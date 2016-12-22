Is it time for Darren Lehmann to go?

In November 2015 I wrote an article for The Roar wondering if Darren Lehmann deserved more criticism than he got.

Over a year has passed and my opinion has changed.

I now believe he should be sacked.

Last season, a summer of victories over New Zealand and the West Indies propelled Australia to the ranking of number one Test nation. I don’t think anyone except maybe Pat Howard felt it was ever a real number one ranking, not after losing the Ashes – it was more an accident of timing. But, it has to be admitted, it happened – technically we were number one.

A more accurate picture of our team’s health emerged shortly afterwards. Failure at the World T20, victory in West Indies ODIs, a precedent-setting 3-0 Test loss to Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka, winning the one day and T20 series in Sri Lanka, losing the ODIs 5-0 in South Africa, losing the Tests to South Africa 2-1 at home – making it five Test losses on the trot. After beating the Kiwis 3-0 in one dayers we almost lost the first Test against Pakistan from an impregnable position.

This is not a team that’s improving. It’s a team that goes forward and backwards and forward and backwards. Averaging things out we seem to be getting worse. And surely Lehmann has something to do with that?

I think so, for several reasons.

1) He constantly bags players in public … but not all players

Lehman publicly blames Nathan Lyon for Australian defeats. He dumps on Joe Burns and Usman Khawaja for fielding and batting failures. Glenn Maxwell is berated for not scoring a hundred in two years, despite averaging ten more runs than Mitchell Marsh during that time.

After the Hobart disaster he said that only four members of the team were guaranteed selection – the cool group… sorry, leadership group – Steve Smith, Dave Warner, Mitch Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Everyone else is fair game.

All this public dressing down may be part of a genius strategy to inspire players – in which case it’s not working. More likely it’s just thoughtlessness. It’s uncomfortable enough to experience this as a fan – it must be horrible to cop it as a player.

2) He seems to resent spinners

Lehmann publicly dumps on Lyon and Holland for the Sri Lankan losses (no such criticism for Hazlewood or Mitchell Marsh). He refuses to let Lyon have his specialist spin coach John Davison (even though Davison did wonderful things for Lyon).

He publicly dreams of having a (presumably spin-free) four-pronged pace attack like the West Indies of the 1980s. Lehmann hasn’t actually come out and said “I resent having to play a spinner who isn’t Shane Warne” but he sure as hell acts like it.

3) He’s addicted to low scoring all rounders in the top six

Lehmann is a massive fan of using an all-rounder, although he seems unable to draw a correlation between our constant collapses and picking a number six who averages 30 with the bat… or to notice that having a fifth bowler doesn’t necessarily stop the opposition from monstering our attack.

For the upcoming Box Day Test against Pakistan he’s still suggesting we could play a “fast bowling all rounder” to “protect the quicks”. Pakistan’s number six almost won them a legendary Test in Brisbane. Can anyone ever imagine that happening in a Lehmann team?

NB To be fair, Australia under Lehmann is still capable of collapsing with six specialist batsmen (Trent Bridge, Hobart) – such is the man’s genius as coach.

4) He chops and changes key positions

In 2015-16 Joe Burns and David Warner established themselves as a solid, settled opening combination – crucial for any successful side. Two bad Tests in Sri Lanka and Burns was out. Then back in. Then out. In 2015-16 Neville established himself as the side’s settled keeper – again, crucial for any successful side. Now he’s out too.

The thing is, Lehmann has form on this – he’s always tinkered with opening combinations (remember how Rogers-Watson, became Warner-Rogers, then Warner-Marsh etc etc) and he’s sacked mid-keepers before (ask Haddin). For someone who claims to be constantly learning, he seems to make the same mistakes all the time.

5) Australia can only win one way under Lehmann

Someone in the top four gets a big score and Starc-Hazlewood get in among the wickets. That doesn’t happen and we lose. There’s no ability to fight – no grit. Either Australia win the game by day two or it’s over. Australia under Lehmann has never been able to fight back like Pakistan at the Gabba or the Sri Lankans at Kandy. I think the only tight-ish game they won was against New Zealand at Adelaide but they’ve certainly never managed to win from behind, only to lose from a secure position.

6) He undermines the captain

Sending Steve Smith home during the middle of the ODI series in Sri Lanka was perhaps the most public humiliation of a Australian captain by a coach in cricket. It was badly handled and poorly thought out. It did show everyone who’s boss of the Aussie cricket team – and it’s the coach not the captain.

Test cricket is not football. It goes for five days, there are no substitutes, players are selected from around the country, not a squad. To give a coach more power than the captain is ridiculous.

Moving forward Australian cricket should seriously consider the following scenarios:

1) Consider separate coaches for the Test, ODI and T20 teams (different playing squads – why not different coaches?)

2) Remove the coach as selector so he’s not more powerful than the captain

3) Train up more players to talk to the media so we don’t have to listen to the coach all the time

4) Ban the phrase “classic Boof!” from Cricket Australia news reports on Lehmann

5) Sack Lehmann

We’ve got some serious cricket coming up – tour of India, the Ashes down the track. Lehmann’s had his turn. He was given selection powers, plenty of resources and support. It didn’t work. It’s time we tried someone new.