevill covered. If you’ll just ignore runs tallies. And catches dropped.)
And that just leaves Nic Maddinson.
“You can’t really read too much into his dismissal in the second innings, when they were batting for a declaration,” is something we’ve all read and heard in the days since Maddison lifted his Test batting average from 0.5 to 1.66.
And this may well be true, if it weren’t for the fact he picked out the only fielder on the rope in that part of the ground. He could have hit it left, he could have it right; he could have rolled his wrists. But he tried to hit it over the only man on the rope’s head. And he failed. And I think there is something to read into that, if I’m honest.
But all that said, the selectors have changed tack and hoisted the sails in a different direction, and Maddison is part of that crew. If the selectors a month ago thought Maddinson was a potential match-winner – “He is definitely a game breaker,” were Trevor Hohns’ words at the time – then that opinion surely can’t have swayed in three innings. If it has, then the actual selectors are just as fickle as those of us in the armchairs.
Maddinson has to repay that faith in Melbourne and Sydney. Fail again, and then fine, make the change and put it down to experience.
The spanner in the works is the workload management that may or may not be required after Starc, Hazlewood, and Bird bowled 157 overs between them in Brisbane.
I don’t mind admitting that Ronan O’Connell’s profile yesterday on Hilton Cartwright has swayed my thoughts on whether he should come into the side for Boxing Day or not, and it was always obvious that Cartwright is certainly no worse a batting prospect than Maddinson.
Whichever way they go in Melbourne, this team borne out of panicked upheaval now has a chance to create some broader stability, and this chance should be jumped at.
December 22nd 2016 @ 7:34am
Basil said | December 22nd 2016 @ 7:34am | ! Report
Maddinson wasn’t picked on form, doesn’t deserve to be there, and shouldn’t. Australia as shown in the last Test require a 5th bowler at times to give a chop out to the seamers. This is a requirement because Lyon can’t chip in by taking wickets or keep the runs down. But he’s a nice bloke.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:04am
qwetzen said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:04am | ! Report
And he comes from the right postcode.
As you say, he wasn’t picked on form, which would be near impossible as apart from one Shield season, he’s never averaged 40 or better in his career. That he was picked at all was bizarre, now that he’s repeatedly failed, and looked seriously bad doing so, this ferocious campaign to keep him in the XI is just staggering.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:13am
Chris Kettlewell said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:13am | ! Report
I don’t think there’s a ferocious campaign to keep him in the side, just people who are saying that if you are going to pick young players in this way then you really need to give them more than 2 tests to find their feet as a general rule. There are certainly plenty of reasons for him not to be selected, but in thinking about selections to some extent we need the shelve the “he never should have been picked” calls because clearly the selectors saw multiple reasons for selecting him despite not being from WA or having the surname of Marsh, so we need to accept that they had their reasons for selecting him, and are those two matches enough to change their minds on the reasons that they used in choosing him. Maybe, maybe not. In the end, if may come more down to them deciding they really need to pick someone they can get 10 overs a day out of to take a bit of load off the main bowlers.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:47am
qwetzen said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:47am | ! Report
You don’t believe there’s a “ferocious campaign”? Try this; http://tinyurl.com/jgc65ol
And your “shelve the “he never should have been picked” calls…”. Sorry, but that’s just as ridiculous as picking specialist batsmen with neither current nor career form. (Do you actually know what Maddinsons’ Shield history is?) Once you depart from having form as the keystone of selection then you immediately open the door to accusations of bias, favouritism, cronyism, corruption etc etc.
And btw… How bright is Maddinson? Shirley you wouldn’t choose to call yourself ‘Nic’ if you wanted a career as a professional batsman?
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:20am
Perry Bridge said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:20am | ! Report
There’s been a run on of ridiculous #6 selections for Australia – and even worse when Henriques was #5 in a test in Sri Lanka.
The irony is were it G.Maxwell we were talking about – I wonder the attitude.
Right now – Maxwell at least would hold the catches on the boundary that Maddinson wasn’t up to!!! And his bowling would be superior.
You gotta wonder sometimes – we seem to become so indecisive on a talent like Maxwell – so, instead pluck a guy like Maddinson and then paint ourselves into a selection corner.
At this point – go with Cartwright for Boxing Day. If nothing else – to right the wrong of the Maddinson selection.
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:34am
qwetzen said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:34am | ! Report
Just in case you weren’t aware of Nic the Snicks’ SS career;
Year Inn Ave 100s
2010-11 12 39.7 2
2011-12 13 30.1 0
2012-13 16 35.5 1
2013-14 21 27.3 0
2014-15 9 53.7 1
2015-16 17 30.5 1
2016-17 4 38.8 1
Total 92 34.5 6
While on stats…. Here’s one that doesn’t seem to be getting mentioned….
Guess which Oz opening bat and v-c is averaging 35.5 in 2016?
December 22nd 2016 @ 12:14pm
Chris Kettlewell said | December 22nd 2016 @ 12:14pm | ! Report
I’d hardly call that link a ferocious campaign. It’s got Lawson saying 4 bowlers should be enough, and someone from cricket NSW saying he reckons Maddo’s better than Cartwright.
I’m not saying the Maddinson selection was right, I’m just saying that if we want to have a proper discussion on whether or not it’s reasonable for the selectors to stick with the selection having made it really comes down to what their reasons for his selection were and whether those two tests showed enough to change their minds regarding that selection.
For example, if picking him for the pink-ball tests was always a bit of a risk but they thought he could be a lot better at Melbourne and Sydney and they rate him as a player of spin looking forward to India, then maybe those two test results isn’t enough to sway their opinions.
What their reasons were I don’t know. I thought it was a rather strange selection call too. Plenty of people brought up the fictional NSW bias despite the fact that the batsman most people suggested should have been selected was another NSW batsman. There have been suggestions that Steve Smith may have basically asked for him under the belief that he thinks he can get the best out of him. Whatever it was, it seemed a strange call, but without knowing the reasons for that call it’s hard to really have any idea how much those 2 test match results might affect the selectors decision making.
Personally I think he just looked so incredibly nervous that it paralysed his batting, and it’s hard to see how he can turn that around in a week, and selecting him more is almost not fare on him, giving him more chances to struggle and fail right in front of the public gaze.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:13am
George said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:13am | ! Report
CA will love this.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:13am
Chris Kettlewell said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:13am | ! Report
Oh, and I think the title should be:
Even carrying Maddinson, Wade and Lyon.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:24am
George said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:24am | ! Report
Spot on.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:36am
Rob JM said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:36am | ! Report
At least we have improved from carrying burns, voges, insert name at 6, Neville, lyon, 3rd quick!
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:27am
Perry Bridge said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Back with the red ball I suspect Wade will be fine – it was interesting finding out that he too has colour blindness.
I predict a good score from Wade at the ‘G.
December 22nd 2016 @ 12:15pm
Chris Kettlewell said | December 22nd 2016 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
Wade’s barely scored any runs in first class cricket since he was dropped from the test team. Don’t see the likelihood of him turning it around just because it’s a red ball.
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:02pm
jameswm said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:02pm | ! Report
Is that why he dropped catches, didn’t go for catches and missed stumpings?
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:03pm
Pedro the Maroon said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:03pm | ! Report
Saves me writing it. Thanks Chris.
I assume the Snick Maddison experiment will be quietly shelved after the Sydney test and he won’t be picked for India and we’ll speak of him quietly in the way we speak of Ed Cowan, Joe Mennie, etc.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:52am
Axle and the Guru said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:52am | ! Report
Maddinson ain’t ready obviously, he cannot be carried along for the ride. Drop him.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:46am
Jason Hosken said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:46am | ! Report
C’mon fellas! Xmas is a time for forgiveness and let’s not forget, Maddo has improved with every Test outing.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:08am
Barto said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:08am | ! Report
Maddinson didn’t deserve to be picked in the first place, his form has been sub par. If a player who didn’t earn his spot through his performances fails at all, they should be dropped immediately. This team isn’t good enough to carry under-performers. And honestly, so far he hasn’t look close to a test cricketer.
What ever happened to giving players an extended go at ODI’s before picking them? ODI’s mean nothing but at least give somewhat of a gauge to check a players talent levels.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:39am
qwetzen said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:39am | ! Report
re ODIs as a Test trial… I hope that practice has been punted to a galaxy far, far way. It makes no logical sense. The ball behaves differently, the fields are different, batsmen get booed & criticised for playing a defensive shot, 3rd rate bowlers get as many overs as superstars, the pitches are significantly different etc etc etc etc. Stick to Shield form and you won’t go far wrong. As an example, the players bought in for the Adelaide Test have all performed very closely to their ‘current’ Shield form. [Note to self: Don’t rant about CAs castration of the Shield here.)
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:55am
Chris Kettlewell said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:55am | ! Report
Clearly it hasn’t been punted. Just look at the team they sent to play ODI’s in South Africa before the season started. They selected a bunch of bowlers on the back of good Shield records despite having terrible records at shorter format cricket. It goes both ways, need to pick players who’ve shown they can play 50-over cricket for the ODI’s. The only possible reason for their selection was because they saw them as potential test bowlers and wanted to give them some international experience even if it was in a format they suck at.
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:51pm
AlanKC said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:51pm | ! Report
They selected a bunch of bowlers from the very few left standing.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:06pm
Rob said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:06pm | ! Report
Maybe they saw Tests SA, Pakistan, and tour of India coming and thought SA ODI series was not worth risking our best bowlers. It was a chance to seeing what the next fringe players could do?