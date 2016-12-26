Highlights: Stars shine in Hobart Big Bash opener

Quiney hits biggest six of the Big Bash

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

An explosive knock from veteran left-hand batsman Rob Quiney has helped Melbourne Stars cruise to a seven-wicket victory in their first game of the BBL season in Hobart.

Set a target of 189 for victory at Bellerive Oval on Monday the Stars opener belted 75 against the Hobart Hurricanes, including five boundaries and five sixes, with the visitors reaching 3-191 with two overs to spare.

Quiney first found support from international allrounder Luke Wright (48) and then No.3 Glenn Maxwell (58 not out), before England Test paceman Stuart Broad (2-35) snared him as his first BBL scalp.

But healthy contributions from the Stars’ first three batsmen meant the visitors needed just 29 runs from the last five overs for victory.

Skipper David Hussey (one) couldn’t see out the innings, with James Faulkner (0 not out) joining Maxwell in the middle to seal the deal.

The result didn’t do justice to a gallant effort by Hurricanes skipper and opener Tim Paine (91).

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Paine survived the loss of early cheap wickets to join with No.5 George Bailey (74 not out) for a 145-run partnership.

Paine’s knock – including 11 boundaries and a six – produced his highest BBL score.

Bailey was also entertaining, clearing the boundary four times.

“Credit where credit is due. This is wonderful T20 batting,” former Stars international Kevin Pietersen tweeted, as the hosts finished at 4-188.

Former Hurricanes paceman Ben Hilfenhaus (3-38) did the most damage.

Glenn Maxwell (1-12) dismissed Kumar Sangakkara (15).

“(It is) nice to contribute with the bat and ball,” Maxwell said after play.