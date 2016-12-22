Third man up now a thing of the past

Hawthorn captain Luke Hodge quickly made his disapproval clear after the AFL banned the third man up at ruck contests.
Hodge went on Twitter only a few minutes after the AFL officially banned extra players being involved in ruck duels around the ground.
“No 3rd man ???? Ridiculous,” Hodge messaged.
The ban follows an increased use of the tactic, where an extra teammate would jump at a ball up around the ground or a throw in.
The AFL said it decided to ban the tactic after looking at ruck contests over the last two seasons.
“Eliminating the third man up at ruck contests will support the recruitment of tall players and ensure our game continues to be played at the elite level by players of various sizes and differing abilities,” AFL football operations manager Mark Evans said.
Only nominated players can now compete in any ruck duel.
The league also announced a stricter interpretation on deliberate rushed behinds.
It has also moved to simplify the interpretation around high-contact free kicks.
Also, the AFL match review panel will crack down on so-called tummy taps next season, with players more likely to be suspended for punches to the midriff.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:20am
Birdman said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:20am | ! Report
Your third man up days are probably behind you Hodgey but Jordan Lewis has just lost one of his major strengths – did Hawthorn know about this when they granted him a trade to the Dees?
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:26am
Cat said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:26am | ! Report
Stupid unnecessary rule change.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:43am
Birdman said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Reading between the lines, I reckon the AFL want to improve the chances of overseas draftees (particularly basketballers) succeeding, in a lame attempt to ‘internationalise’ the AFL.
It’s not like tall fellas can’t already get a fair go.
December 22nd 2016 @ 1:04pm
Truth Bomb said | December 22nd 2016 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
“Reading between the lines” Blah blah
In other words you are going to project your obsessions on to the afl where there is no actual evidence
Perhaps the afl are trying to preserve a role that has existed since the early days of the code?
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:12pm
Birdman said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:12pm | ! Report
So ruckmen are an endangered species and this rule will somehow preserve their role in the game?
That’s a ridiculous proposition.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:39pm
Truth bomb said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:39pm | ! Report
What? Ahh, I see you’re “reading between the lines” again! I made no such absolute claims.
The “third man up” undermined the role of the ruckmen to some degree and was messy to umpire. Addressing this is far more plausible and, well, no tin foil hattish, than assuming the motivation is us basketballers of whom not one has made it
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:03am
Vocans said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:03am | ! Report
At first I was all for allowing blocking third men up but, on reflection, thought the idea of nominated rucks clunky and just another things for the umps to check, so rejected it. But, apparently, we still have nominated rucks, so was I too hasty in backtracking? The only way I can see around it is to nominate rucks before the start of the game, with the proviso that changes can be made due to injury, with the onus on the team to inform the umpires. Failure to do so would result in a free kick. None of it sits well.
I’d applaud anyone who can work out how we can have third man up plus blocking without being clunky. I like third man up and anyone who got through the blocks would have exercised a skill, and skill is what footy should foster in everything it legislates. My guess is allowing blocking would make third man up a rare but exciting event.
December 22nd 2016 @ 11:12am
Jest said | December 22nd 2016 @ 11:12am | ! Report
I am with you the blocking just wouldn’t work. How would you adjudicate it if Fyfe or Bontempeli got blocked in a boundary through in situation. Both have a history of going 3rd man up, but both also have a history of just ripping it out of a contested situation. “Legally” blocking these players would be a blight on the game.
You all ready have to nominate the Ruck so they can get there ridiculous 1 meter separation. Do you then nominate a 3rd man up, so you know who you can block?
For me I think the no 3rd man up rule should be trialed in the preseason to see if there is any real benefit.
December 22nd 2016 @ 3:29pm
Vocans said | December 22nd 2016 @ 3:29pm | ! Report
You can legally block all players but the ruck, so no change, I think, to what Fyfe and co have to deal with. As to the 1 metre rule I think it should be two. The rucks constantly infringe eachother leading to a lower level of skill, and rules should foster skilled plays over lesser ones.
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:17am
TomC said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:17am | ! Report
I think the way it was evolving might have caused problems down the track, but all the same this seems a bit premature from the AFL.
December 22nd 2016 @ 10:48am
Lamby said | December 22nd 2016 @ 10:48am | ! Report
I can see why they have done it.
In a lot of games this year teams (like the Hawks) have used the 3rd man up tactic to ‘jump into’ the star ruckman with more intent on hurting them rather than getting the ball. That way the Ruck is worried about protecting himself rather that on getting his hands on the ball.
There is a paper (http://www.rankingsoftware.com/research/MeasurementOfLuckInSport.pdf) that is sort of saying that the centre clearance is more a coin toss rather than actually meaningful anyway.
(from the paper)
The graph in Figure 2 caused surprise at Hawthorn FC, and requires substantial thought by experts in the sport
as well as statisticians. The coaching group discussed what it meant if the centre clearance was effectively a
coin flip, and how they might structure their defence, midfield and attack to respond to an event they have very
little control over. The strong hint in the data that teams might over-invest in winning the clearance at the
expense of resources in more impactful locations and roles is also a lesson to consider.
The Hawks had the 2nd lowest centre square clearance rate for the year, but finished first.
December 22nd 2016 @ 1:22pm
Batman said | December 22nd 2016 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
Fantastic.
The players and clubs who are complaining were the cause of having to change the rules. They are the clubs who Ruck strength was inadequate so they negated the opposition ruckman. I dont watch footy to see holding/pushing I go to see the stars display their skills.
I was convinced about the need to protect the Ruckman when Sandiland was suspended at the beginning of the year for just protecting himself.
I enjoy the ruck duels but the unfair tactics of players jumping into them or preventing them competing was threatening their existence.
Questioning the need to have a ruckman started when Hird decided to not select a ruckman to compete against WCE/Nic Nat but instead rely on 3rd man up.
December 22nd 2016 @ 4:51pm
Dalgety Carrington said | December 22nd 2016 @ 4:51pm | ! Report
Yeah that Sandilands suspension was a wee bit farcical given he just step slightly over to protect himself and the contest from Griffiths coming in from behind him to be the third man up.
December 22nd 2016 @ 2:17pm
Birdman said | December 22nd 2016 @ 2:17pm | ! Report
there’s nothing in this change that will prevent the opposing ruckman from doing exactly what you accuse the third man up of doing which is to jump early and at the opponent’s body.
David Hale was the master of it particularly against Nic Nat.
If this is a real issue then blame the umpiring not the rule that enabled it.
December 22nd 2016 @ 3:24pm
Dalgety Carrington said | December 22nd 2016 @ 3:24pm | ! Report
They too have a rule covering that early jump in ruck contests.
December 22nd 2016 @ 5:59pm
Cat said | December 22nd 2016 @ 5:59pm | ! Report
Which never get enforced.
December 22nd 2016 @ 8:48pm
Daeyelle said | December 22nd 2016 @ 8:48pm | ! Report
But it’ll be eaiser to look at and enforce now.
December 22nd 2016 @ 9:05pm
paulywalnuts said | December 22nd 2016 @ 9:05pm | ! Report
“In a lot of games this year teams (like the Hawks) have used the 3rd man up tactic to ‘jump into’ the star ruckman with more intent on hurting them rather than getting the ball”
Wow, you go to all the trouble to source data to support your opinion but yet lead with a dimwitted line like this.
Any evidence at all to support this bone-headed contention?