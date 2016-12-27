Back in black! Cricket Australia backflip on Andre Russell’s bat

Cricket Australia have announced on Tuesday afternoon that Andre Russell’s controversial black bat has been re-approved for use in the T20 Big Bash League after modifications were made.

Russell, one of the biggest entertainers in world cricket turned heads when he strode to the crease for the first game of the Sydney Thunder’s season with a black bat which garnished a pink grip.

It was only after the Thunder’s first game in the Big Bash, against the Sydney Sixers that it was realised Russell’s black bat had left marks on the white ball, causing issues for the fielding team.

Cricket Australia withdrew its approval after the bat came under speculation and critique from match officials, with Russell going away to work with his bat manufacturer to modify the bat between then and now.

“A clear laminate cover has been applied to the bat, which complies with regulations to ensure the ball discoloration does not occur again. We’re now satisfied that the bat will not compromise the integrity of the game by discolouring the match ball and we have granted approval for Andre to use the bat in any future BBL matches,” Anthony Everard, the head of the BBL, said.

The on again, off again drama is starting to resemble a little bit of a farce and one has to wonder if the modifications, will actually improve the situation.

There are a number of issues that could be looked at here, but the bottom line is if the ball can’t be tampered with by a fielding team in any way, shape or form then it should be and is the same rules for the batsmen.

In all probability it was never intentional from Russell to leave black spots on the ball, but rules are rules and there will be some serious egg on the faces of administrators at Cricket Australia if the bat was again to leave spots on the ball despite the sheet, supposed to fix the problem at hand.

Even with the fixes, it may have been in the best interests of Cricket Australia to not allow the bat to return the competition, keeping things more conventional and far less risky.

Russell, though, is not someone CA will want to get offside with. There is no question he draws a crowd on his own, with his antics, big hitting and fast bowling making him one of the best and most sort after T20 players in the world.

All eyes will be on Spotless Stadium come Wednesday night when the Thunder to take on the Heat to see if the modifications to Russell’s bat have worked, or if it will again come under fire.

If it again leaves black spots on the ball, there will be some serious questions asked of those making the decisions, but if not there may be some confidence restored after what has been a farcical, if not comical sequence of events.