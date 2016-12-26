Fans flock to MCG despite extra security

The cult of "Garry" to hit the MCG

Melbourne’s Christmas Day terror threat hasn’t stopped fans from flocking to the MCG for day one of the Boxing Day Test.

A crowd of 63,478 walked through the gates on Monday before late-afternoon rain washed out the final session with Pakistan on 4-142.

Day two is scheduled to start half an hour early at 10am (AEDT).

The crowds are likely to be smaller for the rest of the match but Cricket Australia would still be pleased with the attendance, which came in slightly higher than expected.

Hundreds of additional police have been called in for the match following a foiled terrorist plot to attack Melbourne’s CBD on Christmas Day.

But it appeared the extra security presence was no deterrent for fans.

“Certainly the indications are that the numbers are strong and people are streaming in,” Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said before play on Monday.

“We anticipate a good crowd.”

Cricket Australia last week said security arrangements for the Boxing Day Test would remain as planned, with fans subject to hand-held security scans and bag checks.

Police Commissioner Graham Ashton said there had been nothing to suggest there was any threat to punters at the MCG.

“People can turn up here confidently,” he said.

“We’re making sure that there’s a strong visibility and the community can have a great deal of confidence that security is in place and it’s working well.”

The Melbourne Cricket Club last month ruled out a return of the MCG’s so-called “ring of steel” temporary fence for the summer of cricket.

The added security measure was introduced for cricket matches in response to last year’s Paris terror attacks but was dropped for the AFL season.