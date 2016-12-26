2016 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race live stream: how to watch on TV or stream online

Wild Oats XI are favourites to take out yet another Sydney to Hobart yacht race, the 72nd edition when it gets underway at 1pm (AEDT) on Boxing Day – Monday, December 26 on the beautiful Sydney Harbour. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming and watching the race.

The race, which is one of the most famous blue water classics in the world is raced over a distance of around 630 nautical miles, from Sydney, down the coast of New South Wales, across the notorious Bass Straight to Tasmania and then down the Derwent River with its fickle winds to Hobart.

This year, the fleet will contain 88 yachts but no defending line honours champion after the crew of Commanche took the decision not to compete. The defending handicap champion is Balance, skippered by Paul Clitheroe and Mike Green.

How to watch on TV

The only way to watch the race, or part of it at least on TV will be through the Seven Network who broadcast the beginning of the race each year.

Their coverage will begin a half hour – 12:30pm (AEDT) before the begging of the race and continue for the first hour until most of the fleet clear Sydney Harbour.

It’s expected that they will wrap up coverage at around 2pm (AEDT), however there will be regular news updates on the network as the fleet continue the race.

News updates of the race generally won’t be limited to Seven, and you should be able to find race updates on most television networks.

Once Seven wraps up their broadcast, there will be no more scheduled live TV coverage of the race.

How to stream online

The live stream of the race, like the TV coverage will only be available for the first hour or there and about through Yahoo7 or PLUS7, which streams the channels of the seven network directly.

On mobile, the 7 Live app will allow you to stream the Seven Network directly, meaning the start of the race can also be viewed there.

The official race website will have a yacht tracker which allows you to track the position of every vessel in the field as they make the trip south.

The Roar will also have a live blog of the race with regular updates and insights so you can track the race as it makes the fabled treck to Hobart.

The race is predicted to finish on December 28 for the front runners, however the back markers could be still racing as the New Year draws closer.