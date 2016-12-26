The BBL06 MVP: Week One

Five games are in the book, so who’s leading the utterly arbitrary but super serious and important BBL06 MVP race a week into the tournament?

The first five games of BBL06 were contrasting affairs, but no game has soared to great heights thus far. Just one contest, between the Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers, made it to the final over with live play.

Remarkably, the two teams to have played two games in the first week are 0-2 – the Strikers and Thunder, who were last year’s minor premier and Big Final winner, respectively. I said before the tournament this game is something of a loaded coin flip, and so it has proven thus far.

With that in mind, let’s whip through the first five MVP ballot results. The BBL06 MVP rules are proclaimed as follows:

There is one primary MVP per game, who can earn between one and five votes for his performance in the particular game.

A five-vote performance looks Travis Head’s 53-ball, six-on-the-last-ball century on New Year’s Eve last year. A one vote performance is something like most of the performances I’ll describe below. The rest fall somewhere in between.

There can be a secondary MVP in each game, and this will often be someone or something that has happened not really related to the game, or a player who did something noteworthy. They can win one point and one point only.

We tally up the results as we go, anointing a winner after the 32-game regular season is wrapped up in about four weeks’ time.



Match 1: Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers

Last year’s champions looked very thin in the batting department coming into the tournament, and so it was, with Pat Cummins’ 30 from 20 balls the Thunder’s second highest total. Only a steady but hardly smooth 53 off 43 from debutant Ryan Gibson gave the home team a chance. The target was 160.

The Sixers promptly crushed that total, losing one wicket on route to a victory with two full overs to spare. Moises Henriques top scored with a nifty 76 from 41, pushing the pace late with some and earning himself four BBL06 MVP votes in the process. Henriques took 20 off a Pat Cummins over, playing all around the ground – in fairness, miscuing a drive for four as well – and practically icing the game.

Match 2: Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

In what was easily the match of the week, the Heat flew to Adelaide and surprised the pundits with a first up win. Brisbane were sent in, and promptly made 206 on the back of a brilliant burst from Brendon McCullum and a sweep shot masterclass from former Striker Alex Ross.

Adelaide were looking the goods, with new signing Ben Dunk recreating some of his BBL04 form on his way to a stellar 85 from 43. He gets a secondary MVP vote here, because a knock like that can’t go unnoticed. In the end, the Strikers lost wickets at critical times, and the Heat managed to throw the clamps on in the final six overs or so.

The Heat bowling unit should be getting collective MVP votes here, but we can’t do that, and so to the captain go the spoils. McCullum gets three BBL06 MVP votes for his fast start and his leadership, or something.

Honourable mention for the secondary MVP vote: the security guard who snaffled this Joe Burns’ pull shot six like he was catching a snowflake on his tongue.



Match 3: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder

My pre-tournament favourites got off to a great start, condemning the Thunder to an all-too-familiar 0-2 record in the process. The ‘Gades’ strength was in their lack of glaring holes, and so it proved with an all around performance.

Melbourne made 179, with born-again Aaron Finch’s 63 the locus of the inning. In reply the Thunder found themselves 2-5 after nine balls, panic stations in a T20. Gibson and Ben Rohrer set about building a platform to assault the target in the final eight or so overs, and at 2-75 after 12 that’s precisely what they managed. Enter George Bradley Hogg.

Hogg was bamboozling everyone with his array of old man tricks, including ‘Gades’ wicket keeper Peter Neville. I’m not even sure he knew what he was doing. He started the 12th over with a trademark straight ball at the stumps, which Gibson played like a newborn giraffe and that was that. Three balls later, Hogg cleaned up Rohrer, and a promising platform, 100 runs required from eight overs with eight wickets in hand, evaporated.

Hogg did Hogg things too, which I’m sure thrilled the Melbourne crowd who were experiencing him for the first time.

Hoggy wins two BBL MVP votes for strangling any chance the Thunder had of salvaging the game.



Match 4: Sydney Sixers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Let’s race through this one because as a spectacle it was an excellent lead in to the re-run of an American crime drama. Sydney’s bowling line up is as thin as the layer of hair on Doug Bollinger’s scalp, and so it proved. Almost every ‘Canes batsman got a T20 start, and the team made 200.

Hobart don’t have the greatest bowling stocks either, but on this night the Sixers didn’t seem like they fancied facing up to any heat. They were all out for 140 after 16 overs and change, wilting in the face of a combination of Shaun Tait’s M-16 and Clive Rose’s pop gun. Rose took two wickets! That says it all.

As for an MVP, debutant D’Arcy Short set the tone early in the ‘Canes batting inning with a brisk and brutal 61 from 29 balls, including an off drive that singed Joe Mennie’s nose hairs. He gets two BBL06 MVP votes. I’ll toss one Clive Rose’s way for his two improbable wickets.



Match 5: Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

This one looked like the match of week one coming in, but the Scorchers promptly reminded us that the WACA is a graveyard for visiting teams. Despite losing Michael Klinger early, the Scorchers still racked up 197 after being sent in, on the back of BBL debutante Ian Bell’s anchoring 61 and some late hitting by Mitch Marsh and Ashton Turner.

Adelaide forgot that the Scorchers love nothing more than defending the most miserly of totals – sending Perth in was inviting death to their door. So it proved, with a steady flow of wickets proving too much for the Strikers as they folded like me in a cash poker game.

It’s hard to go past Turner, with his 44 from 19 balls and two overs for just six runs as this game’s MVP. We can’t say these things definitively, but it is worth noting that in the overs immediately after Turner’s two misers, chances were created and wickets fell. He gets three BBL06 MVP votes.

So after one week of games, here’s the leaderboard.

4 – Moises Henriques

3 – Brendon McCullum

3 – Ashton Turner

2 – D’Arcy Short

2 – Brad Hogg

1 – Clive Rose

1 – Ben Dunk