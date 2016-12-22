A-League clubs hunt $6m a year from FFA

A-League clubs will sit down at the negotiating table with FFA in their quest for a collective $60 million annual share of its record new TV deal, but will do so cautiously amid concerns they won’t receive their desired windfall.
Having locked in a six-year, $346m broadcast deal with Fox Sports, FFA has promised each of the 10 clubs a significant increase in the central grant of $2.5m a year they currently get and pledged to give them a figure within months.
Clubs are chasing $6 million a year each and will argue they deserve at least that much given the A-League brings in a large proportion of FFA’s revenue, even more so now given Fox Sports has bought the rights to most Socceroos games from the Asian Football Confederation.
Chief among their worries is that their slice could be far less if the yet-to-be-sold free-to-air rights are purchased by a commercial network next year for less than the $7 million a year its outgoing FTA partner SBS has been paying.
Their wariness was evident on Tuesday when the clubs’ representative organisation moved quickly to seek “immediate assurances from the FFA regarding the future distributions and associated financial models required to ensure the sustainable financial health of the league and its clubs”.
While FFA chief executive David Gallop recognised club owners invest a lot of money and said clubs could anticipate an increase “of some significance”, chairman Steven Lowy moved to temper expectations.
“Whilst it’s true the A-League is the commercial engine room of the game, it really needs to be thought of in the context of a broad eco-system,” Lowy said.
“The A-League will be more successful with successful national teams and grassroots.”
No matter how the pie is sliced up, a leading sports academic has called the agreement a “solid deal” in a tight sporting market.
Adam Karg, sport management course director at Deakin University, said it compared favourably to mega-money AFL and NRL deals.
“When this component gets added in 2017, it will likely match or exceed the 60-70% ‘deal-on-deal’ increases seen in the most recent AFL and NRL broadcast scenarios,” he told AAP.
While soccer’s $57.6 million annual windfall – which will grow with the free-to-air deal concluded next year – falls short of the AFL’s $417 million and NRL’s 360 million, Karg said the boost would help the code grow in line with its expansion plans.
“The figures are reflective of A-League and soccer’s wider positioning; not leading the pack but certainly more than viable and growing,” he said.
At this stage I’d say the FTA component will get sold for $4m and not a cent more unfortunately.
The digital/overseas rights and what the ffa receive for internationals is unknown but it’s reasonable to assume the HAL is therefore working with a maximum $50-$60m a year which means $6m/year is unreasonable and not going to happen but something in the region of $4m might be possible but at a minimum I suspect the clubs will be wanting something like:
– the cap contribution (say $3m)
– improved W league distribution ($500k?)
– contribution to other costs (1m?)
This would be less than ideal for the owners but would move 2 clubs (wanderers/victory) further into profit (providing they don’t shell out for a guest marquee), make no real difference to City/SFC’s finances, but potentially halve the losses at the 6 other clubs three of which (Roar, Glory and AU) have then a real prospect of profitability if they can cut costs sensibly and increase crowds.
I think everyone involved just needs to be really pragmatic, the next 6 years are really important and if we can avoid massive disputes between ffa and anyone, not have a single club collapse, bring the club losses to a manageable level, expand to 12/14 teams we might, just might, grow crowds from their 12k plateau.
Ye of little faith Waz, Ray Gatt’s tweeted ‘Roy Keene was a done deal with WSW’ about a month ago.
You don’t think the Sydney & Melbourne Derbies would not rate well, there 6 games there, how about Sydney v Melbourne (both in each city) that is another 12 games, Adelaide v Melb Victory, SFC v Brisbane.
Now throw in your glamour friendlies for A-league teams against the likes of Arsenal, glamour friendlies for Socceroos against Brazil, Argentina.
You really think we will get only $4M, you been thinking MF is the true doyen of football.
Punter, I can see the value in the Saturday night game. But I’m not the buyer. And this is an auction now and there’s a bid on the table for $4m – but the seller doesn’t want to take that one, he wants an FTA buyer instead.
How many buyers are we likely to have?
9 – have said not interested.
7/10 – one will likely have the bbl and one won’t.
All three commercial FTAs are luke warm and very savvy negotiators, and crucially they’re cash poor so not motivated to overspend on this.
$4m is the starting point but if I were on the FTAs negotiation team I’d open my offer at $3m and see if the ffa blinks … they are not in a good position with this
Then there’s my personal favourite – Fox buy it back and resell it on to their mates at 10 where it appears buried on the digital channels.
Re the last point – remains a possibility – meaning 10 is probably out of the bidding from the get go..
meaning…
our good friend 7 is all that’s left….
Ch 7 payed way too much for the AFL and they probably regret it. Audience figures in Sydney are pretty ordinary and don’t look like improving. FTA is a dying medium with revenue shrinking.
Can’t say I’ll shed a tear when they eventually disappear
Ch 7 has been overpaying for 26 years now.
As long as they pay the invoice for the next six years, I doubt the AFL will lose sleep about the demise of traditional TV.
Having said that, isn’t the FFA hanging out for an FTA deal?
Considering Ch 7 has been the No.1 station since the signing, they might not regret it.
The AFL made ch7. show AFL live in Sydney, taking a hit on the bottom line, so don’t think Ch7 ever though it would do well up here – the NRL should’ve done the same with their deal, but fobbed off the fans once again.
Waz, Steven lowy should be taken out of the TV negotiations—he is showing he is too timid of a negotiator—leave it up to Gallop to seal a deal.
It doesn’t matter who is negotiating on behalf of the FFA, they already had an army of consultants engaged, the point is that no commercial FTA broadcaster is likely to offer more than Fox’s guaranteed payment (of either $3 mill or $4 mill, depending on which media report you believe the most).
Nine has already said that it won’t bid because of the difficulty in monetising a live broadcast.
We know Fox has some sway with Ten, so it doesn’t actually need to bid because Fox can let it have it for a low sum (as long as it shows the game when Fox tells it to show the game).
That leaves 7…..
I think Lowy Jnr is too timid but the horse has bolted on this one.
Waz
I agree with you that $4 mill per annum represents a best case scenario for the one game per week on FTA (if it happens at all).
In terms of the cash available for each of the six years of the deal, we currently know the following.
Averaged over the six years, it comes to $57.6 mill per annum…BUT…that’s just an average of the best possible outcome of the Fox deal. It’s not a straightline proposition.
The first season of the deal will be for $51 million, for the remainder of the deal it will be $56 mill per annum.
That’s about $14.6 million short of the publicised amount, that’s because there are triggers for the final two years to add a further $7.5 mill for each of those two years if certain targets are met.
When you consider that there is $6 mill of contra per annum, that basically means that the starting position in actual cash terms is as follows:
Year 1: $45 mill (plus FTA component of approx. $4 mill)
Year 2: $50 mil (plus FTA component of approx. $4 mill)
Year 3: $50 mill (plus FTA component of approx. $4 mill)
Year 4: $50 mill (plus FTA component of approx. $4 mill)
Year 5: $50 mill (plus FTA component of approx. $4 mill) (with up to $7.5 mill extra available if certain targets are met)
Year 6: $50 mill (plus FTA component of approx. $4 mill) (with up to $7.5 mill extra available if certain targets are met)
Clearly, the annual contribution to the clubs cannot be, and will not be, $6 mill per annum.
Looking at the above figures, both the FFA and Fox appear to have factored in expansion from Year 2 of the deal.
With 12 teams, and a salary cap rising to $3.4 million (progressively, not sure how quickly), that’s a total annual payment of $40.8 million, which is easily covered by the cash component of the deal.
Even 12 x 4 mill = $48 mill can be covered by the deal.
A payment of $5 mill per club cannot be covered by the deal until the final two years of the deal, and even then, only if certain ratings targets have been met (which have probably been set with a 6th game in mind).
Rubbish!!!!
I’ve verified all numbers in media reports.
The only ambiguity is the Fox valuation of the 5th game.
One daily valued it at $4 mill, the AFR valued it at $3 mill.
In the above figures, I’ve gone with the higher number.
To add to this:
As per the CBA, the salary cap will increase to a mimium of $2.85m for each club as of next season.
If we see a gradual increase to $3.4m with the introduction of an extra two teams, this can be afforded easily.
If we were to take expansion into account from the outset, with an increase of the salary cap to $3.4m for each and every season, it would equate to a total of $244,800,000.
Take a further $15 million away due to marquee funds – $3m per season.
Funds then need to be injected into the W-League and with reports recently suggesting $60,000 for the top 60 W-League players, that would require a total of $3,600,000 per season to be funded into the right W-League clubs.
Perhaps the 60/60 approach is not the best way to go but allowing for an additional $3.6m to be shared equally each season to the participating clubs will mean costs are elliviated further.
All that adds up to $47.4m per season for A-League, W-League and marquee fund and don’t forget this is pretending the cap is increased to this amount and W-League CBA is agreed too.
All of that and the FFA will still gather money from the Socceroos, radio broadcast and FTA (even if we only get $4m extra for FTA per season).
All up with the example I’ve provided, a max of $284.4m would be allocated to these three things out of the $346m.
All I see is potential.
Cam, the clubs want/need money above the player salary distribution. Did you allow for any of that ?
No, Waz, I didn’t. But with the example I’ve created, we all know expansion won’t happen next season and the W-League CBA still needs to be negotiated. The marquee fund assists in reducing some costs associated with a marquee. That helps. An increase on the cap with 90% expenditure required still provides 10% for whatever. And that 10% figure increases with each rise in the cap. The W-League I’m pretty sure clubs don’t get any help for, so with the 60/60 rule of even giving a certain amount to each club, that’ll assist in offsetting some costs.
With the W-League CBA being discussed in 2017 and Socceroos/A-League done in 2018, I can only expect the PFA will seek better playing conditions and money for the players, less money the clubs will get.
I’m very realistic about this situation and I don’t believe the clubs will get what they’re after. They’re going to struggle. So any costs that are alleviated is help. Club owners need to work out ways themselves to earn more money. Victory don’t get hand outs and have worked their backsides off. It’s the club owners like Greg Griffin at Adelaide, Charlesworth at CCM, Sage at Glory who are making the most noise. No one else is really complaining. They’re just doing what owners are meant to do.
What I also find amusing recently is that Roar have come out saying they don’t want another club in Brisbane yet cause they feel the market has suffered and needs to heal/recover. I wonder why that is? The owners stuffed that up. Maybe another club is required to put the onus and pressure back on the Roar.
Back to the owners making the most noise though. I’m aware all the club owners have formed a group. That’s to be expected. But I also think some are more realistic than others. With the figures I’ve provided, and other factors to be taken into account, pretend you’re a club owner and look where you can get thy money from. If you can find it, I’ll give it to you cause I truly do value your contribution to football for you are a huge contributor to the game.
The Roar situation was we don’t want a derby “yet” not least because of the stadium issues. Roar would benefit from increased crowds and membership potentially but are struggling to play all their home games at Suncorp which will only get worse if a second team try’s to use it as well. It’s easy to be glib on this but Suncorp managements view is that they can take games away when they need the stadium for concerts
Isn’t 3 mill times 6 18 mill?
MF, I’m not familiar with this contra stuff, would you mind explaining, please?
CK
Contra is short for contra advertising, in other words, the broadcasters provide free or heavily disounted advertising over the course of the broadcast deal to that value.
Most broadcast deals have contra.
Of the AFL’s $2.5 billion deal, $200 mill is contra (meaning $2.3 billion is cash). The NRL has a similar amount from memory, perhaps slightly less.
The AFR reported the contra in this Fox A-League deal as being $36 mill or $6 million per annum.
This will have the biggest impact in the first year of the deal, which has the lowest amount of $51 million.
So rather than give $57.6m to FFA and then charge them a huge free for advertising, they agree to give them less cash with the incentive of charging at a much more reduced advertising fee and take the costs into account in the deal? If so that’s good, and a must have. Just means less cash to work with re salary cap etc, but in the long run I’m sure it’s more beneficial.
Cash vs Contra per annum
AFL: 92% cash; 8% contra
HAL: 90% cash; 10% contra
Massive difference.
This is the final nail in the ALeague coffin.
I’ve already ripped the sleeves off my shirt, knocked out my front teeth, and got a neck tattoo, in preparation for following another code once the A-League’s collapse is officially announced
December 22nd 2016 @ 1:38pm
Me it’s West Coast mate!!!!
Hoping for one last hurrah with SFC winning this year before the takeover.
Dunno brah. Doggies, Sainters, Hawkers, Swannies (insert name of animal that seems to be randomly chosen)
Are you serious? “$4 mill per annum” for free to air Saturday night football, block buster fixtures, which will include derbies, MV vs MC and SFC vs WSW in the season…? I’m not understanding something here. Currently SBS are paying $7m for Friday night football, (no block busters).
Caltex – $4m is likely to be as good as it gets. That’s the figure set out in the contract allowing fox to “buy back” the fixture exclusively and that will set the scene for any negotiations.
So if you’re a negotiator with one of the FTAs that $4m is the starting point along with the fact the ffa are desperate to get on FTA – it’s a weak starting point and shifts negotiating power from the seller to the buyer. The only way it’s going up from there is if there is competition over this, which at this point in time doesn’t look likely.
$4m plus a share of advertising, possibly?
$4m and sbs, that’s even a possibility.
From a negotiating position the ffa are in a hole on this one, not least because they published the $4m buy back figure and seem desperate for FTA. That public position is a mistake imo.
Waz
Let’s wait and see when the tv deal is completed. On Sunday, it was reported that the tv deal from fox was going to be $200 over 4 years. On Tuesday it was confirmed at $346 million over 6 years. With tv deals, things can change.
I agree with that. But for the purposes of discussion that’s how it looks today. Personally $4m v $7m v $10m makes very little difference to the code so if I were in the FFAs shoes I’d do whatever I could to get it on FTA on a two year deal and see how it rates – after two years we’ll know its true value right.
And that’s probably the best approach that the FFA should undertake. Get a FTA network on a two year deal showing one game at $4 million per year. Then evaluate after that.
The FFA has signed a six year deal with Fox. They don’t have to sign a six year deal with a FTA network.
Maybe expansion can occur after those two years.
I think they need to be pragmatic and hold their nerve (difficult with a possy of angry owners behind you I bet). Clearly the FTAs don’t see “must have” value in the Saturday night game otherwise they would have signed a contract. And we have to be clear, the ffa did not want to delay the negotiations until bbl was sorted but they had no choice, no one was buying.
I would say 10-15m would be in the vicinity of a good deal. I reiterate, take Lowy out of the negotiations and leave the negotiations up to Gallop. I think SBS would kill for Saturday night block buster Football.
SBS might kill for Saturday night but without competition why would they over pay for it? There’s no need – the ffa might think it’s worth $10-$15m but the reserve price is $4m and everyone knows it. I hope you’re right but I’ve been involved in sales negotiations for decades and if I was to pick a side to work on it would be the buy side as I recon they’ll be viewed as heroes afterwards lol
The games SBS are given for Friday night football are ordinary fixtures. We are now talking marque games and as Punter, has said, friendly matches involving top European teams are in the mix. The quality of the product has jumped up by 200%. What is missing is someone who can sell the sizzle and Stephen Lowy is not that man.
Just to add to this, I’ve seen one daily mention the guaranteed $4 million figure (that’s what Fox will pay to own that game exclusively if no commercial FTA coughs up the coin), but I’ve also seen the figure of $3 million mentioned by the AFR.
Which means no one has actually seen the contract & they’re guessing.
Solid work.
Waz is right. It will be $4 million or thereabouts.
If I was the FFA, I would do everything in their power to have some sort of FTA presence. It’s a must for now, even though FTA TV viewing numbers are falling.
The bottom-line is that currently the FFA needs commercial FTA more than it needs the FFA.
In case anyone has missed it, the commercial FTAs were invited to bid already.
The FFA was politely told to go away.
This is what I’m not getting, why would the FTA not be interested, I fully understand that some of non attractive games do not rate or appeal to them but surely they can see the interest in the Sydney Derby.
AFL got more money & were encourage by Fox to go to Western Sydney instead of more traditional areas like Tasmania. We see how the Football Sydney derby, 1st game of the year, there was more interest in that game in Sydney then in the first ever AFL semi finals derby in the biggest competition in Australia. Now you throw in the Melbourne derby & other marquee games like the Sydney v Melbourne & the Melbourne v Adelaide, Brisbane v City & Sydney. You can see where the will get the viewership.
Surely the FTV can see where the bigger potential is. I still think they are foxing.
Punter
it’s an interesting point you make.
For certain, as Nemesis has mentioned, AFL rates terribly in NSW, even for the Sydney teams. (We will set aside the Fox ratings because unless FoxSports can actually tell us where the viewers are coming for games involving GWS or Gold Coast then we don’t really know who is watching those games).
But their heartland states ie. Victoria, have excellent ratings for all AFL games, so Channel 7 allows the AFL to subsidise the poor ratings of Sydney and Brisbane via the large ratings of Victoria, SA and WA.
The A-League doesn’t have large ratings across the country, which is something both the NRL and AFL also don’t have for their regular season games BUT their heartland areas have big ratings that allow for those poor ratings areas to be subsidised.
That’s how I see it.
Not sure what else the FFA can do but continue to try and improve the product and continue to invest in youth development and academies.
You may be right Mister Football, but unfortunately your credibility is not one I would bank on, considering you find ‘soccer hard to watch at the best of times’.
I wish you would just go away.
Yes Sydneysider, I didn’t see it that way, I suppose I forgot the AFL states would be watching the semis of their national competition in droves.
But still, I’m no City or victory fan, as a matter of fact quite the opposite, but the Melbourne derby last week, it’s getting to mandatory viewing, it was that good.
Sydneysider and Punter – i wouldn’t say that ch7 subsidises’ the poor ratings in Sydney and Brisbane – the AFL struck a deal whereby they have to show live games and receive less for this. The NRL had the same chance, but once again neglected the fans, so ch9 doesn’t show many live games down in Melbourne, because it doesn’t have to. Pretty short sighted really if you want to grow the game in non traditional states. The A league doesn’t have the same problem as it’s popular nation wide.
Mr. F. I haven’t run the numbers but that sliding scale from year 1 to year 6 makes it slightly challenging but that’s what they’re going to have to work with. That’s also the bit the clubs are going to be the most annoyed about and any expansion is only going to cover the new clubs distribution not increase current clubs revenues.
What it should focus attention on to is better efficiencies at the ffa/clubs, a renegotiation of the commercial arrangements around merchandise (many clubs don’t bother creating merchandise because there’s not enough revenue in it as it goes to a central fund) and most importantly for me – they’re going to have to concentrate on growing game day attendances across the board which will favour the bigger drawing clubs though.
A $4.5 mill contribution can be paid in year one with ten teams, and it can continue getting paid in year two if the comp expands by two clubs, it just means that there’s a less left in reserve – which may rectify itself from year 5.
The reserve may come from what the ffa got for the international matches?
Having been bingeing on “The Good Wife” for weeks, I’m sure the $6m opening figure is a prelude to the eventual agreement of a figure somewhere between $4-4.5 million.
In my opinion
Yup. And that will do. The clubs just need some of that $4-$4.5m to go towards running costs and not be absorbed in covering 90% of player wages as it is today
But where will it come from? I can’t see where any further money will come from to assist in running costs that isn’t absorbed in covering 90% of player wages.
It’s a valid point Cam. Hence the angst of the owners over this, and not so much the figures but the extra two years has locked club owners into a longer deal than they were told. But it’s the ffa that has to make cut backs or find funding from elsewhere for some of their programs – if they continue to blead the owners clubs will fail and before long we will have a lose-lose legal battle over independence because make no mistake, this deal has enough for all the clubs but only if they keep all of it.
Read above re my response. I’m sure it covers this comment and the other. I do agree with you though that the owners do need to be taken care of. Words cannot describe how important they’ve been to our game, regardless of how some have managed certain clubs 😉
Great last point. Any distribution above the cap for example could come with a caveat that you only get paid extra if you don’t stuff up ala Bakries
I very much doubt that anybody would have obtained a higher figure given the rating… and lack of other buyers…
The issue when push comes to shove is how big the final pie is and how that is to be broken up.
Also when we have 12 teams how is this going to be funded.
I still think the final figure will be closer to 80 million than 60 million … however 12 teams at 6 million each is 72 million… I can’t see how that is achievable.
The challenge before us is to grow the ratings and then re negotiate, which is why the six year time frame is the biggest concern I had.
The FFA will package 27 marquee ALeague fixtures plus 5 Aleague finals for commercial FTA TV. It’s unclear whether the FFA Cup Final will be added – would be nice exposure – but not essential to seal the deal.
The FFA will get $8-$10m for these FTA TV rights. It’s most likely the deal will be structured as follows
a) Fixed price: $4-5m per year
b) Variable price: $4-5m per yr depending on benchmarks being hit (e.g. Top 20 ratings, 300k ratings, 400k, ratings, 500k+ ratings)
What sort or ratings does the ALeague need to pull on FTA TV?
On the Saturday night of the Sydney Derby, the 20th highest rating show on FTA TV had 280k viewers.
Last Saturday on the night of the Melbourne Derby the 20th highest rating show on FTA TV had 218k viewers.
The AFL on Friday night for its marquee time-slot averages 620k viewers on FTA TV.
I’d be aiming for a season average of at least 1/3 the viewing numbers that AFL gets for its marquee time-slot (i.e. 200k viewers for HAL) but I reckon 300k should be what we aim for.
That should give the ALeague Saturday night match Top 20 ratings from October to May & would be a big win for the HAL and its commercial FTA TV partner. FoxSports CEO suggested he’d like to see 200-300k viewers for the Saturday night match on FTA TV.
And, let’s not forget, we have:
* Digital Rights for Australia (Fin Review suggests Telstra is the front runner)
* Digital Rights for Overseas
* TV (cable, satellite) Overseas Rights
Plus we already have locked in $7m/yr from the AFC for Socceroos matches.
So, the annual TV revenue for FFA will be $80-90m/yr.
The FoxSports deal is only the beginning. We may not reach the stars tomorrow, but we’ve got blue sky ahead.
I don’t think you are that far away from the final figure.
Exactly, Nemesis. I much like you am seeing things this way as well. Though I personally feel the figure will fall between $75-85m/yr. So only a $5 mill difference either way between us.
Id just like to add re FFA Cup, that FoxSports CEO Patrick Delaney made comments about this.
He said on SEN radio that at the beginning of the FFA Cup they were apprehensive to have the comp, but Frank Lowy insisted on its importance and through much deliberation they agreed to start the comp and fund it.
Since it has started, Delaney and FoxSports have been taken aback by how successful it has been and he was proud to announce they’ll have the FFA Cup exclusive to them. Seemed pretty firm on the matter.
Cameron, you are right about Delany’s comments regarding the FFA Cup. For sure, FoxSports will be broadcasting it. I was just wondering (hoping) the Final and Semi-Finals would be simulcast on FTA TV as part of the FTA package. After Delany’s comments on SEN, I got the feeling FoxSports have exclusive rights to the FFA Cup. But, I may have interpreted his comments incorrectly.
No I think we’re both on the same page. FoxSports have exclusive rights to the FFA Cup, but semi finals and finals would be nice to be broadcast on FTA. I doubt FFA will let go of its exclusivity over this though.
There is next to zero chance of a Saturday night A-League game being shown on a primary channel.
Nine has already publicly stated that it will not bid because of difficulty in monetising a live broadcast.
Ten doesn’t need to bid because Fox is guaranteed exclusive rights to that game for the sum of either $3 mill or $4 mill per annum (depending on which media report you believe).
That leaves Seven (and only after the BBL rights have been sorted).
Putting aside for one moment the reality of Seven actually bidding, why on Earth would Seven bid more than $4.1 million to get the Saturday night game, when no one else is bidding, and the minimum valuation has already been agreed?
Furthermore, all those shows rating around 300k cost the channels next to nothing to procure – so why would they want to spend $10 million per annum on a live broadcast, with reduced opportunity for advertising, when it can get more ratings for a show which costs next to nothing?
You disagree with my valuation.
I disagree with your valuation.
Your input on Football issues is meaningless to me.
What a wonderful time pre-Christmas is, but you’re on the Football discussion board telling us the same negative story you tell us every day. What a sad man you are. Hope you have someone, or something, to make you smile on Christmas Day. It’s a shame people like you are so miserable every day of their lives.
I don’t view it as a negative story, I view it as one based in reality.
Fox and the FFA have agreed a minimum price of $4 mill per annum (it might only be $3 mill).
Nine has publicly stated that it will not bid because of difficulty in monetising a live broadcast.
Ten doesn’t have to bid because it is aligned with Fox.
So that leaves Seven, who only needs to bid $4.1 million to surpass the already agreed minimum price.
Excellent.
Now why don’t you go away & engage in discussion about things that make you happy – the best catches of 2016, draft picks, AFL in Europe, etc.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:32am
lol…He really is a sad case I agree.
Mr F is not going anywhere Nemisis……….you’ll just have to put with his logic and very accurate research data. Very insightful I reckon.
@Steve, haha!!!!
“Ten doesn’t have to bid because it is aligned with Fox”.
This doesn’t make any sense to me. So if 7 put in any bid, 10 would just let them take it? Why?
He is on the dole, and is paid cash in hand from the AFL; to sabotage all football discussions on the Roar. What he writes, does not necessarily have to make sense. (paid by per written character).
I get the hostility to Mr. F sometimes but you have to pick your posts to challenge, this is not one of them.
Ten doesn’t have to bid is a sound statement – if no one else bids Ten can sit back and wait, in the deal that’s been agreed Fox can then buy that game back for $4m and resell it to an FTA ie to Ten. So Ten doesn’t have to bid is correct and one of the more likely outcomes of this little pantomime that’s going on.
“If no one else bids, Ten can sit back and wait…”
Isn’t this obvious? MF then suggests that 7 would only need to bid $4.1 million to win. In this instance, would channel Ten not counter with an offer of their own? Thus creating the bidding war that too many are dismissing.
Waz
I understand Fox own about 10% of 10…. and they have a joint advertising venture… that hardly makes them partners..
It’s an option guys, Fox and Ten could do this and it would make sense fir them both.
We are not in a strong position on this – if anyone really wanted the HAL they would have done a deal by now. If two networks want it we might have some competition but realistically, no one is going to break the bank for this and a $3-$5m range is more than likely – and while people are bleating “it’s less than what sbs paid” well sbs only paid what they did because Frank twisted some arms in Canberra.
“if no one else bids Ten can sit back and wait,”
Huh? Yeah. That’s how it is if were bidding at an open auction.
However, in the absence of collusion, if this is a Tender Process (which I’m sure it is) no one knows who is bidding & no one knows the price for each bid.
That’s how the commercial world does any big deal.
Nemesis
The tender process just CLOSED and no FTA bid for the Hal.
And this part of the discussion is over whether there is a possibility Ten could sit back and see if Fox recover the Saturday night game for $4m and then do a deal. This is entirely possible and is a discussion on just that – possibility (and not probability) so feel free to say it’s impossible if you like …?
9 have said they’re not interested so we are left with 7 and 10. Everyone knows the $4m buy-back clause so the buyer will set the value in this deal and not the seller, and if there’s no competition and only one buyer it won’t be much over $4m if at all.
The ffa need some sizzle for next season before they try and sign this deal and it wouldn’t surprise me if they don’t try and land two more marquees, not that the one we have now helped with FTA mind you
“The tender process just CLOSED and no FTA bid for the Hal.”
Waz I must’ve missed that news report. If it’s not too much trouble where did you read that the Tender Process has closed?
I’ve only read that the FoxSports deal (cable TV) has been finalised and I’d assume FoxSp is the only realistic CableTV broadcaster for Australian markets. Sure beIN Sport is also a Cable broadcaster but they would have to use the Foxtel infrastructure and, regardless, Foxtel had the right to match any offer for Cable TV rights.
According to Gallop & Lowy, their investment bankers have advised them to delay the FTA bidding process until after the BBL deal is done. Seems like good advice to me.
You did miss the news. Or are you just choosing to ignore it? Mr. F is adding more to this debate than you are.
“You did miss the news. Or are you just choosing to ignore it?”
I’ll ask again. Where does it say the Tender Process is CLOSED for FTA Tv networks? I’d be grateful for any help from business minds as sharp as yours & Mr AFL.
Cut the childish insults and use google. The ffa closed it off two weeks ago for pay and FTA.
@Waz
So, you don’t have any source? No problem. I didn’t think you would since it was never reported.
Quite simply there has been no Tender Process that was closed. You made that up, relying on Mr AFL as your source.
The FFA invited bids from the commercial FTAs.
And here we sit.
Which bit are people having trouble understanding?
“The FFA invited bids from the commercial FTAs.
Which bit are people having trouble understanding.”
The myth that suggests that the Tender Process has ended.
Maybe you can point me to an actual statement from the FFA that states this – explicitly or even implicitly.
The FTA channels told the FFA to go away while they focus on the BBL (which last night got ratings of 1.4 million).
For them, that’s where the real game is.
If someone wanted the A-League, they had the opportunity to go for it.
You can say: it’s still open, but it’s a meaningless comment if no one is knocking on the door.
In the case of the BBL, they are scrambling over each other, climbing the fence, ramming the door open – that is a game which is genuinely in demand.
In the case of the A-League, it is definitely a case of don’t call us, we’ll call you.
I’ll ask again since you missed the question:
Maybe you can point me to an actual statement from the FFA that states – explicitly or even implicitly – the Tender Process has closed.
Your previous answer is not a statement from the FFA. It’s simply something you’ve made up & I’m really not interested in things you make up.
“The FFA will get $8-$10m for these FTA TV rights. It’s most likely the deal will be structured as follows”
Nemesis, thank you, that makes more sense from what we have read from the doom and gloom contributors. (not you Waz 😉 )
I guess the FFA have to show some of these FTA TV providers that investing in the football product can show some return.
Midfielder is right, we just have to improve the product on the pitch (off the pitch as well but that’s down to increasing crowds) and get the TV ratings up.
Otherwise we continue on our path of investing in academies and youth development and hopefully it bears fruit with the next Kewell or Viduka….. anything can happen in sport.
At the end of the day, the current sport viewing market is clear in Australia. They prefer AFL in Vic, SA & WA, NRL in NSW and Qld and cricket all over the country.
Football is making some inroads but still sitting in 4th spot.
To be honest, commercial FTA doesn’t really need to invest in anything.
As has been demonstrated many, many times, by different posters, commercial FTA can get 300k of ratings on a Saturday evening showing the 100th replay of a movie which cost them next-to-nothing to buy forty years ago.
If the FFA is only offering the possibility of 250k in ratings on a Saturday evening, well, that just isn’t worth anything to an FTA, especially when at least one broadcaster has already publicly stated that they would have difficulty monetising a live broadcast of an A-League game.
“especially when at least one broadcaster has already publicly stated that they would have difficulty monetising a live broadcast of an A-League game.”
Can you kindly provide the link to this public statement?
Is this why the Swans, Giants are relegated to the 2nd & 3rd channels during the AFL season in Sydney?
Yes because despite the propaganda coming out of Melbourne, their beloved game doesnt do too well in Sydney.
Just on the sale of the FTA and other FTA products.
My belief it will be between 8 & 10 million. It will be around 50 games all should rate well, all should get decent crowds.
I assume this will be close to the package offered.
SFC V WSW ========= 3 games
SFC V MV ========== 3 games
SFC V MC =========== 3 games
WSW V MV ========= 3 games
WSW V MC ========== 3 games
MV V MC ============ 3 games
MV V AU ============ 3 games
Roar V Above ======== 8 games
A-League Finals ======= 5 games
Socceroo Friendlies ==== 3 games
W-League Finals ======= 5 games
Matilda friendlies ====== 6 games.
The big tick and I have sent something it to the Roar is convincing the FTA the SBS ratings are not what is to be expected. The beyond poor SBS ratings are the biggest hurdle in this negotiation. Fox have already indicated they think FTA will get a 3 to 1 viewership, for the A-League matches. The SBS average over the last two and a bit years of 75% of Fox is the big sell.
If you and all your mates, supported the SBS telecasts, then perhaps, the ratings would have been much better than they are. Time and time you write pathetic unwarranted negative comments about SBS. I hope they win the race for FTA and their current contract remains at only $7m, which they currently pay now. It would give them HAL and EPL on a Saturday night. Not bad for a Saturday’s evening FTA football experience.
Caltex
Don’t shot the messenger, SBS rated about 75% of Fox, that is beyond poor …. a FTA should rate between 3 & 4.5 times Fox in Australia.
At the start of their broadcast they were rating about 1.5 to 1.75 Fox ratings… many people wanted them to change… they refused .. they finished with ratings of 75% of Fox …
Yes I was critical because I wanted them to connect to a broader family…. refusing to accept or acknowledge arguably tens of thousands of posts on forums across Australia … they said we know what we are doing …
SBS let the side down …. and its not totally their fault as I said … but the key reason we have this problem with the FTA stations is because of the SBS lack of ratings..
How can you say, SBS let the side down. All they were given were ordinary fixtures—no derby games. If no commercials station wants to put up their hand give it to SBS at their current contract price and see how it goes. I am sure there will be amazing interest, and with it increased ratings. Especially linked up with the EPL Saturday night game.
Only the first year .. after that they got very good matches never the derbies but very good matches…
See my post below I think the relationship between FFA and SBS is totally broken and I don’t think Fox trust SBS to promote Football to the broader community …
Fans where begging SBS to change … they did not listen… they have paid a huge price in a commercial world the ratings fall they had and by comparison to other channels the staff would have been fired.
BTW there is a mega difference in criticising SBS and wanting them to succeed… almost everyone who was posting change wanted SBS to achieve and achieve very well… they also wanted some new panel members and a new caller …. it was the decision of those staff where ratings have fallen who said they were experts and there way of broadcasting was the best to offer… the public disagreed … to the point where SBS is considered to have mainly an older NSL based demographic …
I understand why you feel so loyal to SBS… however I would take my anger out on those running Football at SBS for refusing to listen to the market place .. which they endless lecture both clubs and FFA about…. SBS brought this on themselves …
Good matches? No! Passable, Yes. The only test, will be marquee matches, to build the product.
SBS brought the FIFA world cup to Australia with enormous success, when no commercial network thought of it, or wanted to. Proven track record with amazing TV ratings.
Lucy Zelic, Michael Bridges, David Basheer, Craig Foster, and David Zdrilic are hardly dinosaurs. Have you ever in your life watched the SBS Friday night games? This broadcast is from FOX, so we can’t accuse SBS for sub standard product there can we? The SBS team are more than knowledgeable than the FOX team—so we can’t accuse the SBS analysis as less informative there, can we.. No, the problem is xenophobia, which the FOX administration seem to have with SBS.
“If you and all your mates, supported the SBS telecasts, then perhaps, the ratings would have been much better than they are.”
Well. There it is.
Middie’s buddies are responsible for the ALeague’s low SBS ratings.
Of course, Middie’s buddies must have been watching 2 years ago, when ratings were OK, but have since stopped.
Middie, you should give them a talking to. The FFA is counting on it.