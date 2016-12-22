Mark Hunt returns to face Alistair Overeem at UFC 209

It was announced yesterday that Mark ‘Super Samoan’ Hunt will make his return to the Octagon facing former heavyweight challenger Alistair Overeem.

The fight will take place at UFC 209 in March in Las Vegas and has been the only bout announced for the event.

Hunt returns to action for the first time since July where at UFC 200, he controversially fought former UFC heavyweight champion and WWE star Brock Lesner.

Lesner won by decision at the time, however the decision has been ruled a no-contest as if it was found that Lesner had failed two drug tests, one on the 28th of June and one on fight night. Hunt was furious after Lesnar’s failed tests were announced, going on a tirade against the UFC.

This was not the first time that Hunt has had to fight someone that has failed drug tests with both Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva and Frank Mir getting caught. While Hunt fought to a draw with Silva, he was able to get knockout win over Mir, another former heavyweight champion.

This fight also marks Overeem’s return to the Octagon after he was unsuccessful in defeating Stipe Miocic. While the fight only last one round it was a back and forth affair with Overeem almost getting the victory with a guillotine choke. Miocic was able to break free and go on to TKO Overeem.

While Hunt is keen to get back to business and has verbally agreed to the fight, he stated via his website markhunt.tv that he wants a clause in his contract to protect himself in case Overeem was to fail a drug test.

Overeem failed a pre-fight drug test back in 2012; he was due to face then champion Junior Dos Santos but was dropped from the card.

Overeem and Hunt are no strangers to each other having fought in the now defunct Dream fighting championships back in 2008. Overeem scored a submission win via armbar but Hunt is keen to avenge that loss.

“Overeem was one of my losses over a seven fight losing streak when I was fighting battles outside the ring as well as inside,” Hunt said on his website.

“I couldn’t of beaten a wooden chair at that time in my life. I‘ve never lost a rematch and I’m not about to.”