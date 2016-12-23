Maclaren, Roar continue contract talks

Talks with off-contract star Jamie Maclaren are ongoing, but Brisbane Roar coach John Aloisi says he doesn’t know when the striker’s future will be sorted.

The 23-year-old Socceroo’s deal with the Roar expires at the end of the season, and he is free to speak to other clubs about a potential free transfer.

Brisbane’s A-League opponents on Friday night, Western Sydney, are believed to be interested while Europe remains an option for Maclaren, the highest-scoring Australian player in the competition last season.

Aloisi remains determined to keep him at the Roar but it could be a while yet before the situation is resolved one way or another.

“There’ll be ongoing talks. We don’t expect a certain date where things are going to be finalised with any player,” Aloisi said on Thursday.

“Of course, you want to try and sign up players as soon as possible but with the salary cap it’s not an easy league to work in.

“Certain players, you have to have your budgets in place.

“There’s a reason there’s 150 players out of contract, that’s just the way the league is. We’re in the same position as every other team.”

The salary cap will increase next season, in line with the A-League’s new TV deal.

But Aloisi doesn’t believe it will lead to a dramatic rise in player wages and said it won’t make a too much of difference to their offer to Maclaren.

Since news broke that his agent had rejected a contract extension from the Roar four weeks ago, Maclaren has scored in every game he’s played.

That run included a clash with the Wanderers, against whom Maclaren has netted eight times in five matches.

“Let’s hope that continues,” Aloisi said.

“As long as Macca’s doing his work for the team, he’ll get chances and I’m confident he’ll score goals.

“It was a tough period for him four-five weeks ago because there was a lot of talk, but now he’s just focused on football and making sure he does well for the team, and when he does, it’s only going to benefit him and the club.”