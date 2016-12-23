Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Hobart Hurricanes will kick-start their BBL06 campaign with their opening game of the competition against the Sydney Sixers on Friday. Follow the live scores and blog of this fourth game of the BBL06 from the Sydney Cricket Ground with The Roar, starting from 6:10pm (AEDT).

The Hurricanes did come close to winning the title once before this season, when they made the final in 2013-14, but that season aside they have made the semi-finals only once. With fifth and seventh finishes in the previous two years, they definitely have a lot to play for come BBL06.

They will be led by George Bailey yet again who will be available to captain the side till Australia play ODIs next – for example, not before the second week of January. Hobart will, therefore, want to kick-start with a string of wins before they get depleted by the loss of their skipper.

What is also good news for the Hurricanes is they have a couple of very experienced overseas players in their line-up.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who has retired from international cricket, has been plying his trade across the T20 world and has been quite good at it. On the other hand, Stuart Broad isn’t a regular in England’s limited overs plans and might just be gunning for a comeback to white ball cricket with a sterling showing in Big Bash League – this is his first stint in Australian T20 cricket as well.

Tim Paine and Shaun Tait bolster the side even more while Cameron Boyce will be the bowler to watch out as he looks to spin his side into pole position.

The Sydney Sixers are coming off a confident start, having crushed their cross-town rivals Thunder in an easy opening win. The Thunder looked to be no match once they were restricted to 159 in their 20 overs on a docile surface and the Sixers were home with nine wickets and a couple of overs to spare.

Daniel Hughes and Jason Roy fired them with a 45-run opening stand before captain Moises Henriques hammered a a quick-fire 41-ball 76 to help his side cruise to an easy win.

Earlier, Ben Dwarshuis, Joe Mennie and Doug Bollinger grabbed a couple of wickets apiece, while Steve O’Keefe finished with conceding just 16 from his four overs to restrict Sydney Thunder to 159.

The two sides have met each other six times with the Sixers having won four of those encounters including one in the semi-final of BBL01. The Sixers had managed just 153 in that encounter, but the Hurricanes still fell short of the target by seven runs.

Follow the live scores and blog of this Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes match on Friday here on The Roar from 6:10pm AEDT.