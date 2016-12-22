The lost art of the foot trip

The year is 1974. I remember it well. I was ten years old and about to play my first game of rugby.
Up until then my sporting experience had been limited by my protective mother, to softball and soccer. I was what would kindly be termed puny.
I was blessed with great speed, an uncanny ability to catch, and a healthy sense of self preservation. However, no one had seen fit to bless me with any idea of the rules of the game of rugby.
I think in New Zealand in 1974 all ten year old boys were expected to know about rugby. But the aforementioned protective mother had seen fit to shield me from all such rough pastimes and I had never even seen a proper rugby game.
Quite how I had come to be in this game escapes me now, but my mother was certainly nowhere to be seen.
So the contest began. In the early stages I managed to avoid all contact, evading the ball and opponents with a flair bordering on the miraculous.
Unfortunately, the opposition had a Jonah Lomu-like figure who blasted his way through our team with impunity and had scored about six tries within the first ten minutes. But a fateful moment arrived (my evasion skills having led me to loiter unnoticed behind the action) when the behemoth burst from the pack and headed straight towards me.
Another try was clearly in the offing, until in a moment of inspiration, I took him down with a spectacular flying leg trip!
As I rose from the ground triumphant, expecting the adulation of my teammates, an angry man blowing a whistle, screamed at me “if you do that again I’ll send you off!”
So I learned that the leg trip is not an approved method of bringing down an opponent, even one who tipped the scales at about three times my weight.
I don’t remember anything of the rest of the game, which implies I was either so humiliated I’ve blocked it out, or I attempted an approved tackle and was concussed.
This memory was brought back to me this week as World Rugby in its wisdom handed down edicts with harsher penalties for tacklers making contact with the head of ball carriers.
At the same time it was announced that 72 per cent of serious injuries in tackles were incurred by the tackler and only 28 per cent by the ball carrier. Therefore, World Rugby addressed the 28 per cent of injuries but completely ignored the 72 per cent.
This is rather like discovering that 90 per cent+ of head injuries in road accidents happen in motor vehicles, while less than 5 per cent of head injuries are incurred by cyclists, and therefore making it compulsory for cyclists to wear helmets, but not car drivers. Sorry – bad hypothetical example, this actually happened in Australia and New Zealand.
Perhaps it’s more akin to discovering that most head injuries are incurred by people in the front seat of cars and making a rule that all back seat passengers have to wear helmets.
But the crux of the matter is that more people are injured while tackling, because tackling is the most inherently dangerous activity that happens on a rugby field.
The rules state that the arms must be used while tackling. The big problem with this is that the arms are attached to the shoulders and the shoulders support the head. Therefore whenever a tackle is made, the tackler must lead with the head.
It is impossible to make a tackle involving the arms without the tackler’s head being the closest thing to the collision.
If the tackle goes slightly wrong, or if the ball carrier is uncooperative and moves unexpectedly, the tackler’s head can be smashed by an unpadded hip bone, a knee, or an elbow.
So why is it that rugby legislates that the only way to tackle is the most dangerous way? I recognised at ten years old that tripping was the safest way to tackle, but tripping is seen as an act of evil only slightly behind biting and gouging.
This seems to go back to sporting ideals where kicking someone is a cowardly way to fight. Queensberry rules say you fight like a man with your hands, not your feet.
Rugby has always been a game about bravery. When William Webb-Ellis (or whoever it was) picked up the ball and ran with it, it was a very brave act, likely to end in a pummelling.
Stopping someone running with the ball had to be an equally brave act, hence the requirement to tackle in a brave way, leading with the vulnerable head, not the feet.
Today running with the ball is not as dangerous and does not require the same bravery that William Webb-Ellis showed, but tackling is unchanged and as players are bigger today, the bravery required has actually increased.
Modern recognition that tackling while bravely leading with the head leads to repeated concussion and possibly to drooling dementia, World Rugby has made rulings on only 28 per cent of potential injuries and continues to ignore a tackling technique which could address some of the 72 per cent of tackler injuries.
The safest way to bring a runner to earth is by tripping him. It will cause no more damage to the ball carrier than a legal ankle tap, so where is the evil in it?
Tripping could possibly lead to more leg injuries, but these tend to have fewer long term consequences than head injuries.
If World Rugby is serious about reducing head injuries, and addressing the 72 per cent, it should be looking seriously at legalising tripping.
Other than the general sense that tripping is wrong, why can’t the trip be a valid way of stopping a runner? It is relatively safe, it can be avoided by jumping, and it has been employed by the greatest player to play the game – Richie McCaw. What better endorsement could there be?
Rucking isn’t coming back any time soon, so the feet need to be employed more on the rugby field in ways other than kicking the ball. Let’s hear it for the humble foot trip.
December 22nd 2016 @ 5:15am
mania said | December 22nd 2016 @ 5:15am | ! Report
u can trip provided that your holding onto to them; then its called a throw. alanLanger and to a degree, gregan, were good at this. alfie would bring down players twice his weight /size by catching the fend and then tripping them and throwing them at the same time. he’d throw around big guys like they were rag dolls.
December 22nd 2016 @ 7:44am
Kane said | December 22nd 2016 @ 7:44am | ! Report
It also allows you to roll as they’re coming down and have yourself end up on your feet. Great for going for a turnover.
December 22nd 2016 @ 7:59am
mania said | December 22nd 2016 @ 7:59am | ! Report
yeah kane. u must b referring to when georgeSmith and richieMcCaw used to do it. excellent use of theirs and the tackleds momentum.
ABs in grahamHenrys time used to make the ABs do judo as this technique is pretty much done in that discipline. controlling and moving an opponents body.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:49am
BAgs said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:49am | ! Report
Ray Price was the king of trips – his Cumberland Fling was legendary in the 70’s.
December 22nd 2016 @ 12:16pm
Phil said | December 22nd 2016 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
You beat me to it!It was actually known as the “Cumberland Throw”.Pricey had the technique just right,otherwise it could be deemed a trip.I first saw him do it in rugby to none other than the great All Black,Ian Kirkpatrick,at the SCG.Of course it became more famous when he played league for the Eels when their home ground was the “picturesque” Cumberland Oval.
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:55pm
Muglair said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:55pm | ! Report
That was back in the day when Parramatta RU played at Cumberland Oval as well. I actually thought he used the throw less in league than in union but it was a long time ago and I was not counting
December 22nd 2016 @ 7:05am
Boz the Younger said | December 22nd 2016 @ 7:05am | ! Report
The logical reason WR protects the tackled player more than the tackler, is that the tackler is in control and makes the choice about when to tackle. Facing a rampaging Will Skeleton and want to do a daisy cutter AKA Tatafu Polota-Nau? Knock yourself out, it’s your head (excuse the pun).
What you don’t have a right to do is to put another person at risk of permanent disability with a high tackle. The relative percentages of injuries are irrelevant, it is the principlethat counts.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:10am
Lindsay Amner said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:10am | ! Report
Maybe, but that will not protect World Rugby from law suits in future by someone who was concussed making tackles and has dementia, because the rugby laws said that he had to make tackles with his arms, which always led to his head being in danger. Rugby’s rules say he had to tackle in the manner most dangerous to his head, therefore World Rugby is liable.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:16am
Kane said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:16am | ! Report
But in World Rugby’s defence they didn’t force that player to play rugby. He chose to knowing the risks involved.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:24am
Lindsay Amner said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:24am | ! Report
Not actually a defence, particularly if the player was a professional, therefore an employee of a rugby union.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:41am
Kane said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:41am | ! Report
Still not an employee of World Rugby however.
Someone who was concussed making tackles and has dementia is no different from someone who has bad knees from years of knocks playing rugby developing arthritis.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:52am
Browny said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:52am | ! Report
If I had to chose between knees or brain I certainly know which one I’d pick.
December 22nd 2016 @ 12:02pm
Kane said | December 22nd 2016 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
And that is fine, you could also choose not to play rugby and not injure either.
December 22nd 2016 @ 1:42pm
Lindsay Amner said | December 22nd 2016 @ 1:42pm | ! Report
Tends not to work like that in court though Kane. That was the arguement that the tobacco companies used too and courts didn’t agree that choice ruled out culpability in providing a harmful product. I’m pretty sure that choice would not be a defence when rugby is a world wide game being pushed by a rich international body . World Rugby is now actively promoting a game which they are fully aware injures tacklers at a high rate. That would make them liable in the eyes of most courts.
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:06pm
AndyS said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:06pm | ! Report
As may be Kane/Boz, but the same arguments would be true of the NFL and to date they’ve got off pretty lightly with a $765M settlement for exactly this issue. All the competitions are IRB/WR sanctioned, they control the laws and game, the buck will stop with them and their member constituents.
The point of the NFL lawsuit was not that they got injured, it was that the administration knew about the risk and did not take adequate steps to protect the players. In instructing people to tackle in a manner that they themselves have publicly quantified as producing the majority of concussion injuries, and in imposing the various protocols managing the issue, they would undoubtedly carry liability. Jurisdiction might be interesting in an international sport though…
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:17am
Boz the Younger said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:17am | ! Report
Not really, safe tackling is about technique and is the tackler’s own welfare is their own responsibility. Players like Saia Fainga openly admit that they are aware that their suicide dives at the ankles put them at risk, but make the choice to continue. Many also refuse to wear headgear, that is their own problem.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:32am
Browny said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:32am | ! Report
Headgear can help stop the wearer suffering cuts and abrasions but provide negligible, if any, benefit in preventing concussion.
December 22nd 2016 @ 1:58pm
Lindsay Amner said | December 22nd 2016 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
I’d argue that there’s virtually no such thing as “safe tackling”. Tackling is dangerous, as shown by the WR stats. Getting away from a dangerous activity unharmed can be helped by good technique, but it doesn’t actually make tackling safe. There are too many variables and too high a risk to the tackler to ever call tackling safe.
December 22nd 2016 @ 7:50am
Browny said | December 22nd 2016 @ 7:50am | ! Report
I’m adamantly against the legalisation of the blatant ‘throw the leg out and trip them’. It’s cheap, out of the spirit of the game and if introduced opens up a whole new can of worms about using the legs, ie kicking or stomping. Something else to consider is that the ankle tap is more or less a ‘soft’ part of flesh, the open hand, making in contact with a harder area, either the foot, ankle or skin. Tripping means you’re more likely to get shin on shin or foot on ankle or something else that could very easily result in broken legs, ankles or feet. It’d be like watching soccer except after the ‘tackle’ (read:trip) when the players went down the reaction would be justified as someone’s season is iced.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:23am
Lindsay Amner said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:23am | ! Report
Not sure how kicking or stomping would come from tripping. Kicking and stomping are not hard to police.
What’s the actual difference in being on the ground and throwing a leg out to trip a player than being on the ground and throwing an arm out? You could get a broken arm if the leg hits you around the wrist. The foot is protected by a boot and if tripping was permitted you could easily wear a shin pad. How is that worse than a player’s season being iced after a concussion?
Why is tripping against the spirit of the game? Just because it’s illegal? Or is there some more sinister reason?
Lifting in the lineout was against the laws and spirit of the game – until it was legalised. Tackling someone without the ball is against the spirit of the game, but it happens at every ruck cleanout. Having a three man scrum front row was against the spirit of the game, according to those who played a two man front row, until they managed to master a three man front row.
As soon as you make a law saying tripping is legal it is no longer against the spirit of the game, it’s part of the game.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:42am
Kane said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:42am | ! Report
What’s the actual difference in being on the ground and throwing a leg out to trip a player than being on the ground and throwing an arm out?
Nothing, they’re both illegal. You can’t attempt a tackle from the ground you must start it on your feet.
December 22nd 2016 @ 1:59pm
Lindsay Amner said | December 22nd 2016 @ 1:59pm | ! Report
Good point
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:50am
Browny said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:50am | ! Report
At the moment any form of striking with the feet or legs is outlawed. That’s a pretty clear line in the sand that’s hard to misinterpret. Allow tripping and that line becomes blurrier; can you ‘trip’ with the studs out? What about a soccer style tackle? Is there going to be a well documented definition of what constitutes a trip and what is a kick and how accurately will the referee be able to monitor this during a game?
There’s a few differences between an ankle tap and a trip that exacerbate the extent of a serious injury. There’s not a lot of mass behind a hand and the muscle mass through the arm is (in most cases) quite a bit smaller than that through the legs so immediately the kick/trip is going to involve a larger force. There’s a higher degree of motion in the wrist/hand than there is in the ankle and foot meaning there’s more give in the tap; the trip involves two fairly solid things hitting each other so the impact is fairly raw. The other thing about hands compared to feet is the contact with the ground. While that might sound patronising you have to remember that there’s a reasonable chance one of the players, probably the trippee, having a foot grounded when the trip occurs, meaning the lower part of the limb is planted on the ground in a fixed position while the upper part of the limb is attached to this huge lump of mass (the rest of the body) wanting to keep travelling forward while somewhere in the middle there’s an impact involving a heavy, hard thing (the trippers leg) wanting to move in the opposite direction. I’ve watched blokes break their leg playing AFL because they got tackled and their toe caught in the ground as they were trying the kick the football; hell there’s two guys at the Western bulldogs who’ve snapped their tibia and fibula from exactly the same type of incident. Legs don’t like being forced in multiple directions at the same time.
December 22nd 2016 @ 1:49pm
Lindsay Amner said | December 22nd 2016 @ 1:49pm | ! Report
Those are good points Browny, all more valid than “the spirit of the game”. I totally agree with the contact with the ground point. In my soccer days I saw numerous broken legs from a guy tackling with a foot planted in the ground while the tacklee ran or kicked against the immovable object. If a trip was to become legal it would have to be clearly defined in that the tripping foot must be in the air and no swinging motion from the knee or hip would be permitted.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:31am
The Sheriff said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:31am | ! Report
Hard to argue with your logic, Lindsay.
Let’s bring in the trip tackle!
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:21am
BrainsTrust said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:21am | ! Report
I always thought it was weird that the trip was consoidered a send off offence in rugby and rugby league and even a deliberate trip in football was just a foul in the old days without a yellow card. Italian football was just one deliberate foul after another and would have had a whole team sent off in the first 10 minutes in rugby and rugby league. Is it actually that dangerous considering it was a constant occurence in football. Maybe its dangerous because of it being combined with tackling, though Italy in 1982 were tackling and tripping at the same time having fixed the 1982 world cup. However there is a danger if someone is sliding in for a tackle your going to get studs to the head if the tackled player goes to the ground or even one of the fellow players hit the deck.
Ray Price used the hip or the thigh at best versus Langer who was using the lower leg and didn’t get pinged.
I think players should not tackle low head on, I think its too risky, going high in rugby means you can try to get the ball as well and hold the player up and pilfer the ball .Tackling low from the side and behind is less risky but you really only need to do it in desperation circumstanes where the dive allows one to get an extra meter of length to the player. I think this really needs to be considered for the players benefit.
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:04pm
Lindsay Amner said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:04pm | ! Report
Yes I’ve seen thousands of trips in soccer. Few end in harm (in spite of the theatrics). The only time they do is usually when the tackler gets a foot planted in the ground and their foot then becomes an immovable object. Rugby could bring in a trip with limitations such as the foot must be in the air and no swinging motion from the hip or knee is permitted.
December 22nd 2016 @ 12:15pm
piru said | December 22nd 2016 @ 12:15pm | ! Report
For the record, a leg trip is completely legal in American football, but it’s rarely seen – I suspect for the same reasons it’s illegal in rugby.
December 22nd 2016 @ 1:50pm
Lindsay Amner said | December 22nd 2016 @ 1:50pm | ! Report
What are the reasons it’s illegal in rugby?
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:13pm
piru said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:13pm | ! Report
Because it’s not on, it’s the vibe, etc etc