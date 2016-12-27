Melbourne Stars to face KP reshuffle

A Melbourne Stars XI who found Big Bash League success in Hobart will undergo a forced reshuffle to make way for returning star Kevin Pietersen.

The side opened their season with a seven-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval on Monday night and allrounder Glen Maxwell admitted it will be tough to pick who misses out next round.

“It’s a good headache to have when he comes back,” Maxwell said of Pietersen, who missed the franchise’s start of BBL06 as he returned to England to enjoy Christmas with his family.

“We’ll all shuffle around and we’ll see what happens, I have no idea what’s going to happen.”

Maxwell contributed an unbeaten 58 with the bat at Bellerive helping the visitors to 3-191, eclipsing the Hurricanes’ 4-188 with more than two overs to spare.

Opening veteran batsman Rob Quiney blasted 75 and England import Luke Wright added a handy 48 as Stars reeled in their target.

Despite being on the other side of the world, Pietersen has remained instrumental in team decisions.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing him here and seeing the impact he has on the competition because last year was outstanding,” Maxwell said.

“Anytime you have a guy with the calibre of (Pietersen), it can only help the team.”

Paceman Ben Hilfenhaus was the pick of bowlers for the Stars, taking 3-38 against his former side.

Maxwell (1-12) claimed the scalp of Sri Lankan superstar Kumar Sangakkara (15).

The Stars next meet the Renegades at the MCG in the cricket version of a Melbourne derby.