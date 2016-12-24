Highlights: Hurricanes catch Sixers Short in BBL

Unlikely 2 turns into an uncanny 3 after fielding mishap

D’Arcy Short hopes all of Darwin was watching after the unheralded allrounder put Northern Territory cricket on the map with a blazing BBL debut for the Hobart Hurricanes at the SCG.

The Katherine-born left-hander blasted 61 off just 29 balls to help lead the Hurricanes to a comprehensive 60-run win over the Sydney Sixers on Friday night.

Proving much more dangerous to the Sixers than the now-banned black bat of Sydney Thunder star Andre Russell, Short threatened to post the fastest half-century by an Australian in BBL history.

After racing to 47 off just 16 deliveries, a boundary off the next ball would have broken the record shared by Tim Ludeman and Chris Lynn.

Instead, he had to survive a stumping scare before eventually reaching 50 from 21 balls.

No bowler was spared as Short smashed 19 runs off Ben Dwarshuis’s first over, then Joe Mennie for 20 off the next.

Short was finally caught in the deep, but not before putting on 81 in barely eight overs with fellow opener Tim Paine to set up the Hurricanes’ big total of 6-200.

The new star sent Twitter into meltdown, with Short drawing some 180,000 mentions and suspecting the whole Top End tuned in to his electric innings.

“Definitely plenty of mates back home. My phone’s blowing up,” he said after his dream debut.

“I was just happy to get off the mark.”

Hailing from the same tiny town as Cadel Evans and Leisel Jones, Short’s only red-faced moment came when he later dropped a sitter near the boundary.

But he quickly atoned with a classy caught and bowled to dismiss Johan Botha the very next over to break the Sixers’ biggest partnership and leave the hosts reeling at 5-105 in the 13th over.

Short’s fireworks came just a month after he made his Sheffield Shield debut for Western Australia after the 26-year-old heeded advice from Warriors coach Justin Langer to shed weight and whip himself into necessary shape for first-class cricket.

Now he’s a personal trainer and smashing fours and Sixers instead of quarter pounders.

“It was amazing from D’Arcy. He’s real explosive and a great package to watch,” Paine said.

Paine played a strong support role and his 63 off 45 balls equalled the Hurricanes’ highest individual score at the SCG, set by the great Ricky Ponting four years ago.

If Short was the Hurricanes’ hero, Stuart Broad (0-35) was undoubtedly the villain.

England’s Ashes destroyer was roundly jeered when unleashed, then cheered after sending down a wide with his first delivery in the BBL.

But Australian cricket’s Public Enemy No.1 at least slowed the Sixers’ scoring rate and took a nice catch to dismiss opener Jordan Silk before being belted for 31 runs from his next two overs and removed from the attack.

But with Moises Henriques out for a golden duck, Brad Haddin (10) also going cheaply and explosive opener Jason Roy stumped for 40 off 22, the Sixers – at 4-65 – were always in danger of running out of batsmen.