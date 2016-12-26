Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

What’s better than one game of cricket on Boxing Day? Two games of cricket! After day one of the traditional Test finishes, the Big Bash takes centre stage as the Hobart Hurricanes host last year’s finalist the Melbourne Stars. Join The Roar for live scores from 7:10pm (AEDT).

While being one of the most successful and consistent teams over the lifespan of the BBL, the Melbourne Stars have developed a reputation of being the league’s eternal bridesmaids.

After losing in four straight semi-finals, the Stars went one better last year only to fall short to the Michael Hussey-led Sydney Thunder.

The Stars will be the last team to start their Big Bash campaign in the sixth iteration of the competition and will be hoping that this is the year they finally break their hoodoo.

Melbourne have been forced to make one change to their eighteen-man squad with paceman Jackson Coleman, the son of former VFL/AFL player Glenn Coleman, being called in as cover for the injured John Hastings.

Despite the loss of the veteran all-rounder and superstar import Kevin Pietersen being unavailable for tonight’s game, the Stars still boast a line up chock full of current and former players with international experience.

Led by David Hussey – who will be looking to emulate his older brother’s success of last season – Melbourne have an extremely versatile and talent-laden squad.

With the likes of James Faulkner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Luke Wright the Stars have a cadre of high quality all-rounders. This should allow the team to be flexible with their selections and also give them the ability to adjust to in-game situations well.

Meanwhile for the Hurricanes, the home team will be looking to carry on their good form after a domineering performance against the Sydney Sixers.

Led by a swashbuckling 61 of just 28 deliveries from debutant D’Arcy Short, Hobart cruised to a 60 run win after posting a score of 200.

Short was not the only first timer who impressed, with new acquisition Hamish Kingston performing well with the ball picking up two wickets in his first appearance for the Hurricanes.

The Tasmanian native was involved in the third ever trade in the BBL just hours before the transfer window closed. In a straight swap which has so far been a win for both teams, Kingston was traded from the Adelaide Strikers for big hitting batsmen Ben Dunk.

Prediction

With both teams boasting a plethora of power hitters, the small boundaries of Blundstone Arena could be peppered frequently tonight. This Boxing Day blockbuster promises to be a thrilling affair with a mammoth run chase well in the realms of possibility.

However, a strong bowling unit spear headed by Scott Boland and leg spinner Adam Zampa may prove to be the difference.

Melbourne Stars to win a very tight game.

Join The Roar for live scores from 7:10pm (AEDT).