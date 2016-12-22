NRL fines Andrew Fifita for supporting one-punch killer

The NRL has fined Cronulla Sharks player Andrew Fifita $20,000 for his support of convicted killer Kieran Loveridge.
Fifita had played several matches during the season with the letters ‘FKL’ on his wrist strapping, which many assumed meant ‘Free Kieran Loveridge.’
While there was speculation about exactly what FKL meant, the fact it garnered publicity was a bad look and the league has come down hard over the issue.
“It has been decided to impose the fine of $20,000,” a spokesman said.
“Our competition cannot be used as a platform to promote inappropriate causes such as this.”
Fifita is now on notice that any further material breach is likely to result in his registration being cancelled.
Loveridge was sentenced to 10 years jail for a coward punch which killed Thomas Kelly in Kings Cross four years ago.
Fifita’s friendship with Loveridge was already a sticking point with experts believing Fifita was shunned for the Clive Churchill Medal as a result, despite a barnstorming performance in the Sharks Grand Final win.
The 27-year-old was also overlooked and a Kangaroos jumper with NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg admitting that Fifita had failed to live up to the standards requried for national selection.
The NRL’s full release is below.
Cronulla Sutherland forward Andrew Fifita has been fined $20,000 following an investigation into his on-field support for a convicted criminal during the Telstra Premiership.
He has also been warned that any further material breach of the NRL rules is likely to result in his registration being cancelled.
Fifita played several matches of the Telstra Premiership with the letters FKL on his wrist strapping in support of convicted killer Kieran Loveridge.
A spokesman said Fifita had been issued with a breach notice last week and his response has been considered.
December 22nd 2016 @ 6:58pm
up up cronulla said | December 22nd 2016 @ 6:58pm | ! Report
What did meninga pay for supporting his brother who is a murderer, not a drunk who threw a stupid punch!!
December 22nd 2016 @ 7:24pm
doogs said | December 22nd 2016 @ 7:24pm | ! Report
nothing. because he did not wear an armguard or tattoo supporting him
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:11pm
Concerned Observer said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:11pm | ! Report
Don’t ever reduce what he did to “…a drunk who just threw a stupid punch” He killed someone, he’s a gutless coward who couldn’t handle himself so he punched another person and killed them. KL is a thug and locked up for good reason.
We’re in a new age, Mal didn’t use the game to blatantly show his support for a confirmed coward punch killer. If he did, he would be punished now just like Fifita has been.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:11pm
Sleiman Azizi said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:11pm | ! Report
Your comment, “We’re in a new age…” sums up a lot, really.
My only issue here is the number of times Fifita has to be punished by the NRL. And for the one incident, he has been punished more than once. That, I feel, is a sign of incompetence on the NRL’s end. It is disturbing when a body such as the NRL becomes its own policing force. It is almost as if its power is its own justification.
I can only assume that there has been a legitimate reason for this issue to have dragged on for as long as it has.
But geez, that is a rough assumption to have to make.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:18pm
Edward Webeck said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:18pm | ! Report
Well said
December 22nd 2016 @ 7:22pm
The spectator said | December 22nd 2016 @ 7:22pm | ! Report
Lol