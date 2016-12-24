Leaving Steve Smith out of the ICC Test Team of the Year was farcical

Making Steve Smith the drinks waiter of the so-called ICC Team of the Year was like leaving Usain Bolt out of the Jamaican track team, or dumping Michael Phelps from the USA swim squad.
Farcical.
For starters, the ICC’s 2016 Test team wasn’t a calendar year, it was from the 14th of September 2015, to the 20th of September 2016.
But in the Australian skipper’s case, it didn’t matter what formula was used, he had to be in the side.
One section of the ICC had Smith ranked the best Test batsman in the world, while the ICC selectors – Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, and Gary Kirsten, three highly respected cricketers – saw fit to make Smith 12th man.
How?
In the September-September section, Smith scored 1004 Test runs at 66.93, second only in averages to Kiwi Kane Williamson’s 74.92.
In the 2016 calendar year, with the MCG Boxing Day Test still to come, Smith has scored 914 at 60,93, second only to champion Indian batsman Virat Kohli’s average of 75.93.
But Kohli missed out altogether, having scored only 451 at 45.10 in the September-September section.
So it doesn’t matter which selection format, or rankings, the selectors had to chose from, Steve Smith just had to be there.
But compatriot Adam Voges beat his skipper to the honour.
In his case, the selection format was critical.
In the September-September section Voges reigned supreme with 1087 Test runs at a whopping 90.58 average, but in the calendar year only 457 at 38.08.
There are many other anomalies in the two formats:
David Warner scored 1020 at 56.66 in the September-September, but 604 at 35.52 in the calendar year.
Alastair Cook was very consistent with 1269 at 55.17 September-September, and 1270 at 42.33 in the calender year.
Kane Williamson’s 1194 at 74.92 September-September fell away to 753 at 47.06 in the calendar year.
Spinners Ravi Ashwin and Rangana Herath were standouts and automatic selections with the ball, but there were anomalies among the bowlers as well.
Dale Steyn won selection, despite playing only four Tests through injury September-September capturing 14 wickets at 15.1, while Jimmy Anderson took 50 wickets at 19.24, and Stuart Broad 50 at 24.58 who were more deserving than the South African.
In the calendar year Ashwin shows the way with 72 at 23.90, Herath 54 at 17.53, Broad 48 at 26.56, and Mitchell Starc 48 at 21.51 with the MCG still to come.
Steyn in the calendar year has taken 11 wickets at 13.90, but he got the ICC nod with Starc.
So it’s crystal clear if the ICC is to name its 2016 Test Team of the Year it must be the calendar year, not nine months of the year, and three months from 2015.
It’s also crystal clear the ICC selectors, all great players of the past, must be like normal selectors and pick their side on ability, and not varying stats.
Name their lineup in the New Year for the previous year, and avoid the farce of this year.
For the record the team is David Warner, Alastair Cook (capt), Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Adam Voges, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Rangana Herath, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, with Steve Smith 12th man.
December 24th 2016 @ 11:37am
no one in particular said | December 24th 2016 @ 11:37am | ! Report
David fails to understand (unsurprisingly) that this team is based on the FTP calendar, which begins each season on October 1. This is to ensure the season begins and ends not in the middle of northern or southern summer. Maybe David can tell us how many international matches are played between the 10 nations in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th week of September annually
December 24th 2016 @ 3:57pm
David Lord said | December 24th 2016 @ 3:57pm | ! Report
Wrong no one, I totally understand the FTP, the Future Tours Programme. But the ICC 2016 Team of the Year gives the impression of the calendar year, not nine months of 2016, and the last three months of 2015 – the FTP year.
There are a few really good blokes on the ICC, the rest are Idiots Controlling Cricket.
The grand old game is governed by the worst body in world sport, followed by World Rugby, and FINA, swimming’s governing body.
All three sports deserve better.
December 24th 2016 @ 9:24pm
no one in particular said | December 24th 2016 @ 9:24pm | ! Report
Ifyou understand it then you’ll know how the ICC season works. This team isn’t a new thing in 2016
December 24th 2016 @ 11:43am
Fox Saker said | December 24th 2016 @ 11:43am | ! Report
Who cares anyway? It’s just a paper side that means absolutely nothing at the end of the day . Seriously David not worth getting all upset about – Like I say, who really cares?
December 24th 2016 @ 4:02pm
David Lord said | December 24th 2016 @ 4:02pm | ! Report
I”ll tell you who cares Fox Saker, the players. Thanks to the greed of the ICC. it’s a long physically and mentally taxing 12 months.To be recognised by the governing body means a lot.
December 24th 2016 @ 11:43am
Fox Saker said | December 24th 2016 @ 11:43am | ! Report
December 24th 2016 @ 12:02pm
Atawhai Drive said | December 24th 2016 @ 12:02pm | ! Report
Taking the ICC Team of the Year seriously is farcical.
But Merry Christmas, David.
December 24th 2016 @ 12:29pm
Ronan O'Connell said | December 24th 2016 @ 12:29pm | ! Report
I think the most farcical choice in the ICC Test Team of the Year was Dale Steyn, when he’d only played four Tests and taken 14 wickets in the voting period.
Steyn is an absolute genius bowler but there were half a dozen pacemen who took a lot more wickets at a better average in that period, he was a really strange choice.
His teammate Rabada took something like 44 wickets at 22 in the same period – he would have been a much better selection.
Steyn didn’t need the honour – he already holds the record for being selected 8 times in the ICC Test Team of the Year!
December 24th 2016 @ 1:30pm
Jake said | December 24th 2016 @ 1:30pm | ! Report
Farcical, maybe.
What’s more farcical is that you are still writing articles.
I’m surprised you didn’t put Jimmy Maloney down as being deserving of being in this team?
December 24th 2016 @ 2:53pm
spruce moose said | December 24th 2016 @ 2:53pm | ! Report
I honestly thought there was going to be outrage that pat Cummins wasnt selected in the allrounder slot.
December 24th 2016 @ 6:30pm
JM said | December 24th 2016 @ 6:30pm | ! Report
Lol.
December 24th 2016 @ 6:51pm
davSA said | December 24th 2016 @ 6:51pm | ! Report
A bit personal Jake. At this point the entire debate begins to deteriorate, …And yes Dale does not deserve selection as big a fan of his that I am.