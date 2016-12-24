In D’Arcy Short’s slipstream

The sight of the Hobart Hurricanes starting their innings against spin became commonplace last season.

Even the Sydney Thunder, who in their match against the Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena last season had five pace bowlers who had played international cricket, had Chris Green bowling the first over.

Had there been a report of an actual hurricane heading towards Hobart, the BBL’s solution probably would have been to send Adil Rashid.

Tim Paine and Ben Dunk opened the batting for the Hurricanes last season. Dunk was traded and Paine’s new partner is D’Arcy Short, but Johan Botha still bowled the first over of the match for the Sixers last night, and he still only went for four singles, and his two dot balls were still against Paine.

Then the second over really announced Short to the fans of the Hurricanes. He took Ben Dwarshuis for three fours and a six. Some players seem to hit a cricket ball cleaner than other players even when they don’t hit the ball in the middle of the bat. Short is one of those batsmen. And he finds the middle of the bat often enough.

I am no momentumologist. The word momentum is one of the most overused in cricket. But it was like Short had picked up where he left off for New Town against Clarence.

With Short scoring like that, there was no pressure on Paine to take Botha down in the third over. Good thing too, because although he cut him for four, he also played out four dot balls, and the over only went for six.

Which left poor Joe Mennie with Short. Mennie may or may not be a superstitious man, but considering his recent luck he can be forgiven for wondering if he walked under a ladder. Cast aside after one Test, and now having to start against Short. Mennie is one better than Dwarshuis, and Short went one better than what he went against Dwarshuis, with two fours and two sixes in a 20-run over.

After an over from Sean Abbott, which included a further seven runs off two balls from Short, he finally faced spin again in the sixth over, bowled Steve O’Keefe. He was nearly stumped twice, and was dropped by O’Keefe on the last ball of the over. But he was still there at the end of the Powerplay, on 48 not out. Against Clarence it had been 52 and caught off the last ball of the sixth over.

Instead of two separate innings, it was like watching one unbroken Powerplay innings. It will eventually end, but it is most fun to watch in the meantime. Maybe that’s why Channel Ten had an interview with Stuart Broad soon after Short was dismissed. The cricket, even allowing for the efforts and skill of those involved, just didn’t seem as compelling.

Short nailed two more cuts off Abbott, and saw off another quiet over from O’Keefe before being dismissed off the first ball of the ninth over.

The Hobart Hurricanes still struggle to get quick runs against spin on the available evidence, no matter which way it spins, or doesn’t spin. But at the SCG, it didn’t seem to matter in D’Arcy Short’s slipstream.

There was a time early in Tim Paine’s career, when he was opening for Tasmania in the season they broke their Shield drought, that he was a walking wicket for Doug Bollinger. That stopped being the case a while ago. Last night, when Paine was facing Bollinger, it was as though they were both batting and bowling for a declaration, which T20 can often look like. Bollinger looked like just another bowler for Paine.

Paine went on to score 63 off 45. 16 more balls for two more runs than Short. But if Short and Paine keep giving the Hurricanes what they gave in this match, their teammates will have no reason for complaint.

Teammates like Kumar Sangakkara who, thanks to Short and Paine, has now been given one more match to produce the breakthrough innings Hobart has been waiting one season and one match now to produce. Teammates like Dom Michael, who are more likely to be granted a stay of execution after one failure in a victory than what they might have been in a loss, especially considering an in-form Jonathan Wells is waiting.

Helped by poor fielding, the Hurricanes reached 6-200 by the end of their innings. It was pretty much the projected score at the time of Short’s dismissal, but even allowing for the sixes hit by other batsmen, the last 12 overs of the innings really felt as if they were being completed in his slipstream.

Jason Roy might have scored Short-like runs off the first over from Shaun Tait, but it wasn’t done in Short-style until the last ball of the over. Three fours had been scored before the last ball, but that included one edge not too far from Sangakkara at slip and an inside edge not too far away from Paine or the stumps. The last ball was slog swept over midwicket for six, reminiscent of when Mal Loye slog swept Brett Lee at the Gabba in 2007 in the Commonwealth Bank Series. Brutal and brilliant.

Clive Rose then entered the Botha and O’Keefe pantheon of quiet overs.

Stuart Broad was booed. Stuart Broad started with a wide. There was nearly a run out from the next ball of Stuart Broad. Stuart Broad then bowled a dot ball. Stuart Broad then drew a play and miss from Jason Roy. Stuart Broad took a catch off the first ball of the next over from Clive Rose. Stuart Broad then saw Clive Rose dismiss Moises Henriques first ball. Stuart Broad then went for 21 off his next over. Such is Twenty20 cricket.

The next four overs went for one less run combined, and saw two wickets (Brad Haddin and Roy) fall. Roy’s dismissal came when Cameron Boyce saw him coming and Tim Paine completed the stumping. If Adam Zampa is in India when Australia play Twenty20 cricket against Sri Lanka, Boyce must be the replacement. He was unlucky to be dropped in the first place.

At the end of the 11th over, Short dropped Billings off Boyce. Short ended up bowling the next over. It is hard not to get excited about a left-arm Chinaman spinner, but there was nothing to get excited about the first three drag down balls of the over. The fourth was also a drag down, but Botha hit it straight back at Short. The only visually appealing ball in the over was the last one, and yet on the bare statistics there nothing to distinguish that single from the other singles in the over.

But visually unappealing balls are the balls that the Sixers are struggling to put away. O’Keefe’s first six was to a Boyce delivery of decent length – better than any ball in the previous over from Short, and even though it is a decent over, it goes for almost double the runs that Short’s over went for.

Then Broad came back on. If Boyce, and then Paine, hadn’t slipped over as they attempted to take difficult catches, he could have had Sam Billings. But it wasn’t Broad’s night.

It hadn’t been Tait’s night either, and when O’Keefe hit Tait’s first ball on return past mid-off for four, that looked set to continue. But then Tait had his revenge next ball, trapping O’Keefe plumb LBW, and then had Abbott caught behind for a second-ball duck. Well, he didn’t order it, but he bowled the ball. You get what I mean. Then he finished the over and the match simultaneously by bowling Sam Billings.

The match continued, even when it was over, because it wouldn’t have made any sense for it not to continue, but the Sixers were never going to score 68 from the last five overs with only fresh to the crease bowlers. Even if Joe Mennie is a better batsman than Jackson Bird.

After all, he’s no D’Arcy Short.