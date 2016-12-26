South Africa vs Sri Lanka: International cricket, 1st Test preview

It’s already been a massive Boxing Day for cricket right around the world, but South Africa finally get their series against Sri Lanka underway in Port Elizabeth with the first Test.

South Africa get a long home stretch against the Sri Lankans underway with a three-match Test series, and their form has been nothing short of sensational.

While the Proteas will also have one eye on their upcoming tour of New Zealand, the Sri Lankan’s do pose a serious threat no matter how their perceived weakness when touring is talked up.

South Africa come into this series on the back of a brilliant performance in Australia, where they cleaned up the Test series 2-1, only losing a dead rubber day-night match in Adelaide.

While their spearhead Dale Steyn is out through an injury he picked up during the opening Test in Australia, their bowling attack still contains plenty of fire.

Youngster Kagiso Rabada will be the key man, edging speeds of up to 150 km/h, while Kyle Abbott and Vernon Philander will add consistency and be able to swing the new ball around if the conditions allow.

Sri Lanka’s brittleness when facing the swinging and seaming ball could be a reason for the Proteas to play four quicks and there will be plenty of pressure on the tourists captain Angelo Matthews regardless.

While Matthews is a key man for the Sri Lankan’s it could be mentioned that others in the top order will have bigger more important roles to play.

Sri Lanka did tour Zimbabwe not so long ago recording a comprehensive but expected 2-0 series win which came hot on the heels of their 3-0 smashing of Australia at home.

Playing in South Africa though will be a completely different kettle of fish and their bowling, particularly if Rangana Herath doesn’t fire looks a little weak – something Faf du Plessis and his men could rip to shreds.

Sri Lanka’s only tour match against an Invitational XI saw them make 373 with key man at the top of the order Kaushal Silva making the highest score with 80 before Nuwan Pradeep picked up three wickets to give Sri Lanka a 70 run lead.

A reversed batting order in the second dig saw Sri Lanka finish with a little over 200 when the match ended, Dinesh Chandimal top scoring with a classy 60 from just 52 balls.

Prediction

The home advantage always seems to play such a big role in Test cricket, and with Sri Lanka not being a team noted for their performances away from home, it’s hard to see that changing here.

South Africa are a team in strong form and them dropping a single match in this series would come as a bit of a shock.

South Africa in a canter.