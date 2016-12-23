Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks: NBL preview

The Sydney Kings must turn their form line around in a tough Round 12 NBL local derby against the offensively exciting, yet inconsistent Illawarra Hawks at the Qudos Bank Arena.

The Kings might have started the season looking like world beaters, but their last month of basketball has proven the club to be anything but, and they have finally paid for it, dropping off the top of the ladder.

Simply put, their level of play has been nowhere near what is required of a top team in this league, and despite managing to pull a few wins out of the fire, the Kings are struggling to dominate teams even on a good night.

The Kings have plenty of on-court problems, and they were highlighted big time last weekend as they lost both games in a home and away double-header against the now top of the table Adelaide 36ers.

Given the 36ers came into last weekend on the back of five straight wins, it wasn’t a huge surprise to see them win two in a row, but it was the way the Kings lost which will worry them most moving forward.

Their defence has been prone to lapses all year, with concentration seeming to be an issue, but it became even more prevalent against the 36ers, with a lane to the basket for Jerome Randle opening up nearly every time down the floor.

Coupling that with the fact their big men, Josh Powell, Alexs Maric and Greg Whittington can’t seem to stay out of foul trouble, and it’s no small surprise to see the Kings worsening defensive record.

On offence, the Kings seem to have only two players who are consistently producing in Brad Newley and Kevin Lisch, with others chipping in here and there, but not stringing together one game, let alone the season.

On the other side of the coin, the Hawks had a very different start to the season than the Kings and as such are now carrying a differing form line coming into this contest.

The Hawks start to the season was absolutely atrocious and only a month ago, along with the 36ers they sat on the bottom of the table and were identified as one of the teams that looked unlikely to cause any damage.

While their defence is still leaking points and could play Sydney’s offence back into form here, they have had a monster turn in form and are now sitting at the pointy end of the NBL ladder.

Rotnei Clarke, who asked to come from the bench has been their key man in the Hawks’ season revival, with the star guard and former MVP averaging a huge amount of points per game over the last month.

AJ Ogilvy is starting to rediscover his touch on the offensive and defensive end as well, while Mitch Norton has been a key man for the Hawks, the club winning a majority of games with him on the floor.

While the Hawks other two imports, Marvelle Harris and Michael Hollyfield have struggled a little bit, they have done enough to show they belong and continue to add plenty to the Hawks roster.

Coming off a big overtime win against the Bullets, the Hawks do carry plenty of momentum into the contest against the Kings, but need to get their defence right nonetheless, something they have struggled with.

Prediction

The Kings have been struggling, but this has an almost finals like feel about it for them. They should be up and at home against a Hawks side who have been up and down, but generally find a way to score big points, should get it done in a high scoring game.

Kings by 4.

Key Game Information Tip-off: 7:30pm (AEDT)

Venue: Qudos Bank Arena, Homebush

TV: Live, Fox Sports 503

Betting: Kings $1.58, Hawks $2.54

Last meeting: Kings defeat Hawks 99-93 Sydney Kings (expected)

Point guard: Kevin Lisch

Shooting guard: Jason Cadee

Small forward: Brad Newley

Power forward: Greg Whittington

Centre: Alexs Maric

Bench: Josh Powell, Craig Moller, Bo Liu, Tom Garlepp, Jeromie Hill, Dion Prewster Illawarra Hawks (expected)

Point guard: Mitchell Norton

Shooting guard: Marvelle Harris

Small forward: Kevin White

Power forward: Oscar Forman

Centre: AJ Ogilvy

Bench: Nick Kay, Rhys Martin, Rotnei Clarke, Tim Coenraad, Cody Ellis, Michael Hollyfield