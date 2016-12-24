Jackson Hastings signs NRL deal with Manly

We suggested a better name for Hayne's home ground

Out of favour Sydney Roosters half Jackson Hastings has signed with Manly on a two year NRL deal.

Hastings, 20, had one year left on his Roosters contract but had fallen out with coach Trent Robinson in 2016 after the emergence of young halves Connor Watson and Ryan Matterson.

The son of Roosters legend Kevin Hastings fell even further down the pecking order for 2017 after the tri-colours signed South Sydney half Luke Keary in the off-season.

Hastings finally signed with Manly after being linked to UK Super League club Warrington and reportedly being knocked back by Melbourne and St George Illawarra.

He played 36 NRL games for the Roosters since making his first grade debut in 2014.

Manly head of football Bob Fulton hoped Hastings would revel away from the spotlight he believed had been turned on him at the Roosters.

“As a junior, he was without peer and being the son of a great player in Kevin Hastings obviously has placed extra pressure on him,” Fulton said in a statement.

“There will be none of that at Manly.

“We consider him to be one of the most outstanding young players in the game and often a change of clubs can bring about the necessary changes needed for Jackson to fulfil the promise he showed throughout his junior career.

“At the age of 20, Jackson’s rugby league career is ahead of him and we want him to be at the Sea Eagles long term.”

Hastings reunited with Manly coach Trent Barrett – his childhood neighbour at Wollongong.

“I’ve known Jackson his whole life, pretty much, and he’s an exceptional player,” Barrett said.

“We’ve watched him since he was a kid and he’s always been a standout coming through the juniors.”