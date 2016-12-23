Janjetovic move prompts further reflection on transfer policy

‘Judas’ Janjetovic, that’s what the Sydney fans are spitting out bitterly through gritted teeth.

As oddly dramatic a reaction as that is to the relatively unsurprising sight of your second-choice goalkeeper trotting over to the western side of your city in search of playing time, the fact that Janjetovic is now a Wanderer has once again slid a fingernail under the rattling panelling lining the A-League’s internal transfer policy.

Questions as to what role loyalty has to play in the A-League are now being asked alongside those being repeated over the state of inter-club transfers.

The Sydney fans’ reaction – and the inevitable abuse the goalkeeper will have to tolerate if he plays in the next Sydney derby in a little over three weeks’ time – is tinged with a sort of affectation, an exaggerated indignation. Even though Janjetovic is the first player to go directly from Sydney FC to the Wanderers – excluding those who joined the Wanderers the year they came into existence, like Shannon Cole – his departure can hardly be considered a biblical betrayal.

Danny Vukovic was brought in by Graham Arnold to be nothing other than his first choice goalkeeper, and although Janjetovic didn’t quite take his chance to push for the top spot in preseason – and hasn’t seemed too motivated to snap at Vukovic’s heels during the season – it seems as though the 2016/17 campaign was predestined to be one in which Janjetovic would be warming the pine more often than not.

Perhaps the fans’ outrage is simply a reaction expressed more in the hope that soon these sorts of rival-to-rival transfers will be considered heinously taboo. Mark Milligan’s move to the Melbourne Victory, having been in training with the Sky Blues following an extended period of professional unrest, must have rubbed more than a few Sydneysiders the wrong way.

Besart Berisha went from hero to villain when he dawdled through the final stages of his contract with Brisbane before signing with the Victory. Sasho Petrovski was, in the space of one off-season, fan favourite at both the Mariners and the Jets. These moves, however, were not completed mid-contract.

That Janjetovic, according to some rumblings, sulked his way into a mutual termination of his contract has again highlighted the oddness of the A-League’s restrictions over transfer fees being involved in domestic transfers between A-League clubs. Most will remember that Anthony Caceres was “bought” by Manchester City a year ago, only to be handed over to Melbourne City immediately, as planned, showing that even the most blatantly executed gymnastics can be executed to tumble through policy loopholes.

I’m sure that Central Coast were very pleased to receive the $300,000 they did for the midfielder, rather than simply terminating the contract of a wantaway player and receiving only the paltry, consolatory reward of a slight increase cap space in return.

Western Sydney are in dire need of a goalkeeper, to the point where Janjetovic – who paired blood-curdling howlers with some astonishing saves last season – must have appeared an incredibly attractive proposition.

It’s an under-contract player that has now filled their gap and, although Janjetovic was clearly second-choice, the Sky Blues have coughed up an asset for, largely, nothing. If Vukovic is injured or – heaven forbid – the health of his son forces him off the pitch, then Sydney will suddenly need to scramble for a competent replacement.

Of course, the no-fee rules are in place to stop richer clubs in larger markets from simply poaching all of the talent from the less moneyed franchises. Melbourne City could easily apply financial pressure on, say, a club like Newcastle or Brisbane, with handsome bids for their young talent, offers that the more fiscally haphazard clubs could hardly resist.

There is some logic to restricting the circumstances under which something like this would occur, but then the current model also allows equally problematic situations to arise; some strangeness is swirling around Rhys Williams’ working relationship with the Perth Glory, with the club having to deny the former Socceroo is forcing a move away.

Janjetovic hasn’t trained with Sydney FC for weeks, recuperating as he was on club-funded personal leave. There are rumours that Janjetovic suffered a falling out with the Sydney goalkeeping coach John Crawley, and it was clear that the goalkeeper’s relationship with the coaching staff had degenerated awkwardly when Arnold spoke following the confirmation of the departure.

“I never wanted Vedran to leave. I wanted two No. 1 goalkeepers – Vedran chose to leave and he forced our hand to leave,” Arnold said.

“So it’s with regret from my side that we have released him, that’s all I’ll say on it. It’s a complicated matter.”

When Liam Reddy and Isaka Cernak have collected A-League clubs like an alcoholic collects empty bottles, and the general exchange of middling players in the league revs constantly, the brutal greeting Janjetovic will receive from the Cove on January 14th will seem a little overblown.

But, in a way, it’s a sign of the health of the league, that a Sol Campbell-type incident might provoke genuine animosity. Meanwhile, the all these “mutual” terminations of contract continue to frustrate. The solution isn’t easy to see, but the fact that another incident, the second in 2016, has re-illuminated the problem must urge the game to look harder.