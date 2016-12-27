Irving clutch again as Cavs down Warriors

With another clutch shot, Kyrie Irving took the Warriors on a trip down memory lane as Cleveland – just as they did in June’s NBA Finals – rallied to defeat Golden State 109-108 in a Christmas match-up that more than lived up to the hype.

Irving dropped a short, turnaround jumper over Klay Thompson with 3.4 seconds left as the Cavaliers prevailed, having been down by 14 early in the fourth quarter.

The Cavs chipped away and then put the ball in the hands of Irving, whose step-back 3-pointer over Stephen Curry on June 19 helped seal Game 7 and gave Cleveland its first major pro sports championship since 1964.

This time, Irving went deep in the lane before spinning and making his shot over Thompson, one of the league’s best defenders.

“The kid is special,” LeBron James said of his teammate. “It was never in doubt.”

Golden State had one last chance but Kevin Durant, who led all scorers with 36 points in his first game in the league’s hottest rivalry, lost his balance coming off a screen and couldn’t get off a shot as time expired.

Durant felt he was fouled by Richard Jefferson.

“I was trying to make a move,” he said. “I didn’t fall on my own.”

James scored 31 points with a season-high 13 rebounds, Irving added 25 points and Kevin Love 20 for the Cavs, who were down 3-1 in the Finals before storming back to stun a Warriors team that won 73 games during the regular season.

Thompson added 24, Draymond Green 16 and Curry 15 – on 4 of 11 shooting – for the Warriors, who had their winning streak stopped at seven.

“‘It lived up to what everyone wanted it to,” James said.

Irving drained a three from the wing that looked a lot like the one he made on June 19, but his bucket over Thompson had a higher degree of difficulty.

“That’s a really hard shot,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I thought Klay played tremendous defence.

“You don’t do anything different.”

Later, LaMarcus Aldridge had a season-high 33 points as San Antonio held on to beat Chicago 119-100 after nearly blowing a hot start.

Kawhi Leonard added 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tony Parker had 13 points and eight assists.

Chicago rallied from a 20-point deficit to lead by three points midway through the third quarter but could not sustain the push, taking its third straight loss.

Dwyane Wade led the Bulls with 24 points, including 10 in the final quarter.

Earlier, Isaiah Thomas scored 27 points, Marcus Smart made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 47 seconds left as Boston blew a late lead before coming back to beat New York 119-114 in the opening game of the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule.

The Knicks wiped out a late nine-point deficit with an 11-2 run, but Smart answered with his shot and Avery Bradley and Al Horford made big defensive plays afterward.

Russell Westbrook had 31 points and 15 assists to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-100.

Westbrook had 10 assists in the second half to help Oklahoma City take control, although he fell short of becoming the first Thunder player to score at least 40 points in four straight games.

In the Los Angeles derby, the Lakers beat the Clippers 111-102.