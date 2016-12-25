A watershed moment for A-League expansion

The next round of expansion will determine whether the A-League will be just another suburban league or a truly national league.

Gold Coast, Tasmania, Canberra, Sunshine Coast, Wollongong, Geelong, Townsville, Cairns and Darwin could all be represented in the A-League.

While these places might have been previously overlooked as future prospects the current bids by Tasmania and Sunshine Coast could be a real game changer because of the financial clout of their bid teams. If this level of interest can be repeated then regional teams could become viable locations for expansion.

Tasmania has the backing of Harry Stamoulis and Robert Belteky and could attract attention from Chinese sponsors because of the relationship between Chinese President Xi Jingping and the late Tasmanian Premier Jim Bacon.

Tasmania can scrape by using ovals to start with but it would be better to build two new permanent rectangular stadiums long term.

Sunshine Coast Fire have the backing of a consortium worth billions of dollars lead by Nirav Tripathi. The Sunshine Coast is growing rapidly and will soon be the same size as the Gold Coast. They can use temporary seating around the pitch to increase capacity at Sunshine Coast Stadium similar to when Wellington Phoenix went to Hutt Recreation Ground.

The Wollongong Wolves have influence through WIN TV which is the largest network across regional Australia and they were twice winners of the old NSL.

Canberra as the nation’s capital should be able to find backing if they make a bid, but after their last failed attempt they might be put off. Canberra have been twice champions and once runners-up in the W-League as well as twice premiers.

The Gold Coast is Australia’s sixth largest city and should be able to find financial baking if they try looking, maybe Red Bull would be interested. They did quite well when they were in the A-League but were let down by poor management decisions and a lack of community engagement.

Geelong is practically a brand in itself which makes them quite marketable so they shouldn’t have a problem finding sponsors.

Wellington should be dropped in favour of a team from northern Australia.

In northern Australia you find three places which could host an A-League team in Darwin, Townsville and Cairns. Darwin is Australia’s gateway to Asia and would bring the A-League to all states and territories, while Townsville and Cairns are major tourist destinations and are both growing rapidly.

Melbourne City have only drawn crowds of less than 10,000 outside of their derbies with Victory even though they have Tim Cahill who has been used extensively in A-League marketing. Melbourne City should be relocated to Dandenong which is where Melbourne’s second team should have gone in the first place. Dandenong is Melbourne’s second city the same way as Parramatta is in Sydney.

So the A-League could look like this:

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

Newcastle United Jets

Central Coast Mariners

Wollongong Wolves

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne City (Dandenong)

Greater Geelong Galaxy

Brisbane Roar

Sunshine Coast Fire

Gold Coast City

North Queensland Fury

Adelaide United

Perth Glory

Tasmania United

Canberra United

17 andamp; 18 (optional)

Darwin + Cairns

The alternative to the list above is to round out the A-League just with new teams in the major cities by adding teams from places like Macarthur, Liverpool, Canterbury-Bankstown, Manly, Sutherland, Penrith, Ipswich, Logan, Rocklea, Moreton Bay Region, South East Melbourne, South West Melbourne and Freemantle.

FFA could easily place one team in each of the major cities plus a fourth Sydney to make 16 and leave out the regions altogether which would replicate the pattern set by the AFL and NRL

Putting new teams in the major cities is meant to create tribalism by pitting one suburb against another. But is adding more teams in the major cities the only way to create tribalism?

If there’s a critical mass of regional teams then maybe people in the major cities will identify with a team that represents their city instead of one that represents their suburb.

At the same time adding more regional teams also creates a bigger mid table which doesn’t currently exist which will create interest between the smaller teams.

Wollongong Wolves for example would have an instant rivalry with Central Coast who took their place when the A-League was first formed so maybe they could wake up the Mariners and give them the push they need to get going again. Or perhaps the Wolves will race up the ladder and beat the teams in the major cities like they did twice in the NSL to win the A-League. Who knows?

If FFA just want to go for the big fish then the biggest markets are Sydney and Melbourne. The biggest fish here are South East Melbourne with 1.2 million people and South West Sydney with 650,000 in Liverpool, Fairfield and Macarthur which are all rapidly growing and have the empty space to do so. Sutherland by comparison is hemmed in by national park.

The AFL and NRL are both suburban codes based in the major cities but FFA have a clean slate and are the only code that can cover all the main regional centres. If the next two teams come from the major cities they won’t be able to do this unless they increase the number of teams to 20.

This is a unique opportunity which will only happen once and I think it’s worth more discussion in the debate over expansion.