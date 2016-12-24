Jackson Hastings signs NRL deal with Manly

Out of favour Sydney Roosters half Jackson Hastings has signed with Manly on a two year NRL deal.
Hastings, 20, had one year left on his Roosters contract but had fallen out with coach Trent Robinson in 2016 after the emergence of young halves Connor Watson and Ryan Matterson.
The son of Roosters legend Kevin Hastings fell even further down the pecking order for 2017 after the tri-colours signed South Sydney half Luke Keary in the off-season.
Hastings finally signed with Manly after being linked to UK Super League club Warrington and reportedly being knocked back by Melbourne and St George Illawarra.
He played 36 NRL games for the Roosters since making his first grade debut in 2014.
Manly head of football Bob Fulton hoped Hastings would revel away from the spotlight he believed had been turned on him at the Roosters.
“As a junior, he was without peer and being the son of a great player in Kevin Hastings obviously has placed extra pressure on him,” Fulton said in a statement.
“There will be none of that at Manly.
“We consider him to be one of the most outstanding young players in the game and often a change of clubs can bring about the necessary changes needed for Jackson to fulfil the promise he showed throughout his junior career.
“At the age of 20, Jackson’s rugby league career is ahead of him and we want him to be at the Sea Eagles long term.”
Hastings reunited with Manly coach Trent Barrett – his childhood neighbour at Wollongong.
“I’ve known Jackson his whole life, pretty much, and he’s an exceptional player,” Barrett said.
“We’ve watched him since he was a kid and he’s always been a standout coming through the juniors.”
Jason Hosken said | December 24th 2016 @ 12:19pm | ! Report
Strange buy. Hastings’ trade is 5/8, now the Eagles have three. Alongside ex-Titan Cullen, the purchase of Hastings isn’t a vote for Blake Green.
I thought Manly were set to announce the signature of a high profile centre following the release of Matt Parcell.
For all Hastings potential, he’s a panic buy amid Brett Stewart and Steve Matai’s uncertain future. From all reports both seem unlikely to front in 2017. You can understand the club not wanting to force their hand with the Glenn Stewart debacle still raw even after a few seasons.
Fact is, Manly are a centre short and buying a five-eight only confuses the balance. The sooner the future of the two legends is sorted, the sooner Manly can invest wisely.
December 24th 2016 @ 3:25pm
Alex L said | December 24th 2016 @ 3:25pm | ! Report
There’s a lot of potential for Cullen as an attacking hooker rather than in the halves. As a thought, could Koroisau or Hastings potentially play centre (with Walker as the other) — quite a few clubs have had successes re-purposing slightly below NRL level spine players into that position, Jack Bird being the most recent example, but going back a bit guys like Justin Hodges, Matt Gidley, and arguably even Jamie Lyon.
December 24th 2016 @ 4:09pm
eagleJack said | December 24th 2016 @ 4:09pm | ! Report
G’day JH, season’s greetings to you and yours.
I don’t think Manly are done with their 2017 signings. I have no doubt that a centre is on his way. But management are being extra cautious, as you mention, around the Matai retirement, and especially the Stewart one. Giving Snake the opportunity to come to the decision in his time. But they know it’s coming. And there is cash to be spent.
I see Hastings as a cracking utility buy for 2017. Play him off the bench to cover the halves and hooker. Or just have him over at Blacktown plying his trade in case one of the halves is injured. We could have done with some back up of his quality in 2016. Whatever the case we now have genuine options at 6 (and 9) with a bit of healthy competition hopefully bringing the best out of each of them.
On the centre front, if we don’t land a decent signing prior to 2017, I’d throw Horhay in there. I’ve always felt that’s where he’d end up, learning from Matai over the years in both attack and defence. As an added bonus he then wouldn’t have to worry about the high ball!
This is how I’d have the backline:
1. Trbojevic
2. Kelly
3. Walker
4. Taufua
5. Uate
6. Green
7. Cherry-Evans
Leaving guys like Matt Wright, Hastings, Parker, Jono Wright, Cullen, Omar in Nsw Cup. There is a bit of depth emerging.
A guy like Kelly is a long term centre but he’ll be eased in via the wing.
December 24th 2016 @ 5:09pm
Jason Hosken said | December 24th 2016 @ 5:09pm | ! Report
Hey EJ, cheers mate and likewise.
Bit of talk about Hastings covering at hooker, I’ve not seen him play there. He certainly didn’t play there for the Roosters in 2016. Still, his passing from dummy-half surely better than Lewis Brown’s.
Throw in Api, who covers halves and hooker and there’s a decent list of all-rounders. Too many for my liking, I’d prefer specialists at hooker and centre.
I wonder if Taufua will be considered for a change? I wonder if Kallum Watkins is on his way?
December 24th 2016 @ 7:12pm
Dean - Surry Hills said | December 24th 2016 @ 7:12pm | ! Report
How’s your team line up on paper?
Could Green play fullback?
December 24th 2016 @ 8:58pm
Jason Hosken said | December 24th 2016 @ 8:58pm | ! Report
Green is my coach
December 24th 2016 @ 11:12pm
Dean - Surry Hills said | December 24th 2016 @ 11:12pm | ! Report
He definitely was last year.
December 24th 2016 @ 12:57pm
Dean - Surry Hills said | December 24th 2016 @ 12:57pm | ! Report
Saints missed out. I think that it’s great strategy from Manly.
Hastings is quality, and a back up half will soon begin to be seen as essential as the modern game continues to evolve.
How many games last year did Manly play without an experienced halves pairing?
December 24th 2016 @ 1:11pm
Jason Hosken said | December 24th 2016 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
24. I hear you Dean. But Manly have the wrong mix. Hastings a better long term option than Green. Is the Green cash now considered blown?
December 24th 2016 @ 1:24pm
Dean - Surry Hills said | December 24th 2016 @ 1:24pm | ! Report
Is there a whisper that DCE is about to do another backflip, and emulate Chrissy Sandow?
Did Green play junior footy in the centres?
December 24th 2016 @ 1:48pm
Jason Hosken said | December 24th 2016 @ 1:48pm | ! Report
Don’t say that, we don’t need more paparazzi at the beach…
Not sure Green’s junior details, apart from terrorizing the Cayless boys Greystanes front yard. He’s certainly no NRL centre.
Hey, who wins a DCE v Sandow bout?
December 24th 2016 @ 2:47pm
Dean - Surry Hills said | December 24th 2016 @ 2:47pm | ! Report
I’d put my cash on DCE with a 2nd round knockout.
December 24th 2016 @ 4:08pm
Jacko said | December 24th 2016 @ 4:08pm | ! Report
DCE would run away before the fight…….but after the press conference to announce the fight of course.
December 24th 2016 @ 7:17pm
Dean - Surry Hills said | December 24th 2016 @ 7:17pm | ! Report
He’d have three press conferences.
One to announce the fight
Another to announce that he’d like to change the venue
And a third to announce that the fight’s back on at the original venue, and that he’s doing it for his family and that the extra cash had nothing to do with reverting back to the original plan.
December 24th 2016 @ 1:56pm
MAX said | December 24th 2016 @ 1:56pm | ! Report
With the right hair stylist Jackson Hastings could be anything. A bargain buy attacker.
December 24th 2016 @ 2:01pm
Tony said | December 24th 2016 @ 2:01pm | ! Report
Also plays hooker, now that parcall is gone.
December 24th 2016 @ 2:44pm
The eye said | December 24th 2016 @ 2:44pm | ! Report
Greens on a 2 year contract..and seems a much better link with main men Turbo and Walker than Hastings…which means the latters in Blacktown and Jono Wright is at Brookie..dont get it either..
December 24th 2016 @ 5:14pm
The spectator said | December 24th 2016 @ 5:14pm | ! Report
Nice.