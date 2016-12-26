Australia vs Pakistan: Boxing Day Test cricket live scores, blog

Australia will be gunning for an unassailable 2-0 lead when they take on Pakistan in the second Test of their series as the Melbourne Cricket Ground will play host to the Boxing Day Test match. Follow the live scores and blog of this first day’s play from 10:30am local time here on The Roar.
Australia are 1-0 up but they will do well not to forget how they carved out that lead. It was a Test where they looked to be on their way to winning with some ease at most stages of the game but for Pakistan to come as close as 39 runs to their target of 490 would have been a wake-up call.
Pakistan’s usual issues in Test cricket have revolved around their brittle batting and that looked to have come to the fore in the first innings of that Gabba Test. It had been no different when they went down to New Zealand by a 2-0 margin and a score of 490 shouldn’t have caused the Aussie bowlers too much sweat.
Especially given Pakistan batted under the lights during early in their second innings, on a Gabba surface that looked to have enough assistance on it for the seamers.
The win aside, however, Australia’s biggest positive comes from the way their batsmen have gone about their business. The lack of experience notwithstanding, Matt Renshaw and Pete Handscomb seem to have done well to cement their spots in the side and despite Nic Maddinson’s poor start to his career, the selectors will be happy with two of their three new guys having done well.
Steven Smith has named the same XI for the second Test as well, which gives Maddinson another chance to get a score. Hilton Cartwright was the other option for Smith but for now, he has decided to retain a winning eleven, a decision aimed at giving his players a feeling of stability.
Pakistan will announce their team at the toss and it will be interesting to see if they decide to back the same side that went down narrowly at the Gabba. The batting’s issues in the first innings revolved around their senior batsmen’s lack of runs – both Misbah ul Haq and Younis Khan continued their failures and if the side needs to come out strongly, the pair will need to contribute substantially.
Asad Shafiq’s century in the second dig at the Gabba could well be the leading light for the pair as would be the gritty effort of Sami Aslam in the first innings but the bottom line is simple – Pakistan need to bat much better as a team if they want to compete.
Australia will be favourites but the slower nature of the MCG surface could be of help to Pakistan. Whether captain Misbah can skipper and inspire them to a win in conditions Pakistan have always found difficult to win Tests remains to be seen.
10:52am
Suneer Chowdhary 10:52am
Bit of appeal for caught-behind from Matthew Wade behind the stumps but nothing from the bowler. Might have flicked his pads…
…think Aslam had been caught behind down the leg-side in the first innings at the Gabba, so wonder if that’s a tactic for him.
0/6 in the 5th
10:51am
Suneer Chowdhary 10:51am
A short-leg has come in for Starc now. Beware that bounce from a good length.
10:50am
Suneer Chowdhary 10:50am
Maiden from Hazlewood. And a good one at that…working Azhar Ali well here.
Sami Aslam will now take strike to Starc, having yet to open his account still.
0/6 in 4
10:49am
James Jackson 10:49am
I don’t want to speak way too soon, but Starc is a few ks off peak pace here – is he holding back or just trying to get as much swing as possible?
Bit of devil’s advocate never goes astray
10:48am
Suneer Chowdhary 10:48am
Appeal for lbw but not-out for the height I think. Short of length from Hazlewood and Azhar was looking to shoulder arms. Hits on the knee-roll and clearly going over…
…Bill Lawry had almost given him with his famous “got him”…
Hazlewood beats Azhar off the next too. Length ball and angling in before pitching and nipping away.
0/6 in the 4th
10:46am
Suneer Chowdhary 10:46am
Aah bouncer that rises just the right height – for the bowler. Sami Aslam was looking to fend it off and in the end, manages to keep it down – which is good given all the fielders around him. Not very comfortable though…
…and that is followed by one pitched up but down the leg-side. Sami was falling over trying to flick it and ends up without any bat on it.
0/6 in 3
10:42am
Suneer Chowdhary 10:42am
Whoa, shot, three more and that’s almost gone to the fence. Good delivery that too from Starc…
…pitched right up to the bat and again, that late movement. That was dipping in and Azhar squeezes his bat down in time and gets it into the gap between mid-on and mid-wicket for three.
0/6 in the 3rd