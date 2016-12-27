Australia vs Pakistan: Boxing Day Test Day 2 cricket live scores, blog

A rain-affected first day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Boxing Day Test saw Australia edge ahead after winning the toss against Pakistan. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 2 from the earlier time of 10am (AEDT).

Azhar Ali’s rock-solid knock of 66 that was not only unbeaten in nature but also took 138 balls was the cornerstone of a strong Pakistan start but an equally strong spell from Jackson Bird broke the Pakistani batting order before an early stumps.

Pakistan worked hard to get to 2 for 111, but Bird’s two wickets in the span of three overs allowed Australia to take honours.

Pakistan were 4 for 142 when stumps were finally called with no play possible in the third session.

The decision to bat first after winning the toss seemed vindicated by the openers, who were slow through their 18-run stand but looked comfortable nonetheless. Australian skipper Steve Smith was required to turn to his off-spinner Nathan Lyon in just the 12th over of the day to break the stand.

Despite the loss of Sami Aslam to Lyon’s third delivery, there looked to be few gremlins on the surface and the Ali-Babar Azam partnership proved just that.

Again, the pair were slow off the blocks but if their rationale was to blunt the new ball as much as possible and take the innings into the third session against a tiring bowling attack, they did their job.

Josh Hazlewood struck at the stroke of lunch with the wicket of Azam but it was not until Bird was introduced in the second session that the Australian bowlers began to look threatening.

After working both Hafeez and Younis Khan over with a mix of deliveries going away and coming in, he sent the 100-plus Test veteran on his way with one that held its line. Younis played over the top of it allowing it to nip through and hit his stumps.

Misbah-ul-Haq’s stay at the crease was an uncomfortable one too. While he opened his account with a six off Lyon and later added a boundary to his tally, it took Bird to move one back into him and he fell to an inside-edge to short-leg.

Ali looks good at the crease and he will have the centurion from the previous game, Asad Shafiq for company, but this needs to be the pair that takes Pakistan to a worthwhile score. Weather would be a factor and for now it does look like rain could play a part here.

Not a good-looking weather forecast at Melbourne. Can Pakistan use this to their advantage?#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/NXBTXtyh9e — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 26, 2016

Follow the live scores and blog of this second day’s play between Australia and Pakistan from ​10am (AEDT).