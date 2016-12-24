Leaving Steve Smith out of the ICC Test Team of the Year was farcical

Unlikely 2 turns into an uncanny 3 after fielding mishap

Making Steve Smith the drinks waiter of the so-called ICC Team of the Year was like leaving Usain Bolt out of the Jamaican track team, or dumping Michael Phelps from the USA swim squad.

Farcical.

For starters, the ICC’s 2016 Test team wasn’t a calendar year, it was from the 14th of September 2015, to the 20th of September 2016.

But in the Australian skipper’s case, it didn’t matter what formula was used, he had to be in the side.

One section of the ICC had Smith ranked the best Test batsman in the world, while the ICC selectors – Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, and Gary Kirsten, three highly respected cricketers – saw fit to make Smith 12th man.

How?

In the September-September section, Smith scored 1004 Test runs at 66.93, second only in averages to Kiwi Kane Williamson’s 74.92.

In the 2016 calendar year, with the MCG Boxing Day Test still to come, Smith has scored 914 at 60,93, second only to champion Indian batsman Virat Kohli’s average of 75.93.

But Kohli missed out altogether, having scored only 451 at 45.10 in the September-September section.

So it doesn’t matter which selection format, or rankings, the selectors had to chose from, Steve Smith just had to be there.

But compatriot Adam Voges beat his skipper to the honour.

In his case, the selection format was critical.

In the September-September section Voges reigned supreme with 1087 Test runs at a whopping 90.58 average, but in the calendar year only 457 at 38.08.

There are many other anomalies in the two formats:

David Warner scored 1020 at 56.66 in the September-September, but 604 at 35.52 in the calendar year.

Alastair Cook was very consistent with 1269 at 55.17 September-September, and 1270 at 42.33 in the calender year.

Kane Williamson’s 1194 at 74.92 September-September fell away to 753 at 47.06 in the calendar year.

Spinners Ravi Ashwin and Rangana Herath were standouts and automatic selections with the ball, but there were anomalies among the bowlers as well.

Dale Steyn won selection, despite playing only four Tests through injury September-September capturing 14 wickets at 15.1, while Jimmy Anderson took 50 wickets at 19.24, and Stuart Broad 50 at 24.58 who were more deserving than the South African.

In the calendar year Ashwin shows the way with 72 at 23.90, Herath 54 at 17.53, Broad 48 at 26.56, and Mitchell Starc 48 at 21.51 with the MCG still to come.

Steyn in the calendar year has taken 11 wickets at 13.90, but he got the ICC nod with Starc.

So it’s crystal clear if the ICC is to name its 2016 Test Team of the Year it must be the calendar year, not nine months of the year, and three months from 2015.

It’s also crystal clear the ICC selectors, all great players of the past, must be like normal selectors and pick their side on ability, and not varying stats.

Name their lineup in the New Year for the previous year, and avoid the farce of this year.

For the record the team is David Warner, Alastair Cook (capt), Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Adam Voges, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ravi Ashwin, Rangana Herath, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, with Steve Smith 12th man.