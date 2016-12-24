Social media rant not Yarran’s doing, Fremantle says

UPDATE: Shane Yarran has told Fremantle that the statements referred to in the article below were not made by him.

“Despite numerous attempts the club has not be able to talk directly to Shane Yarran regarding posts made from a social media account in his name,” a Fremantle spokesperson said.

“However, last night Shane advised a club official via SMS that he did not have a Facebook account.

“The account from which the posts were made has now been deactivated.”

Just days after he announced his AFL retirement former Docker Shane Yarran has unloaded on the AFL club.

Yarran pulled no punches in two expletive-laden Facebook posts written on his page, which targeted the culture as well as head coach Ross Lyon.

“Fremantle Dockers are the worst club in AFL history,” one post read.

“It took me to be drafted by them to see with my own eyes.”

That post also went on to make allegations of drug use at the club and took personal aim at 2015 Brownlow Medallist Nat Fyfe.

A second post read (verbatim): “Fremantle Dockers is the fakiest AFL club in the combition … promise you they will never win a premaship. OK, Ross Lyon, f***ing give it up.”

Yarran is believed to be on holiday in the Kimberley.

It is understood Fremantle officials had been unable to contact Yarran to confirm the legitimacy of the posts on Friday.

“The club is aware of comments posted from Shane Yarran’s social media account,” a Fremantle spokesperson told News Corp Australia.

“The authenticity of the posts is yet to be verified as being made by Shane and, as such, the club will not make further comment.”

Yarran is currently facing two assault charges over separate incidents, one of which occurred before he was picked up in the 2015 national draft by the Dockers.

Fremantle boss Steve Rosich had on Monday said the club would continue to support Yarran in his retirement.