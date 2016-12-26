Latham, Munro guide NZ to ODI win

The cult of "Garry" to hit the MCG

A thumping fifth-wicket Black Caps stand by Tom Latham and Colin Munro has earned the side a 77-run ODI win against Bangladesh.

The duo battered the Tigers all over the Christchurch oval on Monday, contributing to their side’s 341-7 with a dominant 158-run partnership from 107 balls.

In response the Tigers produced a stoic but ultimately insufficient 264 from 44.5 overs, collapsing as the scoreboard pressure mounted.

An injury to impressive batsman Mushfiqur Rahim with less than 13 overs remaining also de-fanged the side as they looked to mount an unlikely comeback.

Yet despite the clear victory, the Black Caps struggled to kill off the visitors’ middle and lower-ends and will look for improvement in Thursday’s second ODI.

“When the wicket got a lot slower it became a little bit harder,” skipper Kane Williamson said.

“They played well and batted nicely, (so) we’ll probably want to do things a little bit better, but it’s a good start.”

Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Kiwi first-wicket partnership of Latham and Martin Guptill got off to a run-a-ball opening.

Guptill went for 15 in the fifth over, before Williamson wasted a decent start by edging a Taskin Ahmed short ball to the keeper on 31.

Returning batsman Neil Broom and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham quickly came and went, before Latham and Munro took control of the contest.

Munro, 29, nabbed his highest-ever ODI score with 87 from 61 balls, while hometown hero Latham batted almost the entire innings, earning 137 from 121.

It was the 24-year-old opener’s highest ever ODI score and just his second ever international ton.

The Black Caps brought up 300 in the 46th over, before Munro exited an over later by skying a Shakib Al Hasan ball straight to Taskin on the boundary.

Latham then edged a Mustafizur Rahman delivery to the keeper, finishing with seven fours, four sixes and 137 runs in a virtuouso display.

Faced with a daunting 342-run target, the Tigers started unadventurously through Tamim Iqbal and Imrul Kayes before the latter was removed by Tim Southee.

Soumya Sarkar went for just one run four overs later, before Mahmudullah edged to the keeper for a duck in the same over.

Well behind their required run rate, Bangladesh struggled to get points on the board against a miserly Kiwi bowling attack, notably Neesham and Trent Boult.

Feeling the scoreboard pressure, Tamim swung out at a Neesham short ball and planted a shot straight into the arms of Santner on 38.

A solid fifth-wicket partnership of 63 between Shakib and Mushfiqur ensued, before Shakib blasted straight to Southee and Sabbir Rahman fell for 16.

Mushfiqur’s hamstring strain then killed off the contest as the Bangladeshi lower order slowly made way, leaving Mosaddek Hossain stranded on 50.