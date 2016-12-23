Women’s sport weekly wrap: The Cricket Australia pregnancy clause

Cricket Australia is still in the media this week with news that the governing body is under investigation by the Fair Work Ombudsman in relation to a clause requiring women to sign a contract stating that they are not pregnant at the time of signing the contract.

Throughout this year I have praised Cricket Australia for its commitment to women who play cricket at all levels. Stand out moments this year alone include the completion of WBBL01, the announcement that all games in WBBL02 will be live streamed and ten matches will be be broadcast live on Channel Ten, pay increases for the Southern Stars and the professionalisation of the NSW Breakers, who are now Australia’s first professional female domestic team.

After finding out about this clause, my belief that Cricket Australia is still leading the way when it comes to female participation in this country has not been shaken.

What I think needs to be emphasised is that this is a clause included in female contracts as they are currently worded. Negotiations about this contract are currently on foot, with female players included in the negotiations by the Australian Cricketers’ Association for the first time – perhaps a signal that women are now being taken seriously by the body that represents the players.

Cricket Australia has said that safety is at the heart of the inclusion of such a clause, with the governing body’s major focus being on the health and safety of its players.

I sympathise with this view. In a post-Phillip Hughes world, I can completely understand Cricket Australia wanting to take every precaution when it comes to protecting its players.

Cricket players are taught to put their bodies on the line when they are fielding, and while the risk of a ball to the abdomen may be low when a player is batting, it is a real risk. That’s why making cricket equitable would not simply mean requiring male cricketers to declare whether their partners are pregnant. The issues are completely different because men and women are biologically different.

During negotiations this is a clause that should be on the table for discussion among people impacted by the clause – the players.

If safety is the issue, would it be more appropriate to include a clause requiring any player, male or female, to notify Cricket Australia of a situation or condition which may impact their safety while playing cricket? Would it be appropriate to allow a pregnant woman to make the decision and, if so, who takes responsibility should she become injured?

The reality is that as women’s sport continues to grow and gain prominence and as we strive to make out sports safer and more equitable for everyone, issues like this are going to come to the table.

I take heart in the fact that women are finally being involved in negotiations and have the opportunity to put forward their views on clauses that directly impact them and how they play the game. I hope that Cricket Australia embraces the opportunity to work with our female athletes and listen to their views on the clause and its place in the contract.

My advice to Cricket Australia would be to consult with other sports, like netball, which is traditionally viewed as a women’s sport, to see what their positions are when it comes to players falling pregnant during their contract. Cricket Australia have been leaders in the female participation space, and this clause gives them another opportunity to lead by consult with the athletes they are so keen to protect in order to come to a position that ensures athletes are treated fairly.

W-League

There is plenty to talk about after last weekend’s round of the W-League – did anyone see Sam Kerr’s performance against Adelaide United?!

Let’s start off with what I think was the biggest upset in W-League history: the Western Sydney Wanderers defeating reigning champions Melbourne City on Sunday afternoon. Kendall Fletcher was outstanding and scored both goals for the Wanderers – making it two losses in a row for Melbourne City and giving the Wanderers the opportunity to claim back-to-back wins when they play the Newcastle Jets on Boxing Day.

When it comes to the W-League, everything is coming up Canberra United at the moment. After their 5-1 win over Brisbane on Sunday United announced the signing of Lisa de Vanna, one of the best women’s footballers in the world.

Lisa has 117 caps for the Matildas and 40 international goals, and she will now be joining Matildas teammates Michelle Heyman and Ash Sykes on the front line with the opportunity to play seven games for Canberra for the remainder of the W-League season.

With only six games remaining in the regular season, de Vanna will certainly provide a boost to Canberra United come finals time – and who wouldn’t welcome that, given Canberra United is everyone’s at least second favourite W-League team.

Who makes your top ten?

As 2016 comes to a close many sports writers have begun sharing their ‘top ten’ lists for the year. The challenge with a top ten list, however, is obvious, and it is that despite countless special moments throughout the year, you are limited to the ones you can celebrate. My challenge to you as you read these top tens is: if you think that a moment or a person is missing, think what moment or person you would substitute out to include your moment in the piece.

Next week I’ll be sharing my top ten biggest moments in women’s sport for 2016. I would love to hear your thoughts on the moments, good and bad, that should be included. Until that piece is written, enjoy some of the lists from which I can draw plenty of inspiration, including those celebrating the ten most influential women in Australian sport and the ten best moments in Australian women’s sport this year.