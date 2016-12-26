New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 1st ODI preview

Bangladesh will be looking to back-up some good form at home when they embark on a tour of New Zealand, starting with a three-match One-Day series with the first in Christchurch.

With the continued push for southern hemisphere teams to host their own Boxing Day fixture, New Zealand have this year drawn Bangladesh, kicking off a lengthy tour with a series of ODI matches.

While the Black Caps need to ensure they get the better of a sub-continent team who are on the rise and will be full of confidence, they will certainly have one eye on the upcoming tours from Australia and South Africa.

While Australia will only play three ODI matches against their southern neighbours, South Africa have a full tour to the country to New Zealand in February so getting in form and locking down team selections is crucial for the Kiwis.

New Zealand come into this series against Bangladesh in solid home form, but it’s hard to get a gauge on exactly where they were after copping a solid drubbing when in India a few months ago.

While India have gone onto prove exactly how dominant they are, smashing England 4-0 in the recently completed Test series, the Kiwis have only had the one more ODI series against Australia, away from home since they were beaten 3-2 on the sub-continent.

After defeating Pakistan in a Test series, the Kiwis made the quick hop across the Tasman for a trio of matches, where they were quite convincingly beaten 3-0.

Even though Australia are a much stronger opponent than the Tigers, the same principles for the Kiwis still apply and their bowling must pick up, especially at the death as well as getting batsmen to go with the ever consistent Kane Williamson.

Bangladesh on the other hand have been in surprisingly good form. After knocking over Afghanistan a few months ago, they hosted England and managed to win one of their ODI games before drawing the Test series.

The Tigers have a will to fight and surprise teams on the big stage, and having beaten the Black Caps eight times before in the ODI arena, they know how to get it done.

If Mashrafe Mortaza can play a big role for the tourists, then there is no reason why they can’t get steal a win or two out of this extended tour, but it probably won’t be early on.

Prediction

It’s difficult to see New Zealand losing against most teams at home in the one-day format and while Bangladesh will fight hard, they won’t get close in the first match of the series.

New Zealand should take a pretty comfortable win.