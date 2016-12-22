Last chance: Vote for The Roar’s Sports Awards 2016

As the end of the year draws closer, so too does the announcement of the winners of The Roar’s Sports Awards 2016. But there’s still one more day for you to get your votes in and decide who the winners are.

For those of you who missed it, we’ve got six different categories up for grabs this year, ranging from Media Personality of the Year to Sportsman of the Year.

We’ve narrowed down the options for each award to a shortlist, but it’s entirely up to you as to who emerges as the year’s winners.

Voting will close at midday (AEDT) on Friday, December 23, with the winners announced a week later on the site on December 30.

So, for the final time, let’s run through the awards and the nominees.

Shortlist

Kyle Chalmers

Patrick Dangerfield

Jason Day

Nick Kyrgios

Aaron Mooy

Dan Ricciardo

Mitchell Starc

There’s a tight tussle on between a number of stars from different sports for the right to be named Australia’s best male athlete in 2016. Golf’s Day, swimming’s Chalmers and Formula One’s Ricciardo are among the frontrunners at the moment, but there are plenty of other fine options in the form of Dangerfield, Kyrgios, Mooy and Starc.

Shortlist

Kim Brennan

Liz Cambage

Cate Campbell

Charlotte Caslick

Ellyse Perry

Catherine Skinner

Tyler Wright

As is the case with the male counterpart for this award, there are plenty of fine contenders for Sportswoman of the Year, ranging from rugby sevens star Caslick to cricketing powerhouse Ellyse Perry and dominant single sculls rower Brennan.

Shortlist

Charlotte Caslick

Kyle Chalmers

Chloe Esposito

Maddie Groves

Peter Handscomb

Dane Haylett-Petty

Ben Simmons

Rather than limit this one by age, Breakout Sports Star of the Year is for an athlete who came from relative obscurity to the forefront of Australian sport in 2016. The shortlist is dominated by Olympians like Caslick, Chalmers, and Esposito, but there are also others like Haylett-Petty and Simmons who plied their trade away from Rio.

Shortlist

Dennis Commetti

Matthew Johns

Mel McLaughlin

Erin Molan

Titus O’Reilly

Yvonne Sampson

Shane Warne

Gerard Whately

This one’s for the folks doing their best work off the field, rather than on it. In the interests of avoiding any perceptions of bias, we haven’t included anyone from The Roar on this shortlist, deserving as our stable of writers undoubtedly are.

Shortlist

Australian Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Team

Australian Women’s Sevens Team

Cronulla Sharks

Queensland Firebirds

Sydney Thunder (men’s and women’s)

Western Bulldogs

In a year of fairytale finishes, there is no shortage of contenders for this award, ranging from the drought breakers (Bulldogs, Sharks, Thunder) to the just downright dominant (everyone else).

Shortlist

Liz Cambage

Sally Fitzgibbons

Mack Horton

Nick Kyrgios

Tom Liberatore

Anna Meares

Dan Ricciardo

Sam Thaiday

Here’s one for the athletes prone to making the headlines for their actions off the field just as much as they were on it. The options range from the amusing (Thaiday and Liberatore), to the much-loved (Horton and Meares) and the controversial (Cambage and Kyrgios). Oh, and Dan Ricciardo and his shoeys are, of course, right up there as well.