Australia vs Pakistan: Boxing Day Test Day 2 cricket live scores, blog

 
Suneer Chowdhary Roar Guru
 

By , Suneer Chowdhary is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , , , ,

    37 Have your say

    More Videos More Cricket Videos Want more videos?
    Download the Roar TV app:     Download on the App Store

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

     

    Australia v Pakistan

    MELBOURNE CRICKET GROUND, DECEMBER 26-30, 2016

    2nd Test - AUS v PAK

    		  
    Pakistan 1st Inn 4/196
    Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
    Day 2, 1st Session
    Pakistan Over:73.5  RR:2.65
    Batsmen Runs B 4s 6s SR
    Azhar Ali* 99 215 7 0 46.05
    Asad Shafiq 25 73 1 0 34.25
    Australia
    Bowlers O M R W Econ
    SPD Smith* 0.5 0 3 0 3.60
    JM Bird 22.0 5 61 2 2.77
    Recent Overs:
    1  1  3  1  .  .  | .  .  1  .  .  .  | .  1  1  .  1  |
    Last Wicket: Misbah-ul-Haq, 11 (c:Maddinson b:Bird)
    Current Partnership: 71 runs, 162 balls, RR:43.83

    View full scoreboard

    A rain-affected first day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Boxing Day Test saw Australia edge ahead after winning the toss against Pakistan. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 2 from the earlier time of 10am (AEDT).

    Azhar Ali’s rock-solid knock of 66 that was not only unbeaten in nature but also took 138 balls was the cornerstone of a strong Pakistan start but an equally strong spell from Jackson Bird broke the Pakistani batting order before an early stumps.

    Pakistan worked hard to get to 2 for 111, but Bird’s two wickets in the span of three overs allowed Australia to take honours.

    Pakistan were 4 for 142 when stumps were finally called with no play possible in the third session.

    The decision to bat first after winning the toss seemed vindicated by the openers, who were slow through their 18-run stand but looked comfortable nonetheless. Australian skipper Steve Smith was required to turn to his off-spinner Nathan Lyon in just the 12th over of the day to break the stand.

    Despite the loss of Sami Aslam to Lyon’s third delivery, there looked to be few gremlins on the surface and the Ali-Babar Azam partnership proved just that.

    Again, the pair were slow off the blocks but if their rationale was to blunt the new ball as much as possible and take the innings into the third session against a tiring bowling attack, they did their job.

    Josh Hazlewood struck at the stroke of lunch with the wicket of Azam but it was not until Bird was introduced in the second session that the Australian bowlers began to look threatening.

    After working both Hafeez and Younis Khan over with a mix of deliveries going away and coming in, he sent the 100-plus Test veteran on his way with one that held its line. Younis played over the top of it allowing it to nip through and hit his stumps.

    Misbah-ul-Haq’s stay at the crease was an uncomfortable one too. While he opened his account with a six off Lyon and later added a boundary to his tally, it took Bird to move one back into him and he fell to an inside-edge to short-leg.

    Ali looks good at the crease and he will have the centurion from the previous game, Asad Shafiq for company, but this needs to be the pair that takes Pakistan to a worthwhile score. Weather would be a factor and for now it does look like rain could play a part here.

    Follow the live scores and blog of this second day’s play between Australia and Pakistan from ​10am (AEDT).

    Fancy yourself a pretty handy tipster? Want to prove to your mates that you know your cricket better than anyone else? Be sure to sign up for The Roar's 2016-17 Big Bash League tipping comp right here.