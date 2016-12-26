Newcastle Jets vs Wellington Phoenix Highlights: Resilient Jets earn draw

Match Review:

The Newcastle Jets twice found a way back from a goal down to earn themselves an entertaining 2-2 draw at home with Wellington Phoenix.

It was the Jets who dominated play in the first half hour but poor decision-making in the final third meant they rarely threatened the Phoenix goal.

Wellington on the other hand were quiet early on but nearly snuck a goal in the 28th minute when Gui Finkler curled a free-kick onto the post.

The Phoenix grew in confidence from there and found themselves ahead in the 35th minute when Kosta Barbarouses rode his luck in the box following an interchange with Roy Krishna to confidently slot the ball home.

Disappointed to end the first half behind after seeing more of the ball, Newcastle made amends quickly drawing level in the 48th minute. Halftime substitute Morten Nordstrand doing well to find Andrew Hoole in the box whose first-time shot was drilled to the bottom left of goal.

Determined to restore their advantage, Wellington would reclaim the lead just two minutes later when good work down the right from Krishna saw Finkler tap home a metre out from goal.

A breathless second half would once again see the Jets draw level with Andrew Nabbout dribbling his way into the box and brilliantly curling the ball into the far right of goal in the 62nd minute.

Nabbout was then at the heart of Newcastle’s efforts to claim all three points in the final half hour but neither him or the Jets could make the most of their momentum as Wellington held out for a draw.

A fair result on the balance of things with the Jets unable to make it three wins in a row though a point does see them jump back up into fifth. The Phoenix remain within touching distance of the top six with back to back 2-2 draws.

Final Score:

Newcastle Jets 2

Wellington Phoenix 2

Match Preview:

The Newcastle Jets welcome Wellington Phoenix to MacDonald Jones Stadium looking to cement their spot in the top six. Join us on The Roar from 5:35pm AEDT for all of the action.

On the back of two straight wins, the Jets are flying high and sit inside the top six looking for a third consecutive victory. Somewhat lucky to grab all three points last week against Adelaide United in a 2-1 win, Newcastle’s fortunes look to be turning after a horrid start to the season through injury. An added time goal slotted home by what appeared to be an offside Morten Nordstrand suggests things are starting to go the Jets way.

The same can also be said for Wellington who though only drawing 2-2 with Western Sydney Wanderers last week showed real spirit to claw their way back from 2-0 down. They were also at their emphatic best a fortnight ago as they dispatched Central Coast Mariners 3-0 just a week after Ernie Merrick’s resignation. As a side with real weapons going forward, they really must start striking first to make their attack their best form of defence.

Newcastle welcome back their marquee man for this clash with Aleksandr Kokko returning to the squad from injury and he’s joined by Lachlan Jackson who is promoted into the squad. It’s a similar story for the Phoenix with Alex Rodriguez returning from injury and Louis Fenton promoted.

Prediction

Though not at their best last week, the Jets found a way to beat the Reds and things seem to finally be going their way. Things are also looking up for the Phoenix who are starting to pick up precious points.

As such this is a tough one to pick so I’m going for the safety of a 1-1 draw.

So can the Jets cement their spot in the six or can the Phoenix make their own push for a spot there? Join us on The Roar from 5:35pm AEDT to find out as Newcastle Jets host Wellington Phoenix.