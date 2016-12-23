Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Hobart Hurricanes will kick-start their BBL06 campaign with their opening game of the competition against the Sydney Sixers on Friday. Follow the live scores and blog of this fourth game of the BBL06 from the Sydney Cricket Ground with The Roar, starting from 6:10pm (AEDT).
The Hurricanes did come close to winning the title once before this season, when they made the final in 2013-14, but that season aside they have made the semi-finals only once. With fifth and seventh finishes in the previous two years, they definitely have a lot to play for come BBL06.
They will be led by George Bailey yet again who will be available to captain the side till Australia play ODIs next – for example, not before the second week of January. Hobart will, therefore, want to kick-start with a string of wins before they get depleted by the loss of their skipper.
What is also good news for the Hurricanes is they have a couple of very experienced overseas players in their line-up.
Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, who has retired from international cricket, has been plying his trade across the T20 world and has been quite good at it. On the other hand, Stuart Broad isn’t a regular in England’s limited overs plans and might just be gunning for a comeback to white ball cricket with a sterling showing in Big Bash League – this is his first stint in Australian T20 cricket as well.
Tim Paine and Shaun Tait bolster the side even more while Cameron Boyce will be the bowler to watch out as he looks to spin his side into pole position.
The Sydney Sixers are coming off a confident start, having crushed their cross-town rivals Thunder in an easy opening win. The Thunder looked to be no match once they were restricted to 159 in their 20 overs on a docile surface and the Sixers were home with nine wickets and a couple of overs to spare.
Daniel Hughes and Jason Roy fired them with a 45-run opening stand before captain Moises Henriques hammered a a quick-fire 41-ball 76 to help his side cruise to an easy win.
Earlier, Ben Dwarshuis, Joe Mennie and Doug Bollinger grabbed a couple of wickets apiece, while Steve O’Keefe finished with conceding just 16 from his four overs to restrict Sydney Thunder to 159.
The two sides have met each other six times with the Sixers having won four of those encounters including one in the semi-final of BBL01. The Sixers had managed just 153 in that encounter, but the Hurricanes still fell short of the target by seven runs.
6:17pm
Wide down the leg-side to start things off from Dwarshuis. Short had no business with it, but off the next, he gets it on his pads and is nicely flicked through square-leg. First four of the evening!
And bangs the next one for a six!
Whoa, that’s almost come out of nowhere…more of flicks and drives for now from Short but that’s lofted over long-on.
0/15 in the 2nd
6:15pm
It’s Ben Dwarshuis to take up the bowling from the other end. Grabbed a couple last game.
6:14pm
Off the mark with a single to the leg-side, Paine and the Hurricanes in this BBL season.
Short, left-hander, takes on Botha, playing his first BBL delivery also gets one on his pads. Tucks it away for a single as well.
Paine tries to give himself some room next ball but manages to drive it to cover and tries that yet again and repeats the stroke. Two dots. A single down the ground for Paine to bring Short back on strike and he pushes the ball down to long-off for a single as well.
0/4 in 1.
6:11pm
The Hurricanes openers are out in the middle. Tim Paine with D’Arcy Short to go up against Johan Botha in the first over of the game.
6:09pm
Good evening & welcome to this coverage of the BBL06 game between the Sixers and the Hurricanes. The Sixers have won the toss at the SCG and decided to field first yet again.
The Sixers are coming off a win against the Sydney Thunder – an easy, nine-wicket stroll at that. Hurricanes begin their BBL06 campaign today.