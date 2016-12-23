The Roar’s BBL expert tips and predictions: Week 2

The Big Bash is back, and boy is it nice to have cricket on the TV just about every night of the summer. And while trying to tip a Twenty20 comp is fraught with potential pitfalls, that’s not going to stop us anytime soon.

We started off the season with something of a ‘mini-week’ of Big Bash tips, but from now on, we’ll be doing things on a weekly basis.

The first instalment was a bit of a difficult one, with everyone getting caught off-guard by Brisbane’s batting blitz against the Strikers at the Adelaide Oval, and the other two fixtures also proving difficult to predict.

The end result was one correct tip apiece for Brett, BJ and The Crowd, none for Dan and a couple for myself.

This week sees six matches over the Christmas period, starting with a double-header tonight. That will see the Sixers will host the Hurricanes before the Scorchers get their campaign underway at home against the Strikers.

We’ve then got a couple of days off, before the Hurricanes play their second match in quick time, this time at home against the Stars. The Sixers also have two games this week, playing the Scorchers at the SCG, before the Thunder play the heat.

The Renegades finish things off for the ’round’ against the Scorchers, who’ve got to contend with a pretty hectic schedule this week with their third game in seven days.

Now, while we’ll be doing our best with our tips, you may feel differently about them, so be sure to chime in with your Crowd tips below. Crowd tipping closes at 2pm (AEDT) this afternoon, so get to it!

Now, let’s get to the tips.

Sixers, Strikers, Stars, Scorchers, Thunder, Renegades

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Sydney. Concerns about the Sixers? Who’s possibly got concerns!?! OK, so it turns out the Sixers will do OK without their test bowling quartet, and that should be enough to see off Hobart. Or it won’t be.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

Strikers. Hmmm, this is a tough one now. Perth are notoriously hard to beat at home, but aside from the Mitchells – Johnson and Marsh – do they have any fit bowlers? How does Adam Voges go off 12 paces?

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

Stars. How is it that Hobart are lining up for their second game, and two other teams have already played two, all before the Stars have played one? Either way, it won’t matter. Pietersen, Maxwell, Faulkner…

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

Scorchers. I’m just resigned to getting this game wrong. Logic would dictate I pick the Sixers in this game, but reality would suggest an upset is overdue if we’ve not seen one already. So with absolutely no confidence at all… Scorchers.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat

Thunder. Losing the first game of the season is bad enough for the reigning champions, but losing a game to your closest rival really stinks. I can’t see it happening again.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

Renegades. Where am I up to? Ah yes, games being a played a week from now, with tips made based on form from games also played in the future.

Hurricanes, Strikers, Stars, Scorchers, Heat, Renegades

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Hurricanes. Two words: ‘Stuart’ and ‘Broad’. The Big Bash is blessed to have the great man in the BBL for this summer. I expect him to somehow lead the Hurricanes to a win by either not walking, messing about with sawdust in his run-up or fiddling with the sightscreen. Ideally, all three.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

Strikers. Last I checked, approximately 80 per cent of the Scorchers’ bowling attack was injured. Might make it hard to defend a total.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

Stars. With this game taking place on Boxing Day, I expect Glenn Maxwell to make the first ever T20 double century to prove once and for all he should have been batting above Matthew Wade in the Test taking place at the same time.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

Scorchers. I tipped against the Scorchers earlier, but I can’t bring myself to tip against Adorable Ashton Agar twice in a row. I figure he’ll accept one tip against him with a shrug and a wry grin. But I don’t want to push it.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat

Heat. In any properly-constructed weather pattern, the heat comes before the thunder. Who am I to go against conventional Bureau of Meteorology wisdom?

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

Renegades. Brad Hogg playing against his former teammates? My money’s on Hoggy. (Not actual money, of course. I’m not that confident in him. Always gamble responsibly).

Sixers, Scorchers, Stars, Sixers, Heat, Renegades

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Sixers. The Sydney side has a lot of players used to the SCG conditions, which should give them a big advantage in this game. Dougy Bollinger ripping them in at George Bailey will be fun to watch.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

Scorchers. The Perth side may have lost a few key players but they’ve still got a decent team. It’ll be fascinating to see Mitchell Johnson back in action. Ian Bell is a handy acquisition and will be perfect for the anchor role in setting up the innings.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

Stars. Englishman Luke Wright still holds the record for the highest individual score in the Big Bash (117) and he’s the key to getting the Stars off to a good start. If he fires up, the Stars are imposing with Kevin Pietersen and Glenn Maxwell in the middle order. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, don’t have enough fire power with the bat.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

Sixers. Once again I can’t go past the Sydney Sixers. They’ve just got too many all-round options. Stephen O’Keefe and Johan Botha are perfect for Big Bash cricket as they can make big impacts with the bat or ball depending on the pitch.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat

Heat. Brendon McCullum is a fantastic leader as we saw against the Strikers. He keeps cool in those hectic situations when the opposition looks to be unstoppable. Samuel Badree’s economy with the ball is golden in Twenty20. If he can keep it tight again the Thunder won’t be able to score enough to trouble the Heat’s batting line up.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

Renegades. With a game under their belts, I’m expecting the Renegades to fire in this one. Aaron Finch has been frothing on Twitter about how much he loves the Big Bash and the captain will lead from the front. I’m also tipping Brad Hogg’s googly to pick up at least two victims.

Sixers, Scorchers, Stars, Scorchers, Heat, Renegades

Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Sixers. Plenty to like about Sydney’s squad, particularly with Moises Henriques and Jason Roy up the top of the order. Their bowling stocks look deep enough to handle the Hurricanes in this one.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

Scorchers. Adelaide blew their (albeit very large) run chase on Wednesday night, and it’s hard to see them getting much respite over at the Furnace.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

Stars. The Stars’ star-studded line-up has always served them well during the regular season, and this year should be no different. The absence of John Hastings will hurt, but they’re stronger than the Hurricanes all over the park.

Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

Scorchers. Tough one to pick, this one. The Sixers were good in their season-opener, but the Scorchers are just a well-drilled Twenty20 side.I’ll take them to pick up a game on the road here.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat

Heat. Brisbane’s bowling attack, Samuel Badree aside, isn’t up there with the best in the Big Bash, but they showed against the Strikers they can get the job done. Plus, the batting power of Brendon McCullum, Jimmy Peirson, Chris Lynn and Alex Ross is as good as it gets.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

Renegades. I’m writing this before the Renegades’ season-opener against the Thunder, so I can only really judge them on paper. And on paper, they have a mighty fine side. While I’ve tipped the Scorchers in their first two matches, the absence of new-ball pair Joel Paris and Jason Behrendorff will really hurt them against the ‘Gades.

Week 2 Brett Dan BJ Daniel The Crowd SIX v HUR SIX HUR SIX SIX ??? SCO v STR STR STR SCO SCO ??? HUR v STA STA STA STA STA ??? SIX v SCO SCO SCO SIX SCO ??? THU v HEA THU HEA HEA HEA ??? REN v SCO REN REN REN REN ??? Last week 1 0 1 2 1 Total 1 0 1 2 1

That's our take on the fixtures, but you may have an entirely different opinion