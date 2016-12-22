Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder highlights: Big Bash League cricket scores, blog

The Melbourne Renegades begin their BBL campaign tonight, playing host to the reigning champions Sydney Thunder under the roof of Docklands Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEDT).
Whilst cross-town rivals Melbourne Stars have developed the reputation for choking in finals year after year, the Renegades have developed their own unsavory tag as well.
Entering their sixth season of BBL, the ‘baby brother’ to the Stars have been the perennial bottom feeders of the league, finishing fifth or lower in four out of the five seasons.
However, the Renegades should be confident entering this season, boasting one of the strongest and most experienced lineups on paper.
Despite the omission of West Indian superstar Chris Gayle, the Renegades recruited well during the off season, signing former No.1 T20 bowler Sunil Narine as their second overseas player.
In addition to Narine, the ageless chinaman Brad Hogg and fellow former Perth Scorcher Marcus Harris have been added to the squad.
With oft-injured paceman James Pattinson already ruled out of tonight’s clash due to a mild hamstring strain, the Renegades could opt for a rare three-pronged spin attack of Xavier Doherty, Hogg and Narine.
The Renegades batting line up is also shaping to be formidable with a good mix of big hitters and anchor players.
Finch, White and Bravo provide plenty of firepower to the top order while the likes of Ferguson and Cooper can look to accumulate the runs at a gentler pace.
Meanwhile the Sydney Thunder began their title defence with an inauspicious start against the Sydney Sixers.
After a middle order batting collapse of 5 for 15 restricted the Thunder to a below par score and an equally lacklustre bowling performance followed it, the reigning champs will be grateful for the quick turnaround.
Despite the poor performances the Thunder are not likely to tinker with their line up drastically, as they continue to play without the services of marquee players Shane Watson and Usman Khawaja.
Also in an interesting side story, Andre Russell has had his flamboyant black bat banned by Cricket Australia after initially having it approved.
The board reversed its decision due to black marks being made on the ball, leaving us all to ponder as to what bat the big-hitting all-rounder will unveil on Thursday night.
Prediction
The Thunder boast a strong pace attack and a couple of big hitters in their current squad. But with retirements of Hussey and Kallis added to the unavailability of Watson and Khawaja, Sydney look like they are a few batsmen short on a pitch where scores of 170 are usually par.
On their home track a Renegades team with plenty of batting depth might hand the champs their second successive defeat.
11:03pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 11:03pm | ! Report
So a comprehensive win for the Renegades tonight as they begin the BBL season with a win. On the back of a half century from Melbourne skipper Aaron Finch and a good knock of 38 from Callum Ferguson the Renegades posted a strong score that was always going to be difficult on slow pitch with a sluggish outfield. The Renegades bowled well as a unit with all bowlers providing a contribution, but the pick of the bowlers was the ever enthusiastic Brad Hogg who claimed two wickets with some lovely spin bowling.
For the Thunder, it is a poor way to start their tournament with two heavy losses. They never really threatened at any stage during the chase and look to have some serious issues with batting depth. On a positive note Pat Cummins looked to be gaining some form bowling accurately at 150 kph and also providing some handy lower order strikes.
That’s all for now from the Docklands. Happy Holidays everyone, goodnight!
11:01pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 11:01pm | ! Report
Aaron Finch is Man of the Match
10:51pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:51pm | ! Report
OUT
Game over. Renegades win by 48 runs. Ahmed drives a ball off Rimmington straight to Finch at mid on. McKay charges for the single but is denied by Ahmed and a direct hit sees McKay miles short of his crease.
Sydney Thunder
10/131 after 19.1 Target (180)
Ahmed 0
10:50pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:50pm | ! Report
OUT
Cummins is gone after an entertaining knock. Same formula, with a slower ball and a slog to cow corner but this time he doesn’t get the proper connection. Bravo brings out the champion dance.
Cummins c Harris b Bravo 37 (23)
10:49pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:49pm | ! Report
OUT
Doran is run out after a horrible mix up. He wants the second run but is refused by Cummins and is stranded.
Doran run out Nevill 3 (3)
10:47pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:47pm | ! Report
FOUR
Here’s the French cut from Cummins nutmegging himself as he edges the slower ball to fine leg for a boundary.
10:46pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:46pm | ! Report
Bravo to bowl out his last over. 59 from 12 at 29.5 an over. Tough ask I think
10:45pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:45pm | ! Report
SIX
Cummins is providing a bit of late entertainment for the viewers with a few lusty blows to cow corner. When gets length the ball is flying, good little cameo from the paceman. Another 10 from the Narine over who finishes with figures of 2/32
Sydney Thunder
6/121 after 17.0 Target (180)
Cummins 32
Doran 3
10:42pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:42pm | ! Report
SIX
Cummins ends this over with another six. Picks the slower ball which is bowled short and pulls the ball over deep midwicket. 10 from the Bravo over.
Sydney Thunder
6/111 after 17.0 Target (180)
Cummins 19
Doran 6
10:40pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:40pm | ! Report
OUT
The end is coming quickly for the Thunder. Green doesn’t pick the slower ball hitting high but straight down the throat of Finch at long on.
Green c Finch b Bravo 3 (3)
10:39pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:39pm | ! Report
Green is the new man in as Bravo returns to the attack.
10:38pm
Kishan Badrinath said | 10:38pm | ! Report
SIX
Cummins ends the over with another big slog. Carbon copy of the slog sweep played against Hogg the over earlier and gets the same result. Once again pitched up and Cummins crushes it. 9 runs and a wicket from the Narine over.
Sydney Thunder
6/101 after 16.0 Target (180)
Cummins 17
Green 0