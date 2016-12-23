Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Perth Scorchers will be looking to give their diehard fans an early Christmas present when they host the Adelaide Strikers tonight in the WACA’s first match of BBL06. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9.15pm AEDT.

The Scorchers have been the most successful side in BBL history, winning the competition twice and making the finals in all five seasons to date, and while plenty of the old firm are still around, it’s the new faces that look set to define their campaign.

Legendary Australian paceman Mitchell Johnson is the boom recruit for the Scorchers, but he will be joined in the orange by English star Ian Bell, who should play the entire season with his international duties looking a thing of the past.

After missing the entire BBL05 season through injury, gloveman Sam Whiteman is also back in the selection mix, and will vie with Cameron Bancroft for the wicketkeeping duties.

With Hilton Cartwright called up to the Test squad for Boxing Day and looking likely to make his debut there, look for his WA teammate Mitchell Marsh to make a statement of his own with both bat and ball as he returns to the domestic ranks following his Test omission in November.

With Brad Hogg the most notable absentee from the Scorchers’ roster after signing with the Melbourne Renegades, the pressure will be on Ashton Agar and part-timer Ashton Turner to provide the bulk of the spin-bowling duties throughout the season.

The Strikers have already tasted defeat after losing a high-scoring thriller to the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday, and they will know that another defeat would put them firmly behind the eight ball.

Gun batsman Travis Head will be looking to make amends for a pair of dropped catches and a lacklustre innings against the Heat, while Jake Weatherald and Ben Dunk will want a repeat of the 133-run partnership they enjoyed in their first outing as opening partners.

Prediction

The Strikers will be out to atone for their home loss on Wednesday, and an improved bowling performance and more dynamic middle-order batting against a Hogg-less Scorchers attack should be enough for them to take the points… just.

The WACA (I’m not calling it #TheFurnace) has consistently been filled to maximum capacity when the BBL comes to town, and this game should be no exception.

Can Mitchell Johnson recapture his Ashes-winning form of 2013/14 and lead the Scorchers to victory? Or will it be the Strikers’ all-round talent that gets them off the mark in BBL06?

Tune into The Roar for live scores and updates from 9:15pm AEDT (thanks for the three-hour delay, Western Australia!) and do feel free to weigh in yourself in the comments section below.