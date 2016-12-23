No date on Janjetovic WSW debut: Popovic

Western Sydney won’t be able to fully measure Vedran Janjetovic’s form and fitness until late next week as the defected Sydney FC goalkeeper pushes for a January debut with his new A-League club.

Janjetovic started training with the Wanderers this week after signing an 18-month deal with his former club’s bitter crosstown rivals.

It ended a protracted affair surrounding the wantaway gloveman’s future.

He’d been on personal leave this month after being dropped to No.2 behind Danny Vukovic, with Sky Blues coach Graham Arnold revealing he “forced our hand” by demanding a release.

At least for now, the 29-year-old is being hidden from media but Wanderers coach Tony Popovic was delighted to have acquired his services.

“He’s happy and fitting in with the group,” Popovic said.

“We’ve got two `keepers and if the opportunity presented itself to bring Vedran in, great. If it didn’t, well then it didn’t – it really didn’t affect us at all.”

Under-fire No.1 gloveman Andrew Redmayne and recently preferred back-up Jerrad Tyson have been in mixed form.

And with Redmayne set to join the Sky Blues in the January transfer window, an extra fiery Sydney derby awaits at Allianz Stadium on January 14.

On Janjetovic’s potential availability for that clash, Popovic had little to offer.

He won’t officially be registered to play until the window opens on January 4, but may not necessarily be ready in a fortnight after weeks outside Sydney’s training set-up.

“He’s only done a couple of lighter sessions with us so far,” Popovic said.

“We’ll be able to determine a lot more by the end of next week’s training where he is in terms of being able to play.”

Janjetovic’s arrival will likely herald the start of a busy January for the Wanderers as Popovic hunts for new talent to boost his seventh-placed side.

He has money to spend thanks to former captain Nikolai Topor-Stanley’s early season exit to the UAE, with the club already having been linked to Robbie Keane, Dimitar Berbatov and Didier Drogba amid a dire need for a reliable source of goals.

“If we find someone and it fits in both commercially and on the playing field, we’ll do it,” Popovic said.

The Wanderers could hardly face a more rigid obstacle in their hunt for a second win in 10 games, travelling to Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium fortress on Friday night.

The Roar, undefeated in their last nine, haven’t lost at home for nearly 12 months. They were held to a 1-1 draw against the Wanderers at Spotless Stadium last month.

Recently excluded striker Kerem Bulut (ankle) has been ruled out of the game, while ex-Roar midfielder Steven Lustica (ankle) is unlikely and utility Shannon Cole touch and go for the clash.