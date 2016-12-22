Last chance: Vote for The Roar’s Sports Awards 2016

As the end of the year draws closer, so too does the announcement of the winners of The Roar’s Sports Awards 2016. But there’s still one more day for you to get your votes in and decide who the winners are.
For those of you who missed it, we’ve got six different categories up for grabs this year, ranging from Media Personality of the Year to Sportsman of the Year.
We’ve narrowed down the options for each award to a shortlist, but it’s entirely up to you as to who emerges as the year’s winners.
Voting will close at midday (AEDT) on Friday, December 23, with the winners announced a week later on the site on December 30.
So, for the final time, let’s run through the awards and the nominees.
Sportsman of the Year
Shortlist
Kyle Chalmers
Patrick Dangerfield
Jason Day
Nick Kyrgios
Aaron Mooy
Dan Ricciardo
Mitchell Starc
There’s a tight tussle on between a number of stars from different sports for the right to be named Australia’s best male athlete in 2016. Golf’s Day, swimming’s Chalmers and Formula One’s Ricciardo are among the frontrunners at the moment, but there are plenty of other fine options in the form of Dangerfield, Kyrgios, Mooy and Starc.
Sportswoman of the Year
Shortlist
Kim Brennan
Liz Cambage
Cate Campbell
Charlotte Caslick
Ellyse Perry
Catherine Skinner
Tyler Wright
As is the case with the male counterpart for this award, there are plenty of fine contenders for Sportswoman of the Year, ranging from rugby sevens star Caslick to cricketing powerhouse Ellyse Perry and dominant single sculls rower Brennan.
Breakout Sports Star of the Year
Shortlist
Charlotte Caslick
Kyle Chalmers
Chloe Esposito
Maddie Groves
Peter Handscomb
Dane Haylett-Petty
Ben Simmons
Rather than limit this one by age, Breakout Sports Star of the Year is for an athlete who came from relative obscurity to the forefront of Australian sport in 2016. The shortlist is dominated by Olympians like Caslick, Chalmers, and Esposito, but there are also others like Haylett-Petty and Simmons who plied their trade away from Rio.
Sports Media Personality of the Year
Shortlist
Dennis Commetti
Matthew Johns
Mel McLaughlin
Erin Molan
Titus O’Reilly
Yvonne Sampson
Shane Warne
Gerard Whately
This one’s for the folks doing their best work off the field, rather than on it. In the interests of avoiding any perceptions of bias, we haven’t included anyone from The Roar on this shortlist, deserving as our stable of writers undoubtedly are.
Team of the Year
Shortlist
Australian Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Team
Australian Women’s Sevens Team
Cronulla Sharks
Queensland Firebirds
Sydney Thunder (men’s and women’s)
Western Bulldogs
In a year of fairytale finishes, there is no shortage of contenders for this award, ranging from the drought breakers (Bulldogs, Sharks, Thunder) to the just downright dominant (everyone else).
Sports Personality of the Year
Shortlist
Liz Cambage
Sally Fitzgibbons
Mack Horton
Nick Kyrgios
Tom Liberatore
Anna Meares
Dan Ricciardo
Sam Thaiday
Here’s one for the athletes prone to making the headlines for their actions off the field just as much as they were on it. The options range from the amusing (Thaiday and Liberatore), to the much-loved (Horton and Meares) and the controversial (Cambage and Kyrgios). Oh, and Dan Ricciardo and his shoeys are, of course, right up there as well.
December 22nd 2016 @ 6:02pm
Bfc said | December 22nd 2016 @ 6:02pm | ! Report
What…no Chloe Esposito in the final Sportswoman of the Year…?
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:25pm
Mike from tari said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:25pm | ! Report
What happened to the Australian Kangaroos, didn’t lose a game, won the Four Nations, no Cooper Cronk, wins the Golden Boot, the best Rugby League player in the World, should be up their with Dangerfield whom I don’t think played any internationals.
Rugby League just about dominates your stories yet you only have the Cronulla Sharks, strange.