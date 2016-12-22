Last chance: Vote for The Roar’s Sports Awards 2016

 
    As the end of the year draws closer, so too does the announcement of the winners of The Roar’s Sports Awards 2016. But there’s still one more day for you to get your votes in and decide who the winners are.

    For those of you who missed it, we’ve got six different categories up for grabs this year, ranging from Media Personality of the Year to Sportsman of the Year.

    We’ve narrowed down the options for each award to a shortlist, but it’s entirely up to you as to who emerges as the year’s winners.

    Voting will close at midday (AEDT) on Friday, December 23, with the winners announced a week later on the site on December 30.

    So, for the final time, let’s run through the awards and the nominees.

    Sportsman of the Year

    Shortlist
    Kyle Chalmers
    Patrick Dangerfield
    Jason Day
    Nick Kyrgios
    Aaron Mooy
    Dan Ricciardo
    Mitchell Starc

    There’s a tight tussle on between a number of stars from different sports for the right to be named Australia’s best male athlete in 2016. Golf’s Day, swimming’s Chalmers and Formula One’s Ricciardo are among the frontrunners at the moment, but there are plenty of other fine options in the form of Dangerfield, Kyrgios, Mooy and Starc.

    Sportswoman of the Year

    Shortlist
    Kim Brennan
    Liz Cambage
    Cate Campbell
    Charlotte Caslick
    Ellyse Perry
    Catherine Skinner
    Tyler Wright

    As is the case with the male counterpart for this award, there are plenty of fine contenders for Sportswoman of the Year, ranging from rugby sevens star Caslick to cricketing powerhouse Ellyse Perry and dominant single sculls rower Brennan.

    Breakout Sports Star of the Year

    Shortlist
    Charlotte Caslick
    Kyle Chalmers
    Chloe Esposito
    Maddie Groves
    Peter Handscomb
    Dane Haylett-Petty
    Ben Simmons

    Rather than limit this one by age, Breakout Sports Star of the Year is for an athlete who came from relative obscurity to the forefront of Australian sport in 2016. The shortlist is dominated by Olympians like Caslick, Chalmers, and Esposito, but there are also others like Haylett-Petty and Simmons who plied their trade away from Rio.

    Sports Media Personality of the Year

    Shortlist
    Dennis Commetti
    Matthew Johns
    Mel McLaughlin
    Erin Molan
    Titus O’Reilly
    Yvonne Sampson
    Shane Warne
    Gerard Whately

    This one’s for the folks doing their best work off the field, rather than on it. In the interests of avoiding any perceptions of bias, we haven’t included anyone from The Roar on this shortlist, deserving as our stable of writers undoubtedly are.

    Team of the Year

    Shortlist
    Australian Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Team
    Australian Women’s Sevens Team
    Cronulla Sharks
    Queensland Firebirds
    Sydney Thunder (men’s and women’s)
    Western Bulldogs

    In a year of fairytale finishes, there is no shortage of contenders for this award, ranging from the drought breakers (Bulldogs, Sharks, Thunder) to the just downright dominant (everyone else).

    Sports Personality of the Year

    Shortlist
    Liz Cambage
    Sally Fitzgibbons
    Mack Horton
    Nick Kyrgios
    Tom Liberatore
    Anna Meares
    Dan Ricciardo
    Sam Thaiday

    Here’s one for the athletes prone to making the headlines for their actions off the field just as much as they were on it. The options range from the amusing (Thaiday and Liberatore), to the much-loved (Horton and Meares) and the controversial (Cambage and Kyrgios). Oh, and Dan Ricciardo and his shoeys are, of course, right up there as well.