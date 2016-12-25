How to rock backyard cricket

An Aussie summer means one thing: you are guaranteed to play a game of backyard cricket.

It’s our form of Twenty20. This form of the game could involve plastic or real bats, a rubbish bin for wickets, a drive or field for a pitch and a tennis ball (best case scenario) for a ball.

Even if you are the most uncoordinated person in your family, you will be asked to play an innings. After 25 years of playing cricket, I’ve seen a few matches and feel qualified to offer a few tips.

Here’s my quick guide to rocking backyard cricket this Christmas holiday.

1) Grip and stance

Ever swung an axe? The same applies when holding a cricket bat. Usually those horrible plastic ones have handles as large as your uncle’s beer belly. Hold the bat with your top hand at the top of the handle. The bottom hand can be halfway, or for more control, choke the handle.

Face side on to the bowler. Bat raised. Watch the ball on to the bat.

2) Leg-side is your friend

Ever watched kids play cricket?

One thing stands out: they all hit to the leg side. Why? It’s much easier for beginners to do this. Leg side is to your left if you are a right-hander. Swing hard. There are usually less fielders there. Swing often.

3) Sledge

Your family aren’t expecting you too. The art of surprise is your weapon. Even if you are absolutely hopeless at wielding a willow, a quick reminder at how sunburnt your brother looks could give you an advantage. It just doesn’t happen at jovial family gatherings. But it might give you an extra ball facing your five-year old cousin.

4) Dance

Unless your live in the Waugh, Marsh or Chappell household, most of your family are probably below average cricketers. This opens up possibilities for poor bowling. Count on at least two balls an over barely making it to where you are batting.

So dance, my friend, walk down the pitch – or driveway – and get to the pitch of the ball. Watch as it sails over the neighbour’s fence. Enjoy it.

5) Use the thrones

If you get called upon to bowl at your Aunt Sally, remember one thing: Game of Thrones. Remember those catapults, flinging rocks and burning material into countless castles? The same applies with bowling.

Point your non-bowling arm at the batsman. Like a target. Then, tilt back, and unleash the ball toward them. Straight is best. They miss, you hit. Game over.

Those are my tips. What are yours? Write below, or tell me @SportSideways or @AndrewMarmontWriter.