Brad Hogg gets younger every year

Brad Hogg will be 46 in February, but there is no more passionate, dedicated, nor infectious cricketer going around in the Big Bash League.
He gets younger every year, but life hasn’t always been rosy for George Bradley Hogg.
In a three-year period from 2008 to 2011, Hogg admits he even gave himself the shits that he couldn’t cope with everyday life, cricket was everything.
Hogg details his feelings in his autobiography “The Wrong ‘Un”, but the bubbly Hogg is back, and cricket’s the beneficiary.
How Aaron Finch managed to salt Hogg away from his beloved WACA was one thing, but the left arm spinner’s debut for the Melbourne Renegades at Etihad last night was spectacular.
He claimed the wickets of Sydney Thunder’s Ryan Gibson (39) and Ben Rohrer (30) in the one over, finishing with 2-22 off his four.
Hogg’s combination with West Indian spinner Sunil Narine (2-32 off four) will prove to be an integral part of the Renegades’ BBL campaign.
Skipper Finch showed the way with the bat after being sent in, carving a man-of-the-match 63 off just 33 deliveries that included three boundaries, and four sixes.
Finch really needed to tee off again after a poor run of 1, 53, 2, 19, 0, 19, and 3 in ODIs. He’s an important part of Australia’s limited-over formats, opening the batting with David Warner.
It’s a vastly different story with the Sydney Thunder, the reigning BBL champions, who have yet to win a game in two starts.
They are missing their skipper Shane Watson with a calf injury, and Usman Khawaja, but they do have Pat Cummins.
Last night Cummins was constantly around the 150 click mark in taking 1-26 off his four, then showed his batting prowess clubbing 36 off 23 with no boundaries, but four huge sixes off Narine twice, Hogg, and Dwayne Bravo.
Tonight will be a BBL double-header with the Sydney Sixers taking on the Hobart Hurricanes at the SCG – will England paceman Stuart Broad make his debut for the Hurricanes?
The Perth Scorchers will follow against the Adelaide Strikers at the WACA, leading into the second Test against Pakistan at the MCG on Boxing Day.
That poses the big question – who will get the selector’s ultimate Christmas present – Nic Maddinson, Chadd Sayers, or Hilton Cartwright?
December 23rd 2016 @ 6:38am
Lancey5times said | December 23rd 2016 @ 6:38am | ! Report
I am yet to read this article but want to make a request to the Roar editors,
Can you please ensure that Mr Lord replies to those of us that comment on his articles? Not all, but at least makes an effort. My understanding is that this is what this site is all about and the author doesn’t really play fair. If he wants to write articles that enflame and encourage readers to post replies he needs the balls to stand by them and be willing to back up what he writes.
Thank you. Now a deep breath and a David Lord article
December 23rd 2016 @ 7:49am
Perry Bridge said | December 23rd 2016 @ 7:49am | ! Report
Had a long day yesterday finishing up with the family at Etihad.
Finch in a bit of form was great – and Hoggy was super. Was pretty unconvinced by Nevill behind the stumps, well, at least Hoggy was too good for him too (best gloveman in the country my foot!).
Tremain bowled very well too last night – and the way the screws were applied to Rohrer and Gibson, the Thunder kept falling behind. The ‘Gades are looking the goods at this early stage.
Cummins was the clear standout for the Thunder and looking at that I can see a bit of what people rave about. He just needs to show that he’s got more resilience than – say – a Shaun Tait.
December 23rd 2016 @ 8:21am
David Lord said | December 23rd 2016 @ 8:21am | ! Report
I can assure you PB that Pat Cummins is a superbly talented and exciting all-round cricketer who you won’t see in baggy green where he deserves to be because Pat Howard – the so-called GM of Team Performance, whatever that means – has the 23-year-old wrapped in cotton wool for the Ashes next year.
Pakistan is extremely grateful to Howard.
December 23rd 2016 @ 7:52am
Matthew H said | December 23rd 2016 @ 7:52am | ! Report
Was just thinking that Australian cricket is not too bad with blokes like Finch and Hogg floating around in the background. Hogg especially appears to be on top of his game, the entertainment aspect cannot be underestimated.
December 23rd 2016 @ 8:27am
David Lord said | December 23rd 2016 @ 8:27am | ! Report
Matthew, the advent of the Big Bash League was a master-stroke, catering for those who aren’t switched on by Test matches or ODIs, but are turning up in droves for the Bash.
Long may it continue, and prosper.