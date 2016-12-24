Madison Keys ruled out of Australian Open

World No.8 Madison Keys has announced she will miss the Australian Open after having wrist surgery.

The 21-year-old American, who is back working with coach Lindsay Davenport, said she would not play in the first grand slam of the season next month.

“The bad news is that I will not be ready to play the 2017 Australian Open,” Keys posted on Twitter.

“Three days after the year-end WTA Championships I had minor arthroscopic surgery on my left wrist.

“The procedure was very short, did not involve any tendon issues and went very well.

“I don’t want to rush back and need to take my time to perform my best on the court.”