Highlights: Roar held to scrappy draw with Wanderers

Brisbane’s A-League unbeaten streak has stretched to 10 games after a scrappy and controversial 1-1 draw with Western Sydney.
Stunning second-half goals from Roar left-back Corey Brown and Wanderers skipper Dimas Delgado cancelled each other out, and were ultimately the highlights of on Friday night’s match that was marred by a sub-standard playing surface at Suncorp Stadium.
There was also a dramatic finish as substitute Brendon Santalab was shown a straight red card, and could face a lengthy ban after appearing to strike Brisbane defender Jade North in the face behind play in the dying minutes.
Large sections of the pitch – except for a small portion that was returfed after a Coldplay concert earlier this month – were bumpy and uneven, badly affecting the quality of passing play as both teams struggled to adapt.
Neither side managed a shot on target in a disjointed first half but, fortunately for the 13,110 in attendance, the match sparked into life after the break.
Brown’s goal was a thumping left-foot volley off a well-weighted Thomas Broich cross in the 52nd minute.
That moment seemed to jolt the hosts into action and they could have had another four minutes later through Dimitri Petratos, whose close-range shot was blocked by Jack Clisby.
But the Wanderers hung in and made them pay through Dimas’ 67th-minute free-kick, after North brought down Santalab just outside the box.
Substitute Nico Martinez appeared set to take the shot but stepped back at the last moment, allowing Dimas to guide the ball expertly into the top-left corner, wrongfooting goalkeeper Michael Theo.
The result takes the Roar into second spot on the ladder, while Western Sydney move to fifth, ahead of Newcastle and Perth by the same margin.
December 24th 2016 @ 2:01pm
Waz said | December 24th 2016 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
Hard to know what to make of Roar this season, there was plenty of fluid roar-like football last night but they aren’t creating or taking nearly enough chances. Part of the problem is Maclaren – he scores most of his goals under little defensive pressure because of his movement (they’re not all ‘tap-ins’ but that’s why he gets accused of that) but opposition defences have clearly figured that aspect of his game out and nullified it to a large extent this season and both he and Alousi haven’t found a plan B.
The other part of his problem is his mental attitude, the public contract saga appears to be weighing him down and it may be affecting his game (and certainly there were a few shouts from the stands last night that suggest some fans may be losing patience with his situation) which is reasonable given his relative immaturity but unlike a Berisha, pressure seems to weight him down and he’s got to find a way of dealing with that even if it means finding a new club. There’s only sfc, Victory and possibly City that could continue his development imo and if he goes overseas he may struggle again.
For Roar they need to face the obvious – they need to search for a new striker either as replacement for, or if he stays, as a partner to Maclaren. Roy O’Donnavan’s name has drifted in to the frame which isn’t the daftest of ideas imo.
December 24th 2016 @ 3:36pm
tezza said | December 24th 2016 @ 3:36pm | ! Report
yeah I agree Waz, we certainly waste a lot of chances and I wonder what if it was another striker apart from Mclaren would they have been taken. I had the same discussion with JB and unless the ball is put in front of young Mclaren he really doesn`t know how to create a goal unlike berisha and co which I can understand as he is still young but he gets paid to score goals.
December 24th 2016 @ 4:17pm
Caltex & SBS support Australian Football said | December 24th 2016 @ 4:17pm | ! Report
I’m a SFC supporter, and would be glad to have Maclaren anytime. You guys, should just be patient with him. He definitely has got the makings of a top class striker. And the Aloisi brothers, will definitely turn him into one.
December 24th 2016 @ 5:07pm
Waz said | December 24th 2016 @ 5:07pm | ! Report
Caltex, I don’t disagree with what your saying but I remember when Berisha announced he was leaving Roar in January, his form never missed a beat which is testiment to his mental strength. Maccers is a fine striker (and a fine young man, always has time for fans) but he’s not having a good season and we are now half-way through. Roar are not a development centre for anyone (despite what victory think) so maccers just needs to sign on and stay, or not and go in winter, either way Roar need him now and if he stays he needs a strong striking partner
December 24th 2016 @ 7:55pm
Pauly said | December 24th 2016 @ 7:55pm | ! Report
Even scored against the team he was joining and knocked them out of a semi-final.
December 24th 2016 @ 11:04pm
steve said | December 24th 2016 @ 11:04pm | ! Report
The Roar’s problem is that Thomas Broich is still the best player on the team.
December 24th 2016 @ 2:53pm
Chopper said | December 24th 2016 @ 2:53pm | ! Report
Brisbane appear to lose shape in the final third, it as if they have no idea which channel they should be in. Too often the likes of Oar and Petratos fail to go into the space that Maclaren has created by his runs taking defenders with him.
I feel they need a dominant force directing the play. A decent number ten or either use Broich in that roll or push Kristensen further up the field and bring Pepper in as defensive mid.
I do like the thought of O’Donovan though as he is wasted at the Mariners. Whether it be alongside Maclaren or as a replacement in his own right.
December 24th 2016 @ 3:56pm
Lionheart said | December 24th 2016 @ 3:56pm | ! Report
Calling it scrappy is a bit harsh, I think. Myself, and everyone around me was highly entertained, Some magnificent football by Roar after the initial 30 minute scramble, especially in midfield. Various media labelled Broich, Brown, Kristensen, DeVeere and another, as man of the match. That pretty much sums it up, there were lots of very good players in the Roar team last night.
But it was all in midfield and defence. We have to seriously address our front and our goal scoring. The lead should have been three at least, but we come out with a draw. Wanderers chances all came on the counter and I was thinking for a while there, after hearing that they are seeking to sign MacLaren, that they’ll have to sign a lot more than Jamie if they want to improve. They need a Broich and a Kristensen and Brown (who just gets better) and a DeVeere. Wouldn’t put it past Poppa the changes he makes each season.
I also felt, in front of goal, that Roar were too often looking for options other than shooting. Even Jamie Mac passed from what looked like a clear chance at one stage, but often Jamie looked to be in a good position but no cross came his way.
We are much improved and play an attractive game. Now, about those goals …
And JB, if you’re here, Tommy Oar isn’t that slow.
December 24th 2016 @ 4:08pm
Caltex & SBS support Australian Football said | December 24th 2016 @ 4:08pm | ! Report
The first half was scrappy, but the second half was superb.
December 24th 2016 @ 4:57pm
Mister Football said | December 24th 2016 @ 4:57pm | ! Report
A large chunk of the first half was very difficult to watch.
December 24th 2016 @ 5:26pm
jamesb said | December 24th 2016 @ 5:26pm | ! Report
It was a match that was hard to get going, and the standard of the pitch didn’t help things either.
December 24th 2016 @ 6:01pm
Lionheart said | December 24th 2016 @ 6:01pm | ! Report
they say that, but honest, at the ground can’t say I noticed any balls misfire due to the surface
I thought WSW ran at Roar a lot early on, pressing, especially Nichols but didn’t notice that after about the 35 minute mark when the Roar seemed to step up a gear
the crowd got right into the second half
December 24th 2016 @ 6:18pm
Cool and Cold said | December 24th 2016 @ 6:18pm | ! Report
Yes, “Roar were too often looking for options”.
“Even Jamie Mac passed from what looked like a clear chance at one stage”, yes. He chose to pass but his pass was bad. And the chance was lost. That said he still has a lot to learn before he can be a “marquee” like Berisha.