NRL fines Andrew Fifita for supporting one-punch killer

Andrew Fifita has been fined $20K by the NRL. (AAP Image/Matt Bedford)

The NRL has fined Cronulla Sharks player Andrew Fifita $20,000 for his support of convicted killer Kieran Loveridge.

Fifita had played several matches during the season with the letters ‘FKL’ on his wrist strapping, which many assumed meant ‘Free Kieran Loveridge.’

While there was speculation about exactly what FKL meant, the fact it garnered publicity was a bad look and the league has come down hard over the issue.

“It has been decided to impose the fine of $20,000,” a spokesman said.

“Our competition cannot be used as a platform to promote inappropriate causes such as this.”

Fifita is now on notice that any further material breach is likely to result in his registration being cancelled.

Loveridge was sentenced to 10 years jail for a coward punch which killed Thomas Kelly in Kings Cross four years ago.

Fifita’s friendship with Loveridge was already a sticking point with experts believing Fifita was shunned for the Clive Churchill Medal as a result, despite a barnstorming performance in the Sharks Grand Final win.

The 27-year-old was also overlooked and a Kangaroos jumper with NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg admitting that Fifita had failed to live up to the standards requried for national selection.

The NRL’s full release is below.