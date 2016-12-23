Shaun Marsh has to go to India: Langer

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Veteran batsman Shaun Marsh has finally been given the all clear on his broken finger, and former Test great Justin Langer says the 33-year-old should be an automatic selection for the upcoming tour of India.

Marsh hasn’t played since breaking his finger for the second time in early November in the series-opening Test loss to South Africa.

Despite the Scorchers’ star being given the green light on Thursday to resume batting duties, he’ll miss Friday night’s BBL clash with the Adelaide Strikers in Perth.

Marsh will return for Tuesday’s match against the Sydney Sixers at the SCG, and it’s unlikely he’ll be able to squeeze his way back into the Test picture in time for the third Test against Pakistan, starting on January 3 in Sydney.

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has urged national selectors to move on from the injury-prone Marsh and focus on the country’s emerging talent.

However, Langer said Marsh deserved to be picked for the four-Test tour of India, starting in February.

Langer also hopes Marsh will be able to force his way back into the ODI set-up via some strong performances for the Scorchers.

“He has to go to India. There’s no doubt about that,” Langer said on Thursday.

“Look at his record in the Australian Test team.

“And we know he’s one of the most-destructive T20 players in the world.

“He’ll use that, I imagine, to play for one-day selection.”

Allrounder Mitch Marsh will also attempt to use the BBL to revive his Test hopes.

Marsh was axed following the first-Test loss to South Africa.

And his slide down the pecking order was confirmed this week when selectors opted to draft untried allrounder Hilton Cartwright into the squad for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan.

The Scorchers are the most-decorated franchise in BBL history, having won two titles and never missing the finals.

But they enter this season without a host of their best stars through injury.

Pace bowlers Nathan Coulter-Nile (back) and Joel Paris (side strain) are set to miss the entire tournament, while Jason Behrendorff (broken leg) is still several weeks away from resuming.

And in a further blow, star recruit, former England Test batsman Ian Bell, is in doubt to take on the Strikers after straining a muscle in his forearm last week while batting in club ranks.

“He’s under doubt. He hasn’t picked up a bat since Sunday,” Langer said.

“But hopefully with his experience, he’ll be a tough little pommie and he’ll be up and amongst it.”

Mitchell Johnson is expected to make his BBL debut against the Strikers despite being struck on the hand on Wednesday night at training.

“He was hit on that finger right there, which is the one he has to deliver the ball with,” Langer said.

“I was wondering what black cat I’ve been kicking.

“Hopefully, he’ll be alright for tomorrow night.”