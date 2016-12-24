Behind the barriers: Five bets for the long weekend

It was a good weekend, with Tumbler bolting up at the Sunny Coast and Sense Of Occasion getting the job done at $51+ in the Villiers Stakes.

I’m looking to consolidate that form heading into this weekend with an eye towards Boxing Day also.

Here are my five bets for the long weekend.

Bet 1: All Up Win – Mail It In (Gawler R3)/Rewarding Effort (Sandown R6)/Astronomite (Ascot R2)

Mail It In has been up for a long time, but continues to race very well at a high level in some strong races.

Field on Saturday looks very weak to my eye, and he should get the dream run. Happy to take at $2.30.

Rewarding Effort was very good against the pattern in the Gold Bullion at Pakenham before spanking them at Mornington. Sandown should suit him perfectly and he looks well placed.

Astronomite was a bit of a tease early on in the prep, but he has found some real vigour and desire to win.

He will take care of them in the second at Ascot.

Price for this multi-bet should be around $15.

Bet 2: Win – Sandown Race Five Number 1 Burning Front

If this was a mile, I’d be happy to take $1.01, but remaining at 1400m when he was set to run at the mile last week does leave me with some reservations.

However he just looks better. He toughed it out strongly in the Gold Bullion and the form has been franked big time via Rewarding Effort.

Bet 3: Win – Doomben Race Two Number 14 Houtzen

I would have had Houtzen on top had she run in the Calaway Gal last week, but connections decided to wait and tackle the softer option, and she can just about squeeze into the Magic Millions field by winning here.

Her trial win at the Gold Coast last week was high class, bolting in and running a sizzling time for the 1000m.

She looks ready to go on debut and is one of the best bets at Doomben – and in Australia – for the weekend.

Bet 4: Win/Each-Way – Randwick Race Five Number 2 Dal Cielo

If Dal Cielo brings any signs of his best form, or even a level below that, he’ll be beating this lot.

He resumed on Muswellbrook Cup Day in the feature sprint race, and his effort with the big weight and hectic tempo was enormous. He was due to run at Rosehill a couple of weeks ago, but he was pulled out due to the wide gate.

He looks so well placed here with the hot tempo and Blake Shinn steering. I’m keen.

Bet 5: Each-Way – Caulfield Race Seven Number 5 Chill Party

I’ve got Master Of Arts on top, but Chill Party looks the big overs. They both resumed in the Snoopy race at Flemington where they both defied the pattern and finished off strongly to finish fourth and sixth respectively.

Master Of Arts is around $7 while Chill Party was $26 but has trimmed to $15. His effort was very good and his work at Flemington on Tuesday was the best of the morning from all reports.