Mark Nicholas told to take day off

Channel Nine cricket commentator Mark Nicholas has been told to rest at home and skip the second day of the Boxing Day Test after being released from hospital overnight.

Nicholas was taken to hospital from the MCG on Monday after complaining of abdominal pain.

Released about 10.30pm (AEDT), he reportedly wanted to return to work on Tuesday for the resumption of play in the second Test between Australia and Pakistan, but was told by his employers to have a day’s rest.

Fellow commentator Michael Slater sent Nicholas a friendly message before play.

“Do something different and have a day on the couch and enjoy the cricket and we’ll see you here tomorrow,” said Slater.

“We’ll look forward to that.”