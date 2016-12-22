Finch under pressure to keep one-day spot, must find Big Bash form

Australian one-day opener Aaron Finch admits his spot is under threat after failing with the bat against New Zealand.

Finch scored a duck, 19 and three during the 3-0 whitewash of the Black Caps and the poor showing was compounded by his lacklustre form heading into the series.

The 30-year-old struggled during Australia’s tours of South Africa and Sri Lanka, averaging a career-low 28.47 in ODIs in 2016.

Finch, who has seven ODI centuries to his name and averaged 43.88 in 2014, will look to find form in the Big Bash Twenty20 league.

But the Melbourne Renegades captain concedes he’s no certainty to be picked for next month’s one-day series against Pakistan.

“You leave it up in the air when you don’t perform as well as you would have liked,” Finch said on Wednesday.

“I was short on runs. It was disappointing, and when you open the door, there’s a lot of good players getting around the country which makes it hard to keep them out.

“I’m very confident that if I get another opportunity, if I keep my spot, I’ll do very well. If not, time to make some runs and get back in.

“I’m always excited coming into the Big Bash. It gives you a chance to just play your natural game and take on the game and see where you go.”

Usman Khawaja looms as the logical replacement for Finch if Australia’s selectors opt to find a new partner for first-choice opener David Warner.

“(Finch) has to be under pressure,” former Test opener Chris Rogers told Optus Sport earlier this month.

“There was probably a little bit of credit in the bank from what he’s done before but when you’ve got a player as good as Usman Khawaja on the sidelines, you have to make every post a winner.

“And to miss out three times, that’s just leaving the way open for Uzzie to force his way back into the side.”