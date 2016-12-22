Sledged Ross gets last laugh in Heat win

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Brisbane Heat recruit Alex Ross revealed he was the subject of some verbal barbs from his former Adelaide Strikers teammates before having the last laugh in his side’s hard-fought 10-run BBL win at Adelaide Oval.

Ross, who switched from Adelaide to Brisbane in February, copped it mostly from Strikers skipper Brad Hodge after walking out to the middle to a few boos from the outer.

But Ross was undeterred, thumping 64 to help the Heat to a formidable 5-206, which proved just enough when Adelaide’s chase faltered at the death.

“There were a few cheeky words,” Ross said.

“There were a few more lippy players than what I actually would have thought.

“They might have got a bit of confidence from the booze in the crowd.

“He (Hodge) had a few kind words for me. It’s all in good fun, it’s professional sport.”

Ross finished off the earlier good work of Brisbane openers Jimmy Peirson (46) and Brendon McCullum (42), before new Striker Ben Dunk set a sizzling pace early in the run chase.

Dunk’s dismissal for 85 combined with Samuel Badree’s maiden the very next over swung the pendulum back Brisbane’s way.

“We were a bit nervous … he (Dunk) strikes them beautifully,” Ross said.

“In hindsight it (Badree’s maiden) was a pivotal over – it turned the game.”

Dunk was impressive in his first outing in Adelaide colours, dispatching the Heat bowlers to all corners before holing out off the bowling of Ben Cutting.

Dunk believes his dismissal turned the match in Brisbane’s favour.

“When you’re chasing 200, everything needs to go right,” he said.

“I thought (Jake) Weatherald batted beautifully and between us, we gave ourselves a chance but full credit to the Heat who produced some really good death bowling.”